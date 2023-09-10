Some statistics and the results of a couple of surveys were announced this week that we need to discuss before we begin our discussions about several of the ministries of local churches. Next week the series on churches will continue.
Do you know someone who is struggling with their faith? According to some research, the chances are that you do. Separate studies by Lifeway and Barna estimate that over half of Americans are wrestling with their faith because of a significant life event or because of difficulties reconciling culture’s worldview and Christianity’s worldview.
The individuals are at a crucial point in their relationship with God. They feel uncertain to know what beliefs to hold on to and what to alter or abandon. They are searching for answers and eager to find the truth. This behavior is known as deconstruction. The process can be defined as an individual systematically dissecting the beliefs and traditions of their past. Because the intense searching often leaves unanswered questions, many end up rejecting the Christian tenets they grew up with.
John Williamson writes, “It’s examining your faith from the inside looking for potential weaknesses. The analogy I like to use is, before you set sail on a cruise ship, you’ll see it in harbor and people applying a fresh coat of paint, sealing up any gaps and dealing with the rust. This is done so it doesn’t sink once you get out to sea. And that’s essentially the same thing that we’re saying about faith. It’s about taking ownership over what you believe and potentially letting go of some of the things that no longer work.”
According to the Lifeway Research study, more than 1 in 4 American pastors say they have seen church-goers methodically deconstructing their faith in the last two years. In addition, more than 1 in 3 church attendees say they have witnessed it among some of their friends.
What happens when you begin to rethink everything you have been told about Christianity? Will others listen to the doubts you express? Will anyone be brave enough to help work through the possible Christian answers to the questions? Will they do so without judgment?
Sam Hailes, at the premierchristianity.com website states, “A new generation of evangelicals is craving non-judgmental spaces where they can ask hard questions.”
Blogger James Prescott was comfortable wearing the Christian label until the year 2000 when his mother passed away. “Suddenly the God that I had known and grown up with was no longer big enough. I had questions and doubts and nowhere to take them.”
This period of questioning can be painful and is often isolating. Many Christians are afraid to voice their doubts and admit their questions and concerns. This type of interrogation can also be deadly for the faith.
Bart Campolo has a story that journeys from progressive Christianity to atheism. Bart, the son of Christian author, speaker, and pastor Tony Campolo, admitted that moving toward a more liberal view of God was the beginning of the end of his faith. “Once you start adjusting your theology to match up with what you perceive to be reality, it is an infinite progression. So over the course of the next 30 years, my ability to believe in a supernatural narrative or a God who intervenes and does anything died a death of a thousand unanswered prayers.”
But the deconstruction process can produce a strengthened and energized faith. Francis Schaeffer moved his family to Switzerland to launch a new mission. Schaeffer had been torn to pieces with the lack of authenticity of American Protestantism. He questioned whether Christianity itself was real. After the move for agonizing months, he dismantled his beliefs and reassembled them. Schaeffer emerged with a greater confidence in the core beliefs of Christianity. He went on to write some of the faith’s most respected books on apologetics and theology.
So, when the time of crisis hits, is there anything you can do to help produce positive results rather than abandoning faith? Here are a handful of suggestions.
First, do not wander through such a journey alone. Find someone who understands Scripture and faith to guide you and not judge you. Don’t be like the driver too proud to ask for directions. Find someone to help you through such a perilous time of questioning.
Second, remember that asking questions is not wrong. It is possible to argue that questions are a sign that a person’s faith is growing, not stagnating. The answers that satisfy the questions of a teenager may not sustain a person entering mid-life. Remember the instruction to love God with all your mind (Matthew 22:37) and search diligently for truth.
Finally, realize that just because you cannot determine an answer doesn’t mean there isn’t one. Many people have wondered why a good God would allow suffering and evil. When they cannot rest on an acceptable answer, they conclude that either God must not exist, or He is incapable of handling difficult issues.
But truthfully, for you to know the answer to that question, you would need to be equal to God, knowing all things. Assuming you don’t want to take on that responsibility, accept that God may have answers of which you are unaware. Attempt to strengthen the answers to the questions that you do understand.
Don’t give up on the person questioning their faith. Deconstruction is not an overnight process. Pray fervently their journey might bring them closer to the truth and God. Be willing to be present in their lives, providing them encouragement and hope.
