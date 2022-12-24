For the past several weeks, we have spent our time talking about traditions that your family may enjoy at the holiday season. The repetition of those traditions each year affirms your beliefs and values while passing them on to the next generation. The structure and certainty of the traditions helps bring comfort and peace to life.
As this column will be published on Christmas Eve, let me share with you the traditions of my family for Christmas Eve during my younger days. Perhaps the reflections will bring to mind some of your family’s favorite holiday memories.
We lived in a tri-level home and my mother’s parents lived in the lower level of the structure. One of the greatest values of the arrangement was the chance to see and hear about life from two generations prior. While my father could tell stories of World War II, my grandfather recited memories from the first World War and the Depression.
Christmas Eve traditions began at noon. Grandpa had a stereo console featuring a record player and radio unit. He quietly turned the radio on at noon. His favorite radio commentator was Paul Harvey Aurandt, known on ABC News Radio simply as Paul Harvey. His News and Comment was broadcast each morning and afternoon from 1951 to 2008. He was carried by 1,200 stations reaching as many as 24 million people each week.
About 1960, Harvey began a Christmas Eve tradition on his radio program. United Press International, a news service for the media, employed a religion writer named Louis Cassels. His “Religion in America” column was widely read from 1955 to 1974. In December 1959, Cassels wrote a story he called “The Parable of the Birds.” Harvey liked the column and read it on his Christmas Eve show the following year. It was so popular among his listeners that he repeated it year after year.
The story tells in parable form the spiritual truth of the incarnation. Grandpa loved the story and began his Christmas Eve each year with the story and the truth firm in his mind. If you have never heard the story, you can read the text or hear Paul Harvey telling the story by performing a search on the internet.
After the radio broadcast, Grandpa took us out to eat, usually at his favorite restaurant. Today we may go out to eat several times a week, but back then the special meal treats only happened a couple of times a year. Grandpa’s favorite venue was a place called “Steak N Shake,” a form of which are still available today. We would always sit at the counter where you could watch the chef prepare your burger on the grill.
Grandpa loved their style of thin French fries. His selection was always a double steakburger with cheese, lettuce, pickle, and mustard. He would add an order of the fries, and much to the chagrin of my grandmother, a large chocolate shake. The meal out was a tradition that brought joy to my grandfather treating his three grandchildren to a fun experience. And he carved for me a host of unforgettable memories.
The trip home from the diner provided opportunities to do last minute shopping. There was almost always something that Grandma needed to pick up at the grocery store for the Christmas meals. Grandpa would make as many stops as were necessary for final purchases.
Our Christmas Eve always ended at church. We worshipped at a church about five miles away from our home. The church had a tradition of the Scripture of the Christmas Story from the Gospel of Luke being read by the oldest “elder” in the church. Elders were the group of men who were the leaders of the congregation.
Christmas Eve services almost always included two other features. Most years the choir presented a Christmas cantata featuring several songs that often told a story. The choir was generally made up of about fifty people. This tradition has continued at this church through this year. Beginning with the new year, the church will no longer formally have a choir.
Many years the congregation would have a live nativity scene constructed in the corner of the front lawn of building. Volunteers from the congregation would take turns playing the roles of Joseph, Mary, the shepherds, and the wise men. Many years the scene would be enhanced by live animals.
Our Christmas Eve ended with another tradition from my grandfather. Grandpa always enjoyed a bowl of ice cream before bed. On Christmas Eve, he had a gallon of peppermint ice cream waiting for us. He would make sure that all of us shared a bowl before nestling in to wait for the anticipated morning.
I am thankful for the traditions that have been handed down from my grandparents and parents to me. Some of them I continue; some of them have been modified here and there to fit into the current circumstances. I value both the moments and the people those traditions represent.
One of my traditions for the past nine years has been to pause each week to share values and faith. While I do not expect us to agree on every point that we consider, I do expect each week to carefully think about the points we value. Together we affirm that life is bigger than any one of us individually and that we need to carefully consider where we place our faith.
I am thankful for each of you, and, God willing, I look forward to sharing more weeks together.
