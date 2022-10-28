The journey to try to read a portion from the Bible every day during the month of October comes to a close in the next few days. Here are the verses to read for the remaining days of the month.
Saturday, Oct. 29 — Proverbs 30:5
Sunday, Oct. 30 — Psalm 56:4
Monday, Oct. 31 — Colossians 3:16
One of the reasons for this challenge was to determine whether even a casual reading of the Bible could produce benefits in our lives. Does the Bible make a difference to character or behavior? How much Bible reading is necessary to impact an individual? Let me share with you my personal experience.
Research statistics from the American Bible Society in 2021 showed that 11% to 12% of Americans read the Bible daily. I fall into that demographic. The statistics show that the most frequent Bible readers are over the age of 70, an achievement that creeps closer every year. Reading through our challenge was not a difficult task at all.
For the challenge, I changed the time that I read these individual verses. During my entire life, I have been a “night person.” I read, write, ponder, and contemplate best after everyone else has gone to bed. Most of these columns are written when the only creatures stirring in the house are the mice. For this adventure, I read the one or two verses as soon as I awaken in the morning. Looking back, it is easy to see three benefits from starting the day with Scripture.
The first benefit that I noticed from reading this way is a heightened awareness of God. Prayers are always a part of my mornings, but adding just a few moments where I focused on hearing what God said made His presence all the more real.
The omnipresence of God is a foundational tenet of a solid Biblical theology. More importantly, realizing His presence has incredible implications. Years ago a preacher friend of mine said being aware of God’s presence made four differences for him. God’s presence offsets the loneliness that we so often feel. His presence brings confidence and calm when we feel anxious and worried. His presence brings us encouragement and motivation to overcome temptations. Finally, His presence comforts us when we feel troubled.
The second noticeable benefit from Bible reading seemed to be a subtle change in my attitude. I have always felt that I was a positive person, but reading the Scripture earlier in the day provided a jump-start into that position.
Do you remember the book by Norman Vincent Peale called “The Power of Positive Thinking?” I often wondered whether there was truth in the concept. Reading Scripture early in the day reinforced that the true power in positive thinking is rooted in what we think and believe about God and His Word. When we have a foundation of truth, we can have a clear direction about how we can think positively.
Paul told the Philippians, “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things” (Philippians 4:8). Why is what we think important? Because as a man thinks, so is he (Proverbs 23:6).
The third benefit from daily Bible reading is meant to be neither frivolous nor irreverent. When I started my day with a Scripture, I found myself enjoying God more. As subjective as that sounds, there are some solid principles in that reasoning.
Let me give you an example. I was recently in a conversation with a handful of avid sports fans. We were talking about the upcoming World Series in baseball. The really strong football fan asked, “Do you really enjoy watching baseball?” I paused before I responded because I remembered asking my father a very similar question.
“Do you really enjoy watching golf?” I had asked my dad. His response back then flavored how I responded in this conversation.
“I enjoy watching baseball — on television or in person — because I know the game and I played the game. Watching it brings back memories, stirs positive feelings and emotions, and challenges my thinking. I enjoy watching the games because baseball is a big part of who I am.”
If someone had asked, “Do you enjoy watching hockey or soccer?” my answer would have been different. I don’t understand very much about soccer. I understand even less about hockey. I can barely stand up on ice skates, let alone play a game while on them. I never played either sport. Watching the sport isn’t enjoyable to me.
The truth translates to my faith. The more I understand about God, the more I know about His words, the more I conform my life to its standards, the more I enjoy God. Putting the Bible in my mind as the day dawns helps me see the glory of God and to enjoy Him.
What the apostles saw face-to-face in Jesus and marveled at with awe and wonder, they pass on to us through their words and descriptions. John said, “That which we have seen and heard we proclaim to you, so that you too may have fellowship with us and with the Father” (1 John 1:3). The enjoyment of God they saw in Jesus we can see through their words.
One of the reasons we do not enjoy God is because our hearts have become hardened against God. Reading the Scripture softens my heart. I hope these daily verses have helped you know God better and enjoy Him more. We’ll turn our hearts toward thankfulness as we move into the month of November.
