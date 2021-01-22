During the last couple of weeks, the discussions in the column have centered on the fearful times in which we find ourselves. We live in rapidly changing times. For some people, that is an exciting and invigorating adventure. For others, it is a scary experience. For either, it stirs a feeling of anxiety.
The Christian is in an even more troublesome position. The Bible addresses feelings of fear and encourages the believer not to be afraid, not to be anxious. The foundational doctrine that God is in control and will take care of us fuels our understanding. But continuing to experience anxiety often does not easily vanish. The result is a Christian who either feels guilty or a failure, or both.
Are there things that can be done to lessen the effects of fear and anxiety in our lives? Over the next few weeks, let’s address a couple of specific things that we can do to better manage the reasons and need to fear.
Fear is a terrible place to stay. It is like the last available motel room for the night when you are on a trip away from home. If you had known how bad it was going to be, you would have never made the reservation. Don’t book a second night — suffer and endure it tonight, but let’s make plans to stay somewhere else tomorrow. Here are some tips for doing just that.
Our enemies are numerous. Let’s think about some of them — how they operate, how they surprise and startle us, and what their weaknesses are so that we can know how to defeat them. One of those enemies is the unknown.
The unknown is a vicious stealer of our confidence and security because we are not sure what will happen. My imagination is always more inventive than what reality tends to be. One way to limit the power of the unknown is through research. Make the unknown more known. Sometimes we may not even know who the enemy really is.
Susan Biali Haas, M.D., wrote in an article on anxiety on the Psychology Today website that a way to help work through fear is to take a step back from the up-close experience of fear. She wrote the first thing to do to help that is to gather information. Can you process or analyze your fears by thinking through some things?
What are you afraid of? What is unknown to you?
What specifically are you worried that is going to happen?
In reality, how much are you really at risk?
Is there anything that you can do to increase your chances for a positive outcome?
A second enemy we share is division. The old adage “united we stand, divided we fall” is true more often than it is not. Solomon urges the cord of many strands is difficult to break. Is it any wonder that Jesus prayed so often for the unity of the believers? The biggest combatant to division is often communication. Don’t silently fear. Talk through issues.
Another enemy is mistrust. Noted psychiatrist Erik Erikson believed that developing a sense of trust is the first stage that must conquered in achieving a whole personality. Erickson believed it is the most important period in a child’s life as it shapes their world view and their overall personality.
Isn’t that at the heart of so many problems today? We are not sure who to trust. We wonder if we can trust the news. We are unsure about the motives of people.
The Bible speaks a great deal about trust. Here are two verses for consideration. Solomon offers the proverbial wisdom, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5 ESV). Our own understanding can deceive us. We can be mistaken — even with proper motives. Allow trust to start with God.
David offers these words in his psalm, “When I am afraid, I put my trust in you. In God, whose word I praise, in God I trust; I shall not be afraid. What can flesh do to me” (Psalm 56:3-4 ESV)? Many scholars believe the psalm was written when the Philistines had captured David in Gath. The event may be the one captured in 1 Samuel 21:10-15. David was alone, desperate and afraid. The Philistines had many reasons for revenge and torture.
In the midst of circumstances of turmoil, David seeks a proper perspective by weighing things through God’s scales. All of this life is viewed through the eyes of eternity. The sayings of those around him are seen in light of the words of God that he truly trusts. The things of this world — even harsh treatment by humans — is not the end. God promises more.
An incredible enemy is the inability to compromise. Perhaps we have this perspective from competition and sports. It is difficult for us to imagine having two winners. We expect to battle it out and to have a winner and a loser. Remember all truth is God’s truth. Look for the positives as a place to begin the conversation.
Always remember, the ultimate enemy is Satan. My enemy is not Donald Trump, neither is it Joe Biden. Satan is a liar and a deceiver. He will say anything, do anything to cause you pain. He twists Scripture. He always lies when he speaks about God. Never, even on his worst day, does he want what is best for you.
Sometimes there is good reason for fear. When you are in a dangerous situation, evaluate the course of action you should take to escape the threat. But in most cases, the things are not as dangerous as we think they are, or as dangerous as the scenarios that are racing through our panicked imaginations. Eliminate those fears by understanding the things that cause you fear and place them in the proper perspective under God’s authority.
