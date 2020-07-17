Exasperated, the woman whispered a sigh that was more wishful thinking than a response or reaction. “I just hope things return to normal soon.”
Does that summarize your thoughts about the life-changing year of 2020? Will history look back on this year in the same way it classifies the beginnings of the Revolutionary or Civil Wars, the tuberculosis scare or the Great Depression? The events of the year have turned our “normal” upside-down.
We are looking this summer at the two small epistles written by the Apostle Peter. Living as a disciple and follower of Jesus, Peter emerges after the resurrection as one of the significant leaders in the early church. He sees today as urgent, for he understands that tomorrow is not guaranteed. He detests complacency and indifference. His epistles provide principles for living a faithful life in times of suffering and turmoil.
We are looking at the third verse of the first chapter of the first letter from Peter. Look at how it is translated in the New International Version. “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In His great mercy He has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” Sounds rather “churchy” and “stilted,” doesn’t it?
Don’t let the presence of words we only use in church cloud the meaning we so desperately need in a messy world. The resurrection of Jesus is the beginning of a hope inside you that is living and grows — and affects how you interpret the world around you and live through it.
Listen to how the same verse is translated in the Message version of the Bible. “What a God we have! And how fortunate we are to have him, this Father of our Master Jesus! Because Jesus was raised from the dead, we have been given a brand-new life and have everything to live for, including a future in heaven — and the future starts now! God is keeping careful watch over us and the future. The Day is coming when you’ll have it all — life healed and whole."
Last week, Peter’s advice and encouragement for living in a world out of control formed the first principle: people of faith are strangers in this world. Live like a stranger. The second principle centers on hope. Our hope affects how we live: cultivate it.
Think for a moment about hope. What does it mean when you “hope” for something? Particularly, what does Peter mean when he says that we are to have a “living hope?” What does it need to be “living?” Is it possible to have a “dead” hope?
Have you heard the expression that something is “dead in the water?” Political reporters use it to describe a bill or policy that has been written but has little hope for being approved when a vote is taken. The phrase emphasizes something that has failed and has little chance of being successful in the future. Power, momentum, vigor and energy have been drained. It is at a standstill, destined for certain ruin.
Hope can be “dead in the water” or it can be “living.” Hope can affect everything about you — your attitude, your motivations and your actions. It can help you understand and interpret. It can provide energy for your steps, joy for your heart. A hope like that has “life” because it touches your living.
Do you remember back in the day when we used to watch sporting events? Many nights an Indiana basketball game would be on television, but my work schedule kept me away from watching the game. The game would be recorded so that the excitement of the event could be enjoyed after work. But inevitably, someone or something would reveal the outcome of the game before it was watched.
A very strange thing would happen. If I found out we had won the game, I watched it differently. I wasn’t worried when we were down 10 points at half-time. There was no anxiety or angst during the two-hour game. Every pass, every shot and every defensive stop was viewed as a catalyst for a victorious outcome.
But if I knew the game was going to end in a loss, I usually didn’t even watch the game. There was no reason to endure the torture of defeat. There is a lesson for life in that, isn’t there?
During some of the tumultuous times of this year, the tsunami of circumstances has left us breathless and broken from despair. Evidence of economic anarchy and untreatable illness filled the coverage on television. A shaking head was the visible proof of a shaken spirit. The brain registers that someday there will be a heaven, but the life being lived seems to bring more evidence for the reality of hell.
Don’t let your hope be dead in the water.
In downtown Louisville, in the midst of a night of chaos, a camera caught a couple of individuals who were picking up litter and debris from the lawn of a park. While frustration was breaking windows of stores, and peeking into windows of broken hearts, one soul was stooping to pick up tattered paper and my tattered dreams. A little act of love.
A simple gesture that reminded everyone that God is keeping careful watch over us and the future. The Day is coming when you’ll have it all — life healed and whole.
Rich Mullins was the singer-songwriter of “Awesome God” and a host of other contemporary Christian songs in the 1980s and 1990s. In his song, “Hope to Carry On” he writes, “Love has come and He’s given me hope to carry on. I can see love, love is all I want to see. Love could make a beggar rich. He could set a prisoner free.”
When we show what God’s love is all about, it gives us hope to carry on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.