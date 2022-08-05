The director of a choir demonstrates the mastery of skills in music, education, liturgy, and administration, all with the wave of a baton. The director’s role is to help others create an experience that teaches an immovable truth. Music functions as the language through which the director speaks.
Greek philosopher Plato wrote, “Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.” Aldous Huxley commented, “After silence, that which comes nearest to expressing the inexpressible is music.”
Over the next few weeks, we will be spending some time thinking about Psalms in the Bible which are labeled, “To the Choir Director.” There are 55 psalms that are dedicated in such a way, implying that the director was to add music, instruments, rhythm, voices, and perhaps even dance to the words of the psalmist. The likelihood these psalms were set apart for use in public worship is high.
Musician and songwriter Leon Russell said, “I was raised in the Methodist Church. But the Pentecostals had horns, drums, guitars, huge choirs, screaming and dancing. That was for me.”
Music helps us express our deepest feelings, crying out to God.
Turn your attention to the 109th Psalm. Not only is the passage dedicated to the Choir Director, but we also learn from the heading that it is a psalm of David. The lengthy psalm does not sound like something we would sing in a worship service. But several truths in the passage lead us to God’s throne in worship.
The immediate setting for the writing of a particular psalm cannot always be determined. We know many of the events of David’s life. The passage is used in the New Testament to refer to the betrayal of Jesus by Judas. The history of David’s life reveals that he also was familiar with the betrayal of a friend. The story of David and his best friend Ahithophel can be found in 2 Samuel 15.
Notice three important truths captured in the harsh words of this psalm. Verse one begins with a plea to God to not be silent. Can you relate to that sentiment? There are times when it seems that God is so difficult to get in touch with. Isaiah reminds us of the truth that God’s ways are not our ways (Isaiah 55:8).
At one point or another, believers cry out feeling lonely and abandoned by God. Job mourned, “I cry out to you for help and you do not answer me; I stand, and you only look at me” (Job 30:20). Job’s personal chaos contributed to his feelings, but similar sentiments arise within believers because of a culture that abandons valuing God.
In the moments of uncertainty, it is the words of the creative — the authors, the poets, the songwriters who help us most. Silence can be deceptive. What appears to be silence may contain messages of hope. As Maria sang in The Sound of Music, “Nothing comes from nothing; nothing ever could.”
Next, David repeatedly cried to God for help. Perceived silence does not mean God is not listening, nor that He is not in the process of answering. Notice two reasons that David appeals to God to offer the help.
First, David asks for help because of God’s namesake. Many are looking for reasons to abandon the belief and dependence upon God and tragedies and evil are an easy scapegoat. Where is God now? How would a loving, good God allow such terrible events? Even Job’s friends suggested Job should just curse God and die. Provide help so that others cannot speak evil about You.
Second, David asks for God’s help so that all can know the unfailing love of the Father. He begs, “Let them know that it is Your hand” (Psalm 109:27).
The final truth that David brings to us is found in the last verse of this Psalm. God stands at the right hand of the needy. God’s heart is for those who are in turmoil. Sin has devastating effects and God right the wrongs. His work can be seen now by working things together for good for those who love Him, but will also take place when He one day brings a final judgment to the world.
Upon reflection of the truths given to the Choir Director, think for a moment about these two compositions of the faith. Music helps us express the desire for wrongs to be righted.
Isaac Watts (1674-1748) was an English Congregational minister. He was a dedicated hymn writer, credited with over 750 hymns. His works include “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross” and “Joy to the World.” In 1708 Watts penned a song paraphrasing Psalm 90, “Our God Our Help in Ages Past.” John Wesley later changed the first line from “Our God” to “Oh God.” Both versions remain in current use today. God helps us today as He has throughout the ages.
Phil Wickham is one of today’s most popular Christian musicians and songwriters. His work, “This is Amazing Grace” has won critical acclaim in both religious and secular circles. His song, “The Battle Belongs,” reminds us that God not helps us, but that ultimately the battle belongs to Him.
Frederick William Faber wrote in his poem “The Desire of God”:
Yes, pine for thy God, fainting soul! ever pine;
O languish mid all that life brings thee of mirth;
Famished, thirsty, and restless — let such life be thine —
For what sight is to heaven, desire is to earth.
It is the silence — the desert — that awakens and sustains our desire and thirst. It is the desert that dries up our infatuation with the waters of the world. And it’s the desert that points us to the One who gives Living Water so we never thirst again.
