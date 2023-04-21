When I was in college, I had a friend who, whenever he was asked about a decision he was going to make, would always respond by saying, “I am just going to try to do the right thing.” Perhaps you use a similar idiom.
Doing the right thing implies there is a standard of behavior that is correct or appropriate. For centuries, the most widely accepted standard for moral behavior has been the Ten Commandments. Dennis Prager wrote, “No other document in world history so changed the world for the better as did the Ten Commandments.”
There is an interesting phrase before the beginning of the commandments in Exodus. Moses writes, “And God spoke all these words.” The commandments were given by a higher power. It is a subtle, yet significant truth. If the commandments were given by any human — even Moses — they are just personal opinions. Unless there is a God, all morality is just opinion.
I don’t mind lying if it keeps me out of trouble; you feel the real truth should be the goal. Shoplifting doesn’t bother me; you consider it stealing. So how do you define killing and murder?
You can’t count on our definitions. Even if you have made up your mind on most issues, there can still be trouble. People who know the difference between right and wrong do the wrong thing all the time. Why? Because they can. How many cookies did I take in my lifetime because Mom wasn’t watching?
Whether you are an atheist or a devout believer, the more people who follow this moral code the better the world would be. There has never been a better system for getting along in the world than God’s Ten Commandments.
Before we dig into each of the individual commandments, let’s consider two important issues. First, can you tell me the first commandment? Your answer would vary, depending on whether you come from a Jewish, Catholic, or Protestant tradition.
Jewish tradition holds the first commandment to be “I am the Lord your God.” Jews who came from a Greek tradition, along with many Protestants, see the first commandment as “You shall have no other gods before me.” Roman Catholics and Lutherans see the first command as “You shall not make an idol or graven image.”
All three positions argue their case fervently. While the idea that God is one God is at the heart of the Jewish faith, my observation is that it is not really a command. I tend to side with the Greek Jews and many Protestants. It appears that “You shall have no other gods before Me” states the command while affirming the general principle.
While we are discussing the Hebrew language, let’s clarify one more thing. The phrase for “commandment” in Hebrew is the word from which we get the word “assertion.” These are the ten assertions or statements from God. These are truths from God. Not Moses. Not Aaron. Not Tom.
Notice the second major consideration. Think about how God describes Himself. “I am the Lord your God who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the land of slavery” (Exodus 20:2 NIV).
Why would God use this? I think there are two reasons. First, this is not ancient history. These people remember Egypt and they know the spectacular things God did to bring them out of that land.
We tend to forget or misinterpret events. In the heat of the moment, we know that God had to be involved, but when time passes our role in the outcome often increases.
The second reason that God uses this description is that He wants you to be free. The only way that we can truly be free is if we follow His truths — His assertions about how life can best be lived.
Not following God’s commands is more than just a bad choice. Like handcuffs or shackles on our minds, disregarding God’s truths is called sin. It weighs us down; it warps our perspective; it weakens our wisdom. It binds our hearts, minds, and spirits.
The Bible uses the reminder to emphasize that in many ways we are slaves to sin. Just like Israel had been enslaved by Egypt, God cared about them and brought about their freedom. Israel should not take that lightly but remember the depths of that freedom.
In the same way, we should never be indifferent to sin. Instead, we should be dead-set against sin because we are aware of the cost of freedom. Paul tells us that it is for freedom that God worked so hard to set us free through Christ.
Billy Graham once preached a sermon about the “four things the Bible teaches about freedom.” He presented a thesis that the quest for freedom is found throughout the Bible, from Genesis to Revelation. Graham’s conclusion was that God began in the Garden to construct a plan that would answer our quest for freedom. Tim Keller said that the people who understand God’s message through the gospel have the most freedom because they can best balance the culture with the eternal.
In New York Harbor, a giant copper statue stands upon an island. The statue is 150 feet high. It is mounted on a base that is another 150 feet high. The torch of “Lady Liberty” is more than 300 feet off the ground. Since 1876, marking the country’s 100th birthday, the statue has become a worldwide symbol of freedom and liberty.
Since Moses wandered down the rugged terrain of Mt. Sinai carrying stone tablets, those tablets have been a symbol of the freedom that can be found when life is lived by God’s principles. Over the next several weeks, we will examine those tablets in detail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.