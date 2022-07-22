A. W. Tozer (1897-1963) was a pastor, author, magazine editor and spiritual mentor. He received honorary doctorates from Wheaton and Houghton colleges. Among the churches he pastored, he spent thirty years at the Southside Alliance Church in Chicago. In addition to the twelve books published in his lifetime, forty other books have been printed compiling articles, editorials, and sermon transcripts.
Tozer wrote, “You can't truly rest until every area in your life rests in God.” We have spent time this month talking about ways to rest and renew our spirits by taking a “spiritual vacation.” We are thinking about taking some time this summer to set aside moments for peace and quiet for our spiritual beings. We have talked about connecting with the heritage of our faith and about finding a place for meditation and reflection.
“Ted Lasso” is a comedy-drama television series produced for Apple TV. The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team in an attempt by its owner to get revenge on her ex-husband. The series has won critical acclaim. When it was about to begin its second season, the marketing campaign urged viewers to “Get ready to believe again!”
Today, let's focus our spiritual renewal on affirming the reasons we choose to believe. As we understand that we are a part of a large group of people who have made the same decision, and as we realize there are logical and reasonable evidences for those decisions, our faith will final renewal and strength. Let's get ready to believe.
Peter encourages us to always be ready to give the reason for the hope within us (1 Peter 3:15). Where can we go to find substance for those reasons? May I suggest a treasure hidden on the banks of the Ohio River only about two hours from our homes here in southern Indiana. The Creation Museum just outside of Cincinnati will help get you ready to believe.
The 75,000-square-foot museum opened in the spring of 2007. My expectations of the museum were based upon comments from friends who had visited and my knowledge of Ken Ham, one of the founders, and his “Answers in Genesis” organization. I expected a straight-forward presentation of the opening chapters of Genesis.
Several months ago, as I prepared for this month's articles, I made contact with the communications staff at the museum. Explaining that I represented a local paper in Indiana, my intention was to talk with a marketing staff member to interview for a few quotes I could use in the column.
Instead I received an invitation for my wife and I to visit the museum. They welcomed us to tour the facility. They informed me there would be someone at the museum ready to speak with me when we wanted to ask any questions. My expectations were about to be blown out of the waters. Let me share some of them with you.
First, we were treated to an example of what should happen when a business makes the display of their faith the top priority. Before anyone knew that I would be writing an article about them, we were greeted by ticket takers, parking attendants, and maintenance people with sincerity and expressions of faith. People quickly went beyond the norm to help direct and guide our steps. It was obvious that the people wanted to be there and felt their role at the Creation Museum was a ministry.
Second, the beauty of the nature surrounding the Creation Museum was breath-taking. Scripture reminds us that all creation declares the nature and goodness of God. His attributes are on such majestic display there, the knees begin to tremble and a lump of tears and pride form in the throat. If you are looking for reasons to believe, you will find them a hundred-fold before you ever walk through the threshold of the doors of the Museum.
Third, the nature of the exhibits and displays are professional and stately. This is not a comic-book presentation of what some animator believes about the stories in Genesis. Archeological discoveries are expounded in academic detail. Graphics have been created by professionals with Madison Avenue expertise. Artifacts bring definition, historical context, and reality to the details of the faith you read and hear about.
Let me give you two examples. The exhibit “Borderland: Israel in the Time of Jesus” puts many of the historical details of the New Testament on display. Interactive videos, impressive graphics as well as coins and other actual materials from the first century. Events from the time of Jesus and Paul leap off the pages of the Bible into your mind and heart.
The release of recent images from the James Webb telescope has created discussion and interest in astronomy. The Creation Museum houses one of the most spectacular planetariums that I have ever seen. The Stargazer Planetarium features a 30-meter-diameter tilted dome as laser projectors display vivid and realistic images of the amazing expanse of God's creation.
Finally, I was dumb-founded as the person sent to give me a quote or two for the article was Mark Looy, the CCO of the Creation Museum and one of its co-founders. Mark took almost an hour of his time to sit down and talk about the ministry of the Museum. The grin on his face is still etched in my memory as he folded his hands and said, “So, let's talk about you. What brings you to write about our ministry?”
We went on to discuss theology, apologetics, and the wonders of God's creation. Every step through the Museum affirmed my faith, strengthened my convictions, and transformed my spirit. My wife and I talked non-stop about what we had experienced during dinner and the two-hour drive home.
The Creation Museum reminds me that I am not ashamed of my faith for I know whom I have believed. And I am persuaded.
