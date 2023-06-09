Less than a year ago, an article crossed my desk worth considering. Pinning it to the browser, the article from the Forbes website has been pondered a handful of times. The title was simply “Is Disrespect the New Norm?” Gregg Ward, the article’s author, notes a study from Portland State University that found the more we see and experience people being disrespectful to others, the more likely we are to behave disrespectfully also. How far does disrespect go?
We have been talking over the last few weeks about the Ten Commandments. You have probably noticed that inside every command is a truth, a principle that governs our behavior. The principles hold true for everyone not just for the Jewish people. The principle behind today’s command is respect for life. Consider these headlines from earlier this week.
“Florida mom fatally shot in neighborhood feud over her kids.” The article from Ocala continues that the neighbor now accused of shooting the mother claims self-defense under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law.
“Canada’s euthanasia slippery slope may soon bring avalanche of new reasons to kill people.” The story from the National Catholic Register notes the law has progressed from those in severe pain and near death to those who are seriously ill but not facing death. New laws extend the right to die to those whose sole issue is mental illness.
“Disrespect prompted string of Dallas shootings that left 1 dead, 6 injured, affidavit says.” An argument started between two men in a parking lot. The first commented “Nobody talks to me that way. He ain’t my daddy.” So, he shot the second man several times. Bleeding profusely, the second man pulled out his own gun and shot a third man in the head. It is not clear whether that man was targeted or simply hit on accident. The third man eventually died.
Do killings happen so often that we are numb to them? Have we gotten to the place where we don’t care? Are we to place a high value upon life? Does that value apply to all lives or just the ones that I deem important? At what age does life have value? Does it increase with productivity and responsibilities? Is there an age when the value deteriorates?
The command raises a host of other questions. When does life begin? Is the quality of life the same on the day before birth as it is the day after? Where is the line when the quality of life suffers? Is it when I can no longer go from first to third on a single or when I can no longer remember the name of the street I lived on 25 years ago?
The sixth commandment speaks to the prohibition against ending a life. Both Hebrew and English have two words for taking a life: kill and murder. The distinction is significant. Killing describes the taking of any life — human or animal. When it speaks of taking a human life, killing can describe a deliberate or accidental killing, a legal or illegal killing, and a moral or immoral killing.
Murder, however, can only mean one thing: the illegal or immoral taking of a human life. That’s why we say, “I just killed a spider,” instead of “I just murdered a spider.” Although you will find English versions using both words kill and murder in the command, the original Hebrew clearly uses the word murder.
It is dishonest to use this verse to ban all killings. There are moral killings, some in self-defense, some in a just war, others against an aggressor. There is also immoral killing. The word for that is murder and the command prohibits it.
Clearly there are many ways to disrespect human life. What exactly does this law prohibit? It appears that we may murder in thought and word as well as in action. There are a host of thoughts and attitudes that are nothing short of murderous.
Hatred would clearly cross the line. Scripture says “Whoever hates his brother is a murderer” (1 John 3:15). Prolonged, obsessive anger is also murder (Matthew 5:21, James 1:19). As a man thinks, so is he.
It doesn’t take long for the thoughts to become crystalized in words. Murderous words can be seen in threats, but there is a core attitude we display as we speak. Shouting for someone to “go to hell” may just be a thoughtless expression, but can we show any less respect for life than to offer the ultimate judgment of its eternal value?
And if those thoughts are on my mind and the words are on my lips, is it any wonder that I pull a gun to respond to someone’s disrespectful words?
Let’s conclude our thoughts on murder with a couple of other observations. Early Jewish teaching spoke of the premeditated, immoral killing of another human, but felt it also described the unintentional causing of human death through carelessness or neglect. Though the crime was not grounds for a sentence of death, the guilty was banished to what was known as a city of refuge. It offered sanctuary from vengeful relatives, but it was also removed from the comforts of life.
Could we make similar applications today? What about someone who ends another life because of driving while under an influence? Would you also consider the careless act of texting while driving? We may put another’s life in danger far more often than we assume.
The principle is clear. I value the life of another so much that it changes my behavior to that person.
