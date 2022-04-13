The Thursday before Easter begins a flurry of activities in the final days of Jesus' Earthly ministry. In less than 24 hours, Jesus teaches an important object lesson on service through the washing of the disciples' feet, shares a meal with his disciples, which becomes known as the Last Supper, and agonizes in prayer about his future and the future of his followers. The events build the fifth day during Holy Week.
Over the years the church has had several designations for the day. It is called Holy Thursday, Covenant Thursday, Thursday of Mysteries, Shere (meaning “clean” or “bright”) Thursday, Green Thursday, and Maundy Thursday.
The word “maundy” is an Anglican-French word that comes from the Latin word “mandatum,” which means “commandment.” It refers to a moment during the Last Supper in the Upper Room when Jesus said to the disciples, “I am giving you a new commandment that you love one another, just as I have loved you” (John 13:34).
The church was an illegal, underground movement in its early centuries, making the tracking of early traditions and practices challenging. Within the vocabulary of the church, maundy became associated first with a ceremony that involved washing the feet of the poor on the Thursday of Holy Week. In addition, the term was used to describe money or alms that were distributed through offerings given on Thursday.
In Great Britain maundy money, which consisted of one-penny, two-penny, three-penny, and four-penny silver coins, was especially minted for distribution to the poor. Complete sets of these maundy coins have become highly prized and valuable.
Since 1956 Maundy Thursday has been celebrated in Roman Catholic churches with a morning liturgy consecrating the used oils in ceremonies for the coming year. In addition, a liturgy is held in the evening remembering the institution of communion at the Last Supper. Another event of the evening is the washing of the feet of 12 people by the celebrant who washes the feet in memory of the act performed by Christ.
Churches in the small country of Luxembourg have an interesting tradition. On the Thursday of Holy Week, the bells of every church fall silent. Children are told the bells have to fly to St. Peter's Square in Rome where they can take confession. Tradition holds that neither the church bells nor the church organ can sound between Thursday and Easter Sunday. Children run through the streets shaking rattles or wooden bells to welcome the people to church. The bells all return on Easter morning to joyously ring out the good news.
It is here the day is called Green Thursday. The day falls within a period of fasting. Herbal soup and green vegetables were on the menu for the day, thus giving the name.
While lessons of service and remembrance are a natural part of our thoughts on this day, let's focus our attention on two things that have a tendency to be overlooked.
Let's talk first about the room where Jesus met with the disciples. This upper room played a significant role in the events of the Thursday of Holy Week. The use of an upper room is taught and practiced in the Old Testament, forms the beginning of the church and its doctrines, and might be a springboard for the growth and maturity of your faith.
In the Old Testament, the upper room was usually a room built on the roof of a house. It was often used as a play of prayer, petitioning God for his action and power. It was such an important part of the Jewish faith that even poor kept a room furnished so that guests could be welcomed. Sarah, Daniel, Elijah, David and Elisha are just a few of the examples of those who used upper rooms for retreats of prayer.
The Upper Room was key in the beginning of the church. Jesus celebrates a Passover meal with his disciples in an upper room. The gospels tell us the room was large, apparently holding at least 120 people about 50 days later when the church began. The room was prepared for the Passover meal, a process that took a couple of days to undertake. With food needing to be prepared and served, the chances are high that even on this last evening, many people were present.
The Holy Spirit descended upon the gathered believers in an upper room on the Day of Pentecost. Miracles occurred in upper rooms. Burdens were lifted in upper rooms. God draws near to His people.
The lives of these disciples were dramatically changed.
Do you have an upper room? Besides the church building, is there a place you gather to meet with God? Can several of your trusted friends and family be with you? Can you raise your hands and your hearts to God in prayer and expect a transforming answer? Do you have a place where the presence and effects of the world and culture can be minimized?
This leads us to our second thought. It is important to remember that the Passover was a family event. Jesus gathered with his closest “family” — the people who had walked with him and participated in his ministry. The Passover brought together families to reflect and remember how God had worked with His people through time.
When we are together, it is easy to spot the differences. Physical appearance, personality traits, and interests stand out. We have to look more closely to see how we are alike. When Jesus prayed on that Thursday, we prayed that his disciples — then and now — could be one. We haven't handled that very well have we?
Maybe an upper room can help me have a servant's heart.
