For many Christian denominations, this coming week begins an important period of time in their church calendar. The season of Lent begins a period of penitential preparation for the celebration of Easter. For churches in the West, Lent starts with Ash Wednesday and continues for almost seven weeks.
This year Lent begins with Ash Wednesday celebrated on February 22nd. The time continues officially until Thursday, April 6th. The three requirements of the Lenten season are prayer, fasting, and almsgiving. The time should be considered a journey of developing a closer relationship to God.
Forty days (not including Sundays) are set aside for fasting and prayer, imitating the 40 days of fasting in the wilderness that Jesus used for the preparation of His public ministry. Setting aside a time of preparation before Easter has likely taken place in Christianity since the first century. Today Roman Catholics, Easter Orthodox, Lutherans, Methodists, Presbyterians, Anglicans or Episcopalians, and several other denominations continue the tradition.
The observance of Lent has changed over the years. The word “Lent” comes from the Middle English word Lenten, meaning springtime, or the time of the lengthening of days. In its early form, the time of Lent was spent with intense spiritual and liturgical preparation for those who were going to become active members of the church at Easter. The entire church community would imitate the time of preparation for the catechumens.
Evidence of a time of preparation for Easter surfaces early in church history. Irenaeus (c130 – c200) wrote to Pope Victor I about the different practices in preparing for Easter Sunday. Historian Eusebius (c275-339) writes that such observances did not originate in his time, but in the time of his forefathers. In 325, the Council of Nicea discussed a 40-day Lenten season of fasting.
Most churches use the time of Lent to emphasize prayer, penance, sacrifice, and good works to mark the days. The Roman Catholic Vatican Council II placed greater emphasis upon Lent as a time to “hear God’s word more frequently and devote more time to prayer.”
As with many traditions, practicing the discipline of Lent has become less popular today. In a study conducted in 2014, a little over 70% of adults knew what Lent was. Of those who participate in Lent, almost 90% of people thought they were supposed to give up a food item for the 40 days. Chocolate was the food people were most likely to give up.
The Roman Catholic church did talk about food since the time was to include fasting. The church encouraged all to fast and abstain from certain meats on certain days. The church defined fasting as limiting food to one full meal a day as their physical and mental health permitted. Abstinence meant not eating meat, although fish was permitted. Catholics are required to observe all days of fasting and abstinence as a part of their commitment to the church.
At one time people gave up all animal products during the entire Lenten season. Since chickens continued to produce eggs and cows give milk, the custom developed to make the milk into cheese and to color the eggs so that when Easter arrived, no food would be wasted.
Over the years the beginning of the celebration of Lent was observed with a carnival. The word carnival is Latin for “a farewell to meat.” The tradition grew into the day being called Mardi Gras, which is French for “Fat Tuesday.” This day became marked with a practice of the last night of eating rich, fatty foods before the season of sacrifice.
Numbers play a significant role in the Bible. “Forty” often paints a picture of waiting and preparation. Noah and his family are shut up in the ark, enduring the deluge of water from the heavens for 40 days and nights (Genesis 7:17). Moses spends another 40 days and nights on top of Mount Sinai, without food or drink, as he experiences the presence of God (Exodus 34:28). Later God’s patience with Israel has worn thin and he sentences them to wandering in the desert for 40 years, punishment for their grumbling and idol worship.
The purpose of the 40-day time of Lent is to help you disconnect from the regular habits and patterns of this world. Breaking the comfortable ways can allow you to connect to God in new, different, and more meaningful ways.
Mother Teresa once wrote, “Pain and suffering have come into your life, but remember pain, sorrow, and suffering are but the kiss of Jesus — a sign that you have come so close to Him that He can kiss you.
Fasting separates you from the eating habits and lifestyles formed over time. Replacing the way you spend your leisure time with prayer and Bible study assists in leading you to the very presence of God.
The Xavier University website offers this prayer:
Almighty and ever living God, you invite us deeper into your world, your people, your Lent.
May this time be one of outward focus; seeking you in those we often ignore.
Help us live a Lent focused on freedom, generosity, and encounter. Give us hearts hungry to serve you and those who need what we have to give.
The practice of observing Lent remains in the discretion of each believer. While it is not an observance required by the Bible, the benefits of 40 days of prayer, fasting and study seem obvious to most. It is impossible to over-estimate the value of keeping traditions in the lives of the faithful. How will you observe this season of Lent?
