How has 2022 been for your church? Have activities and attendance started to return to normal or are there still points that are lagging behind pre-COVID numbers? Did the pandemic change how your church approaches ministry, fellowship, and evangelism?
As the year comes to a close, many Christian websites and authors look back at the year to try to make sense of its progress. Some sites, like Barna Research, Lifeway Research, Thom Rainer, and Ed Stetzer, try to identify the trends and make observations or predictions for the coming year. Let me share with you some of the common threads that I am noticing as people wrap up 2022 and look ahead to 2023 for the church.
1. Local congregations will emphasize evangelism more than at any point in the last fifty years. Theologians and church growth specialists across denominational lines agree that many churches are in attendance decline. For the better part of a decade, leaders have been arguing why the decline is happening for many congregations. Several observations have led to a couple of strong conclusions.
Church leaders notice that growth cannot happen only through transfer growth and the internal growth that comes through expanding families. If a church seeks to make better disciples for Christ's kingdom, it needs to begin with evangelism.
But statistics from several different sources affirm that fewer and fewer Christians actually talk about their faith with others. Many of the researchers probe into the reasons why people don't feel comfortable sharing their faith. Here are the common reasons given:
Fear keeps me from sharing my faith.
I don't have easy opportunities to share my faith.
Nothing really stops me; I just rarely take the opportunity.
I don't feel equipped to share my faith.
I don't think others are interested in what I think about God.
I am afraid of personal and cultural rejection for sharing my faith.
A quotation from Penn Jillette is haunting. Jillette, of the magician duo Penn & Teller, wanders between agnosticism and atheism. When asked what he felt about religious people “proselytizing” or sharing their faith, Jillette responded, “I've always said that I don't respect people who don't proselytize. I don't respect that at all. If you believe that there's a heaven and a hell, and people could be going to hell or not getting eternal life, and you think that it's not really worth telling them this because it would make it socially awkward – then how much do you have to hate somebody NOT to proselytize?”
How much do we have to hate? Or is it because we don't really believe it?
Jesus told his disciples, “The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest to send out workers into his harvest field” (Matthew 9:37-38). Expect the churches that are growing in 2023 to emphasize sharing faith with others on a regular basis.
Two national movements are rolling out to help you do that. One program is called Ignite America which provides exhaustive, multi-sourced statistics about the decline of Christianity in America. The stats blend together research from four major studies and represent thousands of hours of work. Based on the findings, the program addresses 1) Why a Christian should share their faith; 2) How a Christian can share their faith; and 3) provide tools the Christian can use as they share their faith.
A movement that started this past year is called He Gets Us. You may have seen billboards, ads on the internet, or commercials on television emphasizing that Jesus was one of us and understands what we are going through. The movement tries to help people understand more of who Jesus was in the first century by making comparisons to today. The stories are personal and relatable and help people know more about Jesus.
Here are a couple more trends that are being noticed.
2. The latest trend in church growth is something called “church adoptions.” Except 2023 to be a record year for church adoptions. An adopted church is a congregation that comes into the family, care, authority and leadership of another, usually healthier, church. As more and more congregations are about to close, more churches will seek the help of other churches. Expect this trend to continue outside of denominational boundaries. The congregation sees this as the only alternative to having to close its doors.
3. More congregations are being led by pastors and staff who have not been trained at a seminary. As churches are hiring people who have been trained in business, finance, and communication, the theological and ministry training are coming through “on-the-job-training.” Lifeway Research notes that the trend has been steadily increasing for the past ten years.
There are two significant concerns tied to this trend. The first involves the teaching of the principles and doctrines of the faith. If a pastor Googles “justification by faith,” the understanding and perspective he receives from the top ten websites cannot be as intense as studying it each week of a semester in a seminary environment. The Google search may not offer him the understanding of his denomination or worldview.
In addition to weakening the church's sound doctrine, the pastor will not be prepared for the unique demands placed upon the leadership of a local church. While not every practical ministry circumstance can be prepared for in advance, many common issues are better handled first in an academic setting.
As the church continues to face the challenges of a rapidly changing and less religious culture, pray that God will prepare, strengthen and encourage its leaders. Let's look forward to a new year where we are willing to talk about the matters of faith that are important to us.
