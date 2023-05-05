C.S. Lewis was not only known for being a spectacular storyteller, but also for being able to aptly state words of wisdom. Lewis wrote, “Where men are forbidden to honor a king, they honor millionaires, athletes, or film stars instead; even famous prostitutes or gangsters. For spiritual nature, like bodily nature, will be served; deny it food and it will gobble poison.”
Humans have a deep yearning to see what they worship. While Moses was atop a mountain speaking to God about principles to guide and govern the lives of the people, Aaron was crafting a statue of a calf made of gold upon which a wayward people could focus their worship. Isn’t it ironic that while God was crafting the second command into a tablet of stone, the people were crafting a cow into a torso of gold?
We are in the beginning weeks of a series on the biblical Ten Commandments. This week we are looking at the second command or truth, Do not make an image to represent God. We tend to think of an idol as a competitor against God. We see the image as having neither the power nor the personality of our God. But the prohibition is much bigger than that.
In ancient days people carved literal statues representing the significant power sources of the day. The Egyptians believed one of those goddesses was the Nile River because that was the source of so much of their life. Over the years idols became more figurative, the personas of the Greek mythologies or a focus on important sources of blessing, time, or energy.
Why is worshipping an image such a big deal to God? There seems to be two main reasons. First, an idol misrepresents the nature of God. The psalmist says that all of the other gods of the nations are idols, but the Lord made the heavens (Psalm 96:5). Paul says people have exchanged the truth of God for a lie. As a result, they have worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator (Romans 1:25). The first misrepresentation is worshiping created things rather than the Creator.
The second misrepresentation of God’s nature is attempting to limit God to a specific place. The all-powerful and all-present nature of God cannot be limited to a spot where a statue sits. Paul said that the God who made the world does not even live in a temple made by human hands (Acts 17:24).
Worshiping an idol not only misrepresents the nature of God, it distorts the image of man. Again, the psalmist says our God is in heaven, but these idols are made of silver and gold and have been crafted by human hands. They have ears but cannot hear. They have eyes but cannot see (Psalm 115:3-8). Idols are shaped to look like humans, but they don’t have real characteristics.
The psalmist makes an interesting conclusion: “Those who make them will become like them.” We are made in God’s image: creative, thoughtful, reasoned, and loving. If we worship an inanimate object we will become like it — unable to think, reason, and love.
So, what are the American idols of today? Off the top of my head 25 things came to mind. Let’s focus on five that encompass many of the others. The first idol seems to be “science.” We tend to revere the words of study and intellect with little critical analysis. But science is limited to what can be observed and recreated in a laboratory. So much of life does not fit into a test tube.
We carve a similar idol to honor the government. We count on the government to protect us and take care of us. In a world that is running amok and an economy that is spiraling out of control, we lean on the government more and more for more and more things.
As our culture becomes more diverse, the third idol we have constructed is tolerance. Our definitions have made us not only accept the opinions of everyone, but we must agree with and promote everyone’s opinions. A fourth idol is comfort. We value pleasures and conveniences above discipline and work. How many times have you heard someone express the desire to “just be happy?”
The fifth idol appears to be the need for a loving relationship. People seem to be willing to do whatever it takes to secure one. Positive relationships do not just appear, they take discipline and work. They also cannot be valued higher than other principles and morals.
There is one more graven image that we should discuss. What if I have crafted my God in my own image? God is not the God of our own making or imagination. It is dangerous to make assumptions about God based on how we would handle things. Theologians and literary scholars call it anthropomorphism. We relate to God in human terms. The Bible uses this pattern in its teaching. It discusses God as a Father because we understand fathers. We read that God scattered enemies with His mighty arm because we understand the image.
But if I believe that God will rationalize my sin because I do, I have limited God to my image. If I discard God’s ability to perform the miracles described in the Bible because they don’t seem humanly possible, I have limited God to my image. If I water down the meaning of God’s commands because they conflict with culture’s opinions, I have limited God to my own image.
One final note about this second statement. This truth comes with both a warning and a promise. My sinful choices today impact my children and their children tomorrow. Eliminating God’s influence and morality from society today will impact the generations tomorrow and the day after. The impact of following them today will go on and on.
Do not worship any idols. God’s favor will be upon you and a thousand generations.
