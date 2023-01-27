Over the past few weeks, we have discussed some disciplines of the Christian life that are worthy of incorporating into daily routines.
Spending time alone with God, committing to knowing and studying His word, and enjoying a connection with other believers improves our environment and allows for growth.
How can goals like these become reality?
Many years have seen lofty goals slip by the wayside because of the lack of motivation or persistence.
Are there things we can do to improve our chances for success?
Consider for a moment the journey of faith and some things we can do to ensure we make a strong first step.
Several times biblical writers compare life to a race because it emphasizes the discipline and training needed to finish the task.
Of course there are places where the analogy either breaks down or is not appropriate.
In most races, there is only one winner. In the race of faith, all who finish will receive a crown.
A competitive runner must understand what it takes to win a race.
Obviously, hours of training are necessary.
Hard work strengthening the body — on the practice field and in the training room — play a vital role in the process.
Poor eating and sleeping habits must be abandoned. On occasion, lesser pleasures must be replaced for the greater goal.
The Hebrew writer captures the analogy and provides some pertinent advice in the twelfth chapter.
We are surrounded by a great cloud of people whose lives tell us what faith means. So let us run the race that is before us and never give up. We should remove from our lives anything that would get in the way and the sin that so easily holds us back.
2 Let us look only to Jesus, the One who began our faith and who makes it perfect.
He suffered death on the cross. But he accepted the shame as if it were nothing because of the joy that God put before him. And now he is sitting at the right side of God’s throne.
3 Think about Jesus’ example.
He held on while wicked people were doing evil things to him. So do not get tired and stop trying (Hebrews 12:1-3 NCV).
Over the next three weeks let’s look at three concepts in this passage of Scripture. First, understand you never run the race alone. Second, never give up. Finally, remove the things that get in your way of completing the race.
But first, let’s talk about the step that you take in the race today.
Lao Tzu, a Chinese philosopher from the Fifth Century BC, is credited with the phrase, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.”
Let’s try a small experiment. Touch your nose right now. Seriously. I will explain later.
What if your failure to take action and stick to a plan and reach the goal was never a problem with you, but a problem with your strategy? What if the strategy happens to be one that culture uses and endorses?
What if a different strategy — at the risk of sounding trite — could change everything?
Stephen Guise, in his book “Mini Habits: Smaller Habits, Bigger Results” claims there are two truths that reveal why so many people struggle to make changes in their lives. First, big intentions are worthless if they don’t bring results. Second, people have been shown in studies to overestimate their abilities and self-control.
He adds two more points to ponder.
First, doing a little bit is infinitely better than doing nothing.
Second, doing a little bit every day has a greater impact than doing a lot on one day.
How much greater?
More than you can fathom, because the little bit every day forms a lifelong habit, which is a huge accomplishment.
Look at a practical example.
Let’s say you want to read through the Bible in a year. It’s a great goal and it sounds like one that will give you something godly to do every day.
The Bible has 1189 chapters.
Roughly such a reading plan means reading a little over three chapters every day.
But life happens.
Probably before the first week is over you have missed a day, which means you have fallen behind.
And by the eighth chapter of Genesis, you are encountering names like Mahalalei and Methuselah and you give up.
Depending on the chapter (don’t count Psalm 119), three chapters would be about three pages.
Even though we tend to think — “Yeah I can read three pages a day” — we probably can’t.
What would be a more realistic goal for you?
Two pages?
One page?
Most of us could read a page a day without too much trouble.
Read a page of the Bible every day until you finish it. You can read more than a page, but never less.
Could you really do that?
Think back to me asking you to touch your nose.
If you paused to follow the instruction, you learned a lesson about yourself.
There was no reward for touching your nose.
You gained nothing from the process.
More importantly, you did it because you could.
If you didn’t do it then, do it now so that the next paragraph will apply to you.
You were able to touch your nose because your willpower was stronger than the resistance of the air around your finger.
We don’t reach the goal of 100 pushups a day until we have reached the goal of 1 pushup a day.
The step you take in the race today forms the habits you need to finish the race tomorrow. Or in a thousand tomorrows.
