Last week we began to talk about the importance of the 50 days following the experiences of the first Easter. With resurrection appearances of Jesus, the vital role of God’s Word, and the power of God’s presence among the people, the church through the years had much to celebrate. Over the next few weeks, our attention will be drawn to all three of these concepts.
Headlines in the news the last few days draw our attention to two of the three. Perhaps you have been reading about Joseph Kennedy, a fired football coach from the state of Washington.
The Supreme Court on Monday began considering a case regarding religious freedom. The football coach, according to the suit, claims the school district violated his rights by forcing him to not pray after football games. His refusal to do so cost him his job. The opposing view of those supporting the school insist that they were maintaining the separation between church and state.
The coach, a former Marine, made the habit of going to the 50-yard line and praying following every home football game. Often he was joined by students, and eventually by a host of others who were interested in praying.
Having never attended a game and prayer at the high school, it is difficult to know exactly the circumstances. Was such an action coercing the students to pray, or did they, of their own free will, decide to join the coach? The Supreme Court will determine if this constitutes a violation of the separation of church and state.
Coaches can dictate the actions and behaviors of the athletes. “You must get a good night’s sleep before the big game. Curfew is at 10 p.m.” Coaches can also exert pressure — even if words are not used. Athletes know how to stay out of the coach’s dog house.
Was there pressure from the coach for his players to join the prayer? Randall Balmer recently wrote an OpEd article for the “Los Angeles Times.” As an Episcopal priest, Balmer is not unaccustomed to prayer.
Balmer makes the point that any time prayer is compulsory in a public context, it can violate the clause of the 1st Amendment, forbidding the favoring of one religion over another. He mentions that Jesus criticized religious authorities for praying on street corners and instructed His followers to pray in their closets (Matthew 6:6). He concludes, “Pray in a closet, not at the 50-yard line.”
This command speaks to motive, and one cannot judge the motives of Kennedy. But the argument can be made that Jesus prayed in public settings on more than one occasion recorded in the Bible.
Forcing — or even placing such strong influence upon — someone to pray appears to be of little value. The reason and relationship for the prayer is circumvented. But praying in public while others choose to join in seems to be within the realm of acknowledging that many things in this life are beyond our personal control.
Balmer goes on to argue, “The power of religion lies not with coercion but with faith itself. And religion has flourished in the United States as nowhere else precisely because it is uncorked, precisely because of the 1st Amendment and the separation of church and state.”
Balmer is quite right. When Constantine officially accepted Christianity as the “religion” of the Roman Empire, stories were told of him forcing entire battalions of soldiers to parade their horses into rivers to be “baptized into the faith.” The action gave neither the soldier nor the horse anything but a bath. The government has no business trying to force faith.
We need to be more honest when we try to define the separation of church and state. The question really asks, “What is coercion and did someone do so on behalf of the government?” Did this circumstance on a football field in the state of Washington cross the line? Are we concerned about this because the line has been crossed or because we want God out of the marketplace altogether?
Most of us have listened to prayers from a religious perspective that is not our own. There can be disagreement within our own perspective about things to pray about and the manner in which the prayers are offered. Respect can be shown and given to everyone’s faith without the burning need to correct or disagree with the words. There is no obligation upon my part to change my own practice and my own mind.
The government should not be in the business of endorsing a religion. Our founding citizens left England to escape that type of setting. But many of those founding citizens individually had faith and acknowledged God in the marketplace. They were not required to abandon that faith just because they were in public.
My personal prayers are not government dictated. They probably sound different than yours. No one tells me to whom I must pray, nor the words that I must use. But I pray every day, several times during the day. Sometimes I pray in my closet, quietly speaking my heart to God. Often I pray in public, at times where only I hear. In other times when those around me can hear. Though it is difficult not to be influenced by the ears of others, the words are directed to the “ears” of a higher authority.
This topic touches this series of articles. Following the resurrection of Jesus, the disciples were left with an understanding that God is in control, even in situations that seem out of control. As the stabilizing concept sunk into the disciples, their lives were completely changed. Isn’t that the point of God with us? Perhaps that is a vital lesson to learn.
