We have taken time during the last several weeks to think through each of the Ten Commandments. Each command shapes a foundation for truth in relationships. These moral guidelines help us understand how to live a right life with God and with others. The commands have helped shape behavior for centuries.
As we were studying each command, my mind tended toward personal evaluation, did yours? “I do pretty well with this command. Oops, I am not very good with this one.” We naturally tend to see ourselves through checklists, marking off our accomplishments and identifying areas that need attention.
We spend a lot of our lives working with lists that describe who we are. When we were getting ready to head to college, we filled out an application that allowed the college to see our test scores. If we continued our education, our transcripts were given to a new college showing them a record of the classes we completed.
When we apply for a job, we put together a resume describing our job history and experiences. When the job is in teaching, a curriculum vitae is prepared showing the classes taught and the works published. When the job is writing, a bibliography is requested of published works in print and other forms of media.
We are used to lists that help describe who we are. Our mind makes the Ten Commandments form a checklist of righteousness. Righteousness is the checklist of our spirituality.
In a sense, righteousness is a part of the story that God is telling in the Bible. A part of the message of all sixty-six books consists of how to be right with God. Our discussions of the Ten Commandments helped us understand the various aspects of the concept.
The Apostle Paul wrote a letter to believers in Rome during the middle part of his ministry. Through the years, Christians have seen the book of Romans as a magnificent explanation of the work of God. In the third chapter, Paul upsets our checklist.
“As it is written: There is no one righteous, not even one; there is no one who understands; there is no one who seeks God. All have turned away, they have together become worthless; there is no one who does good, not even one.” (Romans 3:10-12).
Paul shatters our idea of being righteous before God and before others. He isn’t sharing a new idea. In the three verses in Romans, he quotes from Psalm 14 and Psalm 53.
Later in Romans, Paul again explains our condition and its consequences. “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). “The wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23a). The portrait is extremely grim. Are those just words and phrases from the Bible?
Unfortunately, our experiences confirm the conclusion. Buy a newspaper from a convenient store in any major city in the country and you will read headline after headline of murder, theft, and corruption. The papers are filled with stories of the bending and breaking of the Ten Commandments.
But smaller communities find similar stories of crime simply on a smaller scale. While stories of good things can be seen here and there, the overwhelming flow of the wave of humanity is toward unrighteousness.
Sin even destroys the character and lives of people who have given their lives to service of God. Year after year, we hear of the stories of religious leaders who have made horrible choices. There is no one righteous – no not one.
Some have tried to justify our situation by saying the problem is with God’s laws. Moral relativism and the rejection of absolute truth has become a major force that has reshaped our society. Artists, authors, and filmmakers joined an army of educators, psychologists, and liberal thinkers to reshape the culture’s worldview. Their success has been overwhelming.
But the Pew Research Center recently concluded that Americans are struggling with truth, accuracy, and accountability. People believe this problem ties into the current state of the distrust people have in the institutions of society. They also see a tie into the growing problem of outbursts of anger and crime.
The principle of moral relativism might work if there weren’t so many people and if they didn’t have to interact with each other. But because we are a community we need standards to assure protection and to guide us in getting along.
Others respond by saying God doesn’t exist. Does it matter whether God exists or not? Atheistic philosopher like Nietzsche, Russell and Sartre understand that the existence of God makes a huge difference for man, both as a culture and as an individual. If God does not exist then all we are nothing but organisms waiting to die.
Closing our eyes to His existence doesn’t change the reality. Our condition is sinful and if God doesn’t exist there is very little purpose, meaning, or hope. Sartre’s insight proves true: A few hours or a few years makes no difference once you have lost eternity.
But God exists – and I would argue that He does – then His story should be important to us. God’s story in the Bible is more than just our sad condition. The story also explains what God is going to do about the condition and about what the future will hold. We will spend the next two weeks talking more about the rest of the story.
