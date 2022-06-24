This month, our thoughts have looked toward the Psalms for expressing our feelings and our hopes in times of distress. Our world cries out in crisis. Violence and persecution are rampant, pitting nation against nation and brother against brother. Environmental challenges circle the globe. Economic woes place many households in constant struggle.
As we close the month, let’s look at Psalm 107 that cries to God for healing. The psalm is rather lengthy but warrants our study and attention.
The exact setting and circumstances of the author are widely debated. Having experience a renewed relationship with God and with the keeping of the Law because of Israel’s return from the Babylonian captivity, Israel is led in celebrating God’s unfailing grace. The psalmist rejoices that God has heard the cries of His people and have responded to the crisis in their lives.
The style of the psalm is close in relationship and structure to Psalms 104-106. Its language is very similar to Psalms 105 and 106. In fact, Psalms 106 and 107 begin with the same verse. For those reasons, many suggest that Psalms 105, 106 and 107 form a trilogy of psalms from the same author. Regardless, their similarities seem to indicate that there was a close association between the psalms before the insertion of a book division between Psalm 106 and Psalm 107.
Some see Psalm 104 through Psalm 107 as a series reciting the wonderful deeds of God for men. Psalm 105 and 106 adds upon the emphasis from Psalm 104 of the wonderful works that God performed in creation (Psalm 104:2-26) and His loving care over the animal world (Psalm 104:27-30).
The introduction (verse 1 through 3) and conclusion (verse 43) to Psalm 107 frame six stanzas of praise for deliverance. The Hebrew usage of parallelism is seen in the structure of stanzas one through four. The first and last of these stanzas speak to God’s provisions and deliverance of the lost. The first stanza emphasizes those who are lost, wandering in the desert (verses 4 through 9). The fourth stanza speaks to those who are lost, tossed about on a tumultuous sea (verses 33 through 38).
These four stanzas are also marked by the repetition of phrases, another characteristic of Hebrew poetry. The two phrases speak to Israel’s continued plight, but also serve as a lesson to all of us today. The first phrase refers to the people’s response to their lost situation:
Then they cried out to the Lord in their trouble, and he delivered them from their distress. These verses are repeated in verses 6, 13, 19 and 28. The Lord is faithful and consistent to answer the prayers of His people.
The last two of the six stanzas serve as a summary statement of God’s restoration — of a God who restores the hungry (verses 33 through 38) and a God who restores the needy (verses 39 through 42).
Let’s turn our attention on the three verses that follow the first time we are told the people cried out to God (verse 6) and the last verse of the psalm (verse 43). There are three important concepts for us to consider.
First, the psalmist said the Lord led them to a city. To a semi-nomadic people, the city meant protection, supplies, and community. The city would provide safety against the attacks of enemies. Others in the city could provide resources for overcoming the adversity.
The Lord did not promise a life that was free from pain, but offered to deliver the people from their distress. The idea of a city to the psalmist reminded the people of the promise. Asking for the Lord’s assistance acknowledges His existence and our dependence upon Him.
It is interesting that descriptions of heaven include images of a holy city, a “New Jerusalem.” In Revelation 21, John portrays the city as a massive expression of the glory of God. The walls were great and high, guarded by angels, inscribed with the names of the tribes of His people. It is home for God’s people — a place of comfort, security, and peace.
Second, they are told be thankful. It is easy to forget to be thankful after the crisis has passed. The story in the Gospels of Jesus healing 10 lepers found nine who failed to return to give thanks. The psalmist wants to make sure that a thankful heart guides our steps. The Lord presents unfailing love demonstrated by a multitude of good deeds.
Saying “thanks” to God hardly seems sufficient. The expression of gratitude is more for us than it is an adequate recognition for God’s activities. Thankfulness brings us to a place of humility, contentment, and joy.
Another psalm tells us, “What shall I return to the Lord for all his goodness to me? I will lift up the cup of salvation and call on the name of the Lord. I will fulfill my vows to the Lord in the presence of all his people” (Psalm 116:12-14).
Finally, they were encouraged to always consider the great love of the Lord. God’s love for us is just as strong today as it was in the days of the Bible. In the previous psalm, we are reminded to “give thanks to the Lord for he is good; his love endures forever” (Psalm 106:1).
In times of turmoil and uncertainty, wisdom points us to consider the one who doesn’t change, who consistently loves and cares for His people, and who holds the future in His hand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.