Years ago, children at our church were given the opportunity to attend a children’s worship service geared toward them. Many churches use the tradition today.
These services had singing, participated in crafts and activities, and listened to a volunteer present a lesson. About four adults rotated their presentations. We loved listening to one individual because every time he spoke, he brought us an object lesson.
Usually, the objects were things that we knew about and he would make a spiritual truth from them. But sometimes he would show us something brand new and expand our horizon a bit. The Bible is filled with object lessons from cover to cover. Jesus used object lessons — parables — as his favorite method of teaching.
One of the analogies of Scripture compares a faithful life to running a race. We are spending some time right now thinking about how we can run the race successfully. Hebrews begins its twelfth chapter by telling us we are surrounding by a cloud of witnesses, therefore we should run this race with perseverance.
Lao Tzu claimed, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.” The journey of faith.
The concept of endurance or perseverance rounds out this picture. Commentator William Barclay defines perseverance as “having the quality to stand, facing the storm, struggling against difficulty and opposition.” It is a quality that makes progress against a trial rather than merely waiting a difficulty out.
The Greek word is a compound word combining “to remain” and “under.” The Christian who perseveres “remains under” — under pressure, under criticism, under fire. So, on a practical level, how do you remain under? How does the person of faith continue running the race?
Let’s ask the question this way instead. What causes us to give up? What leads to a lack of perseverance? One culprit is sin hardening our hearts.
The same Hebrew writer ties the ability to persevere with a strong support system of fellowship. Notice the words of encouragement:
Take care, brothers, lest there be in any of you an evil, unbelieving heart, leading you to fall away from the living God. 13 But exhort one another every day, as long as it is called “today,” that none of you may be hardened by the deceitfulness of sin (Hebrews 3:12-13 ESV).
Making it to the end shows that faith has had a real effect upon us — we have truly shared in the fellowship of Christ. There are two imperatives in the paragraph. We are to “take care” lest we fall away from God. To help keep that from happening, we are to “exhort one another” every day to help keep sin from deceiving us.
We help each other persevere to the end.
Jesus told a parable linking prayer and persistence. The parable begins with the words, “And he told them a parable to the effect that they ought always to pray and not lose heart” (Luke 18 :1 ESV). Prayer and persist have equal verb construct in the sentence. Luke doesn’t use “persistent” as an adjective or adverb that describes the prayer. What is he saying?
Being fervent and persistent as we pray leads to persisting as we live. It shows we have not lost heart and it leads to us not losing heart.
One final admonition is found in the text. The Hebrew writer urges us to always remember the example of Jesus. Regarding perseverance, we are told that Jesus endured — persevered — through the cross because of the joy set before Him.
Let’s think about some applications for us as we endure. What was the joy set before Jesus? The joy for Jesus was the salvation He was securing for you and me. There is joy in being involved in the salvation of others.
When you are involved in the salvation of others, you will find joy that can be used as a means of perseverance. Helping lead someone else to Christ obviously is a part of this process. But if your ministry is handing someone a dry towel when they climb out of the baptistry, you are involved in the salvation of others.
Find joy to strengthen your own faith as you watch others accept Christ.
Finally, consider how God’s Word — and your understanding of it — contributes to the confidence in your faith and your persistence and perseverance. While the Bible is filled with stories of passion and emotion, its truth sustains our understanding of God and His ways. It appeals to our thinking and logic.
The Scripture affirms to us the faithfulness of God through good and bad times. His unshaking commitment to us encourages us to continue running the race. Feelings can waver, but our understanding and fortitude does not have to.
Peter notices a progression that builds and strengthens our perseverance. “Make every effort to add to your faith goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness; and to godliness, mutual affection; and to mutual affection, love” (2 Peter 1:5-7 NIV).
Peter claims that our knowledge leads to discipline or self-control. Knowledge comes from our understanding and application of God’s Word. Discipline finds its result in endurance or perseverance.
If we evaluate our participation in the race of faith, most of us have moments or stretches where we are running a good race. But when we are honest, all of us have moments where we are inconsistent or we stumble. Run the race with perseverance. Finish well.
