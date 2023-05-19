A couple of events this past week prompted me to think about the reasons behind writing these columns. Do you mind if today we interrupt our thoughts about the 10 Commandments to think and remember? We will pick back up with the Commandments next week.
Three different people whom I had never met before talked to me about the column this week. It isn’t unusual for my friends and family to make comments during the week, but it is unusual for complete strangers to mention it in our initial conversations. Each talked about why I write the column.
It is easy to remember why I wrote the first column. Henryville had just experienced one of the state’s worst tornado events. Several personal friends experienced extensive loss as a result. At the time, I was on staff at Eastside Christian Church serving as one of their associate ministers. The church received a call asking if one of the ministers could write an opinion column about where God is when disaster and tragedy strike. At the time I was the only minister in the church building.
While answering such a question is not easy, it is a question ministers and theologians grapple with on a regular basis. Where is God when my marriage is breaking up? Where is God when the business I work for closes its doors? Where is God when I am sitting in the front row of the funeral home?
At times, we even take those questions to their logical conclusion. Does this God that I have been wondering about even exist? If He does exist, why doesn’t He intervene more often? Why does it seem that He distances himself from our culture and our problems?
The first reason I write is the reason I said “Yes,” to the first phone call and the reason I said “Yes,” to a later call from the editor asking if I would write a column on a regular basis. I think it is important for us to ask those questions. Even if we don’t have a simple conclusion, the process of asking the questions is important.
If you are like me, I tend to avoid issues that are difficult or painful. In the back of my mind, I hope that if I don’t pay attention to them, eventually they will go away. I think we need to wrestle with the bigger issues of life in a public forum.
As my friend Dave Hastings, preaching minister at Eastside Christian, often says in his funeral messages, at one time or another all of us will sit on the front row at the funeral home. We all wrestle with questions of “Why?” When we talk about it here, we may realize we don’t struggle alone.
Two of the three strangers asked how I respond to people who disagree with my columns. One was even more pointed. He said, “Every week I look forward to the debate between you and your critics.” The way the statement was worded made me pause.
When people write to my personal email that is listed, I read the correspondence and usually respond. Whether the comment is positive or negative, I am appreciative that I have readers and that they take the time to let me know they are reading. When you write for a publication, or speak through a media outlet, a slice of the interpersonal communication process is missing. It is very rewarding when the personal connection becomes apparent.
But I never read letters written to the editor about my column. I made the decision not to at the very beginning of this writing journey.
