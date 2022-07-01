Are you going to take a vacation this summer?
Setting aside a time to relax and refresh provides many benefits but has become a rare gem for many Americans over the past few years. With the restrictions and limitations of COVID-19, a whopping 72% of Americans did not take any vacation during 2020. The numbers were only slightly better last year.
On Jan. 1 of this year, most of us wanted to make this year different. Surveys conducted by Trip Advisor and AAA showed that almost 82% of people wanted to travel, 42% want to travel much more than they had the last five summers; 51% thought flying on a plane would help them reach their goals faster, while another 80% said that a road trip of one sort or another was on their horizon.
Somewhere between here and there, things began to change. Out of control inflation that ate up disposable income in blamed by most. Most people under 30 had less than $1000 in savings — not an amount allowing much wiggle room. Nearly half of those surveyed had nothing set aside at all.
Another 24% of those surveyed reported that family obligations caused their plans to change. Many of those obligations revolved around health issues still lingering from COVID-19. Others claimed they had just become too busy to enjoy the luxury of time away. The uncertainty of the future provided the reason others were changing plans.
Overwhelmed and discouraged, most of us want and need a vacation. Our spiritual selves crave regular times for renewal as well.
The Bible speaks several times about the importance of taking the time to rest and recharge your spirit. We are encouraged to be transformed into the likeness of Jesus. Spending the time to reflect is essential for such a change to occur. Reading and meditating on God’s Word provides the starting place, but reflection is necessary to make the correct applications and resulting obedience.
Paul writes to the Ephesians and urges them to “be renewed in the spirit of your mind” (Ephesians 4:23). Think for a moment about how that renewal can take place. The Scriptures seem to point toward three distinct steps.
The prophet Isaiah gives us the first step in a very familiar passage. Isaiah writes, “Yet those who wait for the Lord will gain new strength; they will mount up with wings like eagles, they will run and not get tired, they will walk and not become weary” (Isaiah 40:31 NASB). The first step for renewal is waiting.
We are an impatient people. We tap our foot as the microwave is taking too long to heat the meal. We buzz past the line of waiting cars, hoping to dart into the lane when someone hesitates momentarily. We want everything — including spiritual growth and depth — NOW!
In baseball, a well-thrown change or curve looks like a fastball. Inexperienced or deceived hitters anxiously step and begin the swinging motion to hit the ball. But because the ball has a slower pace, the hitter is “out-in-front” of the pitch, missing it badly. The hitter who can make the best contact with the change-of-pace pitch is the one who can patiently stay back on the back foot and swing wait for the ball. Life constantly throws you curves.
The second piece of advice for spiritual renewal comes from the psalmist. “Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me” (Psalm 51:10 NASB). The obvious application of this is to get rid of the “dirty” sin in your life and heart, but I wonder whether there is another application.
Do you have a “clutter drawer” at your house? This is the drawer that anything you aren’t sure where it goes ends up. Even items that have a place find their way to this drawer because you were too busy or too lazy to take it to its rightful location. Eventually you begin to need an item that you had seen in the drawer, but now it can’t be found anywhere because of the clutter.
I know I had patience somewhere, but I can’t find it because of stress, turmoil, and busyness of my life. It’s time to clean out your spiritual drawer.
Finally, the last step for spiritual renewal comes again from Isaiah. Later in his book, he writes, “Coastlands, listen to Me in silence, and let the people gain new strength; then let them come forward and let them speak” (Isaiah 41:1 NASB). Listening comes first.
How do we allow ourselves to listen to God? We need to be in a quiet place. My hearing may not be as good as it used to be, but a part of a hearing problem is too much and too loud of noise that distracts. If the truth of God comes in a whisper, it may be drowned out by the deafening screams of the world.
God speaks to us first through His Word. Allow yourself a quiet place to ponder its depth. He also speaks to us during our times of prayer. Finally, He speaks to us through the counsel and wisdom of others. Take time to improve your spiritual listening skills by turning down the volume of distracting noise.
Renewing our spirits is vital. Over the next weeks in July, let’s look at several relatively local places where you can reflect, renew, and re-energize your spirit and faith. Maybe that dream vacation is not in the works for this year, but let’s make sure your spirit can take a walk along the beach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.