Several days ago, the topic for this week’s column was going to be some important decisions that are looming on the horizon for the country’s major denominations.
The Southern Baptist denomination has been rocked recently with accusations of sexual abuse within its leadership circles. The United Methodist churches have polarized over the understanding of long-held Wesleyan beliefs and their application today. The Roman Catholic denomination faces difficult decisions over professed faithful Catholics who publicly support positions against official dogma.
Then on May 24th, an 18-year-old opened fire in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers. Earlier he had shot and wounded his grandmother. His shooting spree wounded at least a dozen other children and a police officer.
This was the 27th shooting in a school setting in the United States this year. Meanwhile, politicians cannot even talk together about how local, state, and federal governments should respond. Suddenly church doctrinal matters are moved to the back burner.
We have discussed the difficulties and consequences of sin and evil in the world on several occasions in this column. Legislation can, at times, build proper parameters for behavior, but governing the heart and its motives is rarely successful. How can we again approach this subject in a meaningful way?
On the way home from work, the cell phone was tuned to a favorite podcast by church leader Ed Stetzer. The program is a part of Moody Radio’s lineup and features a typical question-and-answer format with a variety of guests. Stetzer is a prolific author and teaches church, mission, and evangelism at Wheaton College. He also serves as a contributing editor for Christianity Today magazine. He formerly worked as Executive Director of LifeWay Research.
His guest for this broadcast was the pastor of a church in Chicago. The conversation grew from the setting of the shootings recently in Buffalo. The topic centered on the relevance of the message of the gospel during the unsettling times of culture.
Rev. Dr. Charlie Dates, Stetzer’s guest, became, at 30, the youngest senior pastor at Chicago’s historic Progressive Baptist Church in 2011. He teaches preaching at Wheaton College and serves at an Affiliate Professor at Baylor University and at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. Dr. Dates is a captivating speaker and thoughtful theologian.
Dates offered dynamic advice for preachers, but for any believer dismayed at “what the world has come to.” His words became etched upon memory’s stone tablets.
“Don’t give up. The worst of times needs the best of Christian preaching. I fight tears saying this. These are the times where people are more open to the supernatural than ever. And if you read it any other way, you’re wrong.”
That seems to be the exact opposite of how people respond to difficult and tragic circumstances. Some feel bringing God into the mix is polarizing and fruitless. Following the Texas shooting, several who said, “All we can do is pray,” were met with harsh words from commentators and other observers. Many concluded the words were empty.
Several years ago, The New York Times ran an opinion piece titled, “Prayer is Useless.” The op ed was written by Hemant Mehta, author of "The Young Atheist’s Survival Guide." In it he writes, “Prayer is nothing but a powerful placebo. We’d all be better off accepting that.”
Theologians like Martin Luther and John Calvin, among others, have debated the purpose and effectiveness of prayer. Many of the problems in understanding the depth of doctrines about God come down to our lack of knowledge. Our ideas are nothing more than speculation.
Even in our quandary about the benefit of prayer, God asks us to pray. My observation is prayer does several things for me, even when I am unsure of what and how God will answer.
First, prayer helps me realize that some problems are bigger than what I can control. The problem of these shootings emphasizes that. All the gun control laws in the land will not change the evil that rests in the hearts of many. Will laws help some? Most likely, but as Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Morality cannot be legislated, but behavior can be regulated. Judicial decrees may not change the heart, but they can restrain the heartless.”
Second, prayer slows my hectic pace at least for a time. At break-neck speed, my days are filled with stress, anxiety, and worry. My mind rushes to the “What ifs” at the speed of light. Prayer allows me to pause and reflect. Have I contributed to the problem? What inside me can change going forward? Are there avenues available for me to take positive action toward the problem?
Third, in my time of reflection, prayer reminds me of the chaos involved with evil. If football had no rules, the game would be spent in pandemonium until one team physically stopped the other team. When life has no rules — no respect for authority, no acknowledgment of a higher being than humanity, no standard for ethical behavior and morality — our time is spent in pandemonium until someone stops another.
One person commented the shooter in Texas must have been insane. While mental issues cloud the judgment of some, people can operate outside of what society deems to be sane behavior. A rational individual behaves this way. Evil pushes us outside the norms because it seems to be the easiest path to take.
Did God really say you can’t eat that fruit? Finally, my prayers remind that just as my convictions affirm the existence of God, there exists the presence of spiritual evil. Paul reminds us that our struggle isn’t against each other, it is against the principalities of darkness. There is a reason that we need prayer now more than ever.
