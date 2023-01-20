We have been talking this month about specific things we can do to strengthen and deepen our relationship with God during the coming year.
Today let’s spend some time thinking about prayer. Anne Graham Lotz, one of evangelist Billy Graham’s daughters, once wrote, “We will never really know God in an intimate, personal relationship if we don't talk to him. Half of our communication with God is listening to what he has to say through his Word, which is why reading our Bibles is so important. The other half of communication is talking to him, which is prayer.”
Believers through the ages have recognized the importance of prayer. Jesus spent the hours before His road to the cross in a garden praying.
Benjamin Franklin said, “Work as if you were to live a hundred years, pray as if you were to die tomorrow.”
Corrie Ten Boom wrote, “Any concern too small to be turned into a prayer is too small to be made into a burden.”
Prayer is not a formula that only “works” if we do it perfectly. While we shouldn’t pray carelessly or irreverently, when we speak with our hearts and minds, the prayers move swiftly to the throne of God (Revelation 8:4).
Most of us have no problem talking to God during times of crisis. “God, if you get me through this, I will ….” But that really isn’t conversation, it is more of a desperate attempt to make a bargain. What can we do to make our prayer time with God more meaningful and consistent?
Jesus’ closest disciples saw something in the way that He prayed with such passion and power they longed to be able to do the same. They came to Him and begged, “Lord, teach us to pray” (Luke 11:1). Here are a handful of things that you can do to revitalize and energize your prayers.
1. Pray out loud. God is the only person to whom I attempt to communicate telepathically. And when I do, my mind and my prayers tend to wander. Studies show that speaking out loud helps focus your thoughts and ideas, as well as works as a remembrance aid. When my prayers are verbal, my mind does not wander as often. While I do not always have the ability to pray out loud, I try to make verbal praying the norm and not the exception. Driving to and from work each day provides two perfect opportunities for out loud prayers.
2. Use technology. If your day is like mine, today seems busier than the day before. Remembering the people and the circumstances that I want to pray about becomes an overwhelming task. I have tried sticky notes and grocery lists, but nothing works for me as well as technology. “Alexa, add John Smith to my prayer list.” The app is on my phone and accessible throughout the house and my computer. It keeps me organized and my prayers can be more specific and focused.
3. Don’t pray in bed. The tradition goes back to my preschool days. The last thing we did before we closed our eyes was say our prayers. “Now I lay me down to sleep.” The habits prompted by my parents taught me consistency in prayer, but it didn’t set a good example for meaningful prayer. Falling asleep while praying is not a bad thing, but it detracts from prayer’s purpose and meaning.
4. Remember you are praying to God, not to others. This can be problematic because there are times that we are called upon to pray on behalf of others. “And when you pray,” Jesus asserts, “you must not be like the hypocrites. For they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, that they may be seen by others” (Matthew 6:5). When I am more concerned about impressing others with my words or wisdom, I have missed the point of standing humbly before the Creator.
5. Don’t pray on autopilot. If your prayers are still “God is great. God is good. Let us thank Him for our food,” your prayers are going to stay pretty meaningless. Jesus continued to say, “And when you pray, do not heap up empty phrases as the Gentiles do, for they think that they will be heard for their many words” (Matthew 6:7). The pagans prayed empty mantras, stale platitudes, and barren babbling. Make sure you understand and you mean the things you say in your prayers.
6. Use the Scripture in your prayers. A simple solution to the universal problem of saying the same things in prayer is to pray what you read in the Bible. As John Piper states, “Open the Bible and pause at every verse and turn it into a prayer.” Suppose you are reading Psalm 23 and you see “The Lord is my shepherd.” Pause and thank God for being your shepherd. Remember times when He has led your family through the wilderness to find pasture. By praying this way, your prayers will be guided by Scripture. You will be much closer to God’s will than if you are making up your own words.
7. Finally, find a regular time each day for your prayers and try to stick to it. Jesus often got up early to spend time with the Father before His day got started. I wish I could pray that way — looking for God to bless the steps of my day. But I am not a morning person. I exist in the morning; I do not thrive. I certainly am not creative in the mornings. I find my best time for prayer is late at night. I am most alert and often most contemplative in the evenings.
Martin Luther once said, “I have so much to do that I shall spend the first three hours in prayer.” May our prayers reflect the meaning we have found in life through God.
