Leaked information concerning an impending decision by the Supreme Court of the United States provides the most recent impetus for polarization in our country and world. Politics, education, economics, world views, and ethical perspectives are just a few of the basic foundations that highlight the differences. The space between the positions seems to widen daily.
Hillary Clinton, who has performed a variety of roles in the political arena, recently responded to questions about the decision in an interview. “That man I ran against” was her description of a former president. I am not pointing fingers. The former president would have probably called her much worse. The example certainly highlights the problem.
Extra security measures include a fence enclosing the Supreme Court building, for fear of the response of those who disagree with the decision. Hearings continue over investigation into the violence that erupted following the most recent presidential election. When we disagree with a public outcome or decision, the response chosen often is violence.
Road rage, protests with signs that name-call, and outbursts of anger makes it seem you are more a part of championship wrestling than common culture. Candidates call each other second-grade names. Supporters and media members are choked and punched. Streets are shut down, rallies cancelled. It appears that a disagreement cannot simply remain a disagreement. It needs to be acted out in the “squared-circle” of life.
Thomas Jefferson once said, “I will treat you as a gentleman, not because you are one, but because I am one.” Tolerance and respect are about controlling our actions, and not about the beliefs, positions, or actions of others.
Have we forgotten how to respectfully disagree?
We are spending some time in the 50 days between Easter and Pentecost to think about the impact of the resurrection. For the Jewish believers of Jesus’ day, they were celebrating the days from Passover to the giving of the Ten Commandments to Moses. They contemplated God’s presence during their steps that left Egypt.
Today we want to consider how we present God’s Word to the world.
Paul urges us to “speak the truth in love” (Ephesians 4:15). We will never learn how to disagree until we first learn how to love.
Earlier this week, an episode of the television series, “Restaurant: Impossible,” aired on a cable network. The show’s host, chef and restaurateur Robert Irvine, worked with the two owners of a failing pizza place. The business was losing money every month. He talked to them about the necessity of standards — in the preparation and storage of food, in the economics of a business, and in the interactions between owners. Those interactions include with each other, with the employees, and with the customers.
Standards — truth, if you will — need structure, accountability, and consistency. We must communicate to make that happen. When we shout at each other, we don’t listen. There must be common ground upon which we can place a chair and table and sit down and share coffee.
Joseph Joubert wrote, “It is better to discuss an issue without resolving it, than to resolve an issue without discussing it.” Most of us act as if we believe might makes right. Our understanding defines disagreement as fighting. Disagreeing meant to not agree about an idea or an opinion. It does not have to pose a threat against anyone.
Standards dictate how we treat others, even when they disagree with our position. The standard I choose is the truth in Scripture, though not everyone agrees to use it as a standard. To discuss its truth with others, I have to focus on the pieces of truth we agree upon, then try to build a setting where we can include more of God’s truth. The key ingredient is not my ability to argue; it is my ability to live the truth consistently each day. Some days I do better at that than others.
Here are four ways to disagree effectively and eloquently.
During a disagreement, you must display the art of remaining calm. You must listen carefully so that you can understand the position. Nothing should be taken personally. Remaining calm allows you to manage the situation better. Your composure will set the stage for the entire discussion.
Control the tone and volume of your words. We tend to respond in kind to volume and emotion. Throughout the conversation maintain an even and consistent tone. Watch for inflammatory words — words that you know will ignite flames in the other person. Take the time to give your words meaning rather than emotion.
The goal of discussion is not to win or keep the other person from talking. Joseph Morley commented just because “you’ve made a person go silent,” doesn’t mean you have convinced them. Horacio Falcao, Professor of Management Practice, says there really isn’t a situation that is truly “win-lose.” We lose when our expectations are not realistic.
Only criticize your own position. When someone disagrees with us, a part of us wants to argue and criticize the other person. Instead, listen to what is being said and turn the critical eye upon yourself and your opinions.
There was no intense research on this, but I am having trouble thinking of one time when Jesus criticized an unbeliever. His criticisms, either with understanding or application, were directed to people who held the same belief system that He did. Some He critiqued as being inconsistent in their application. Others He observed did not know the intent of the Scripture. To the unbeliever, He demonstrated grace and love, building a relationship where they would then listen to the truth.
J.D. Crowley wrote a book, “Conscience: What It Is, How to Train It, and Loving Those Who Differ.” In it he writes we need to be a “welcoming” people. We help those whose understanding of truth is weaker than ours. We temper those whose understanding is over-bearing and dogmatic. We speak the grace of God throughout.
