Wilver (“Willie”) Stargell, Hall of Fame baseball player for the Pittsburgh Pirates, once commented, “Baseball has always been a reflection of life. Like life, it adjusts. It survives everything.” A mirror offers a reflection of the present. It does not peer into the future; it cares not about the past.0
Peter Drucker, Austrian-American management consultant and best-selling author, writes, “Follow effective action with quiet reflection. From the quiet reflection will come even more effective action.”
Many organizations are beginning their meetings with a 5-to-10-minute time of reflection. The members of the team become more grounded. The time helps them focus on their purpose, presents ways for the team members to connect and draw closer, and assures that all members are mentally “present” for the task at hand.
A critical factor for the success of many great leaders is a keen sense of who they are in the present. The leader understands their strengths and weaknesses, their sense of value, the preferred communication style, and personal goals and objectives. Perspective for the present relies on an understanding of the past and a vision for the future; decisions are grounded by who a person is today.
Reflection is important on both a personal and a corporate level. Groups add an awareness of their purpose and the dynamic of what takes place as they are together.
As we consider our walk with Christ during Lent, we talked last time about remembering our past. We particularly remember the people and circumstances of life that have molded and shaped us. Most of all, we consider Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith. Today we continue to think about the steps that assure a successful walk. Reflection honestly and properly assesses our present.
Upon what should we reflect? Here are four crucial things for which you need to spend time staring in the mirror trying to find.
Honestly understand your strengths.
Jesus tells about people who were given an amount of money to manage. Some invested it and used it to bring about an even greater return. One individual was afraid to lose it, so he tucked the money away so that it was safe. He was later reprimanded for not doing something with the money.
Many people apply that parable to the talents and strengths God has given people. Knowing your strengths helps you know where and how you can invest them. Where are you likely to do your best? Are you hiding those abilities? Good ideas come from reflecting upon your strengths.
What difficulties do you avoid?
Experience says the things we avoid are caused by trying to avoid failure. Pause to identify the situations in life that you tend to walk away from and not face. Some of them are personal preferences, like trying to avoid conflict. Even those situations may reveal a failure you are trying to sidestep. If we do not consider our mistakes, we are bound to repeat them.
On a spiritual level, understanding our weaknesses helps us know from where our temptations will likely come. How will Satan come at me the hardest? These areas likely will keep me from drawing closer to God. Like Adam and Eve, our sins make us want to run and hide. It is during times of temptation when we should seek God fiercely.
What contribution or influence do you make on those closest to you?
There are few concepts used more often in the Bible than the one of us being together. The word is mentioned 469 times in the KJV of the Scriptures. The success of our families, our communities and the world depend upon how we interact with one another. Obviously the same is true on a spiritual level.
The writer of Hebrews encourages us to spur one another to love and good deeds (Hebrews 10:24). We are to bear one another’s burdens (Galatians 6:2). Do you make a positive contribution to the lives of those around you, or do they avoid you? Is your presence a detriment to their progress?
Realize reflecting is looking in a mirror dimly.
What clouds your mirror? Paul tells us that we “see only a reflection as in a mirror” (1 Corinthians 13:12). One day we will see — both life and God — face to face, with better understanding.
James makes an interesting comparison, also using the image of a mirror. He tells us, Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says.(23) Anyone who listens to the word but does not do what it says is like someone who looks at his face in a mirror(24) and, after looking at himself, goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like.(25) But whoever looks intently into the perfect law that gives freedom, and continues in it — not forgetting what they have heard, but doing it — they will be blessed in what they do (James 1:22-25 NIV).
As we reflect, we are to pay attention to God’s Word. What does it say for our lives, and how well are we adhering to it? If all we do is look at ourselves, or if all we do is listen to God’s Word, we are deceiving ourselves about the true reality of life. We need to look in that mirror, remember what we have seen, and affect change in our thought and our behavior.
Confucius said, “By three methods we may learn wisdom. First, by reflection, which is noblest; second, by imitation, which is easiest; third, by experience, which is the bitterest.” Let’s reflect on who we are as we imitate Christ during this season of Lent.
