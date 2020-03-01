“What are you giving up for Lent?” Even non-religious people will ask the question. Lent is an opportunity to discern what the Lord is calling you to do, to become more convinced of the things of the world that you are clinging to, to commit to abandoning sin, and to understand how much you are to lean upon God and to love His people.
The three pillars of Lent are prayer, fasting and almsgiving. In theory, a believer is supposed to do all three. Over the years, prayer became saying an extra rosary, fasting became giving up meat on Fridays, and giving became giving up something as trivial as Coke and drinking only Coke Zero.
In the days leading up to Easter, the heart of the ministry of Jesus was focused on sacrifice. Paul tells the Philippians that even in coming to earth, Jesus didn’t waver in His commitment to giving things up for us. Over the next couple of weeks, let’s consider the idea of sacrifice in all three of the concepts of Lent.
Hours before His steps to Calvary, Jesus gathered His disciples in the Upper Room. He desired to share the Passover with them one final time. The Passover provides an incredibly important object lesson about the concept of sacrifice.
Throughout the Old Testament, God teaches us about sacrifice. Following Adam and Eve’s sin in the Garden, the Lord makes clothing for them from animal skins. The Lord addresses the crafty serpent and warns, “I’m declaring war between you and the woman, between your offspring and hers. He’ll wound your head, you’ll wound his heel” (Genesis 3:15 MSG). One day, God is going to take care of this.
Abraham, in obedience to the commands of God, journeys with his son Isaac to make the ultimate sacrifice. When Isaac inquired about the obvious absence of a lamb, Abraham replied, “God will provide the sacrifice.” Abraham’s faith was being tested.
The rest of the Old Testament is an elaboration of what it means to keep the requirements to sacrifice. The system of sacrifice was a means by which the relationship between God and humans could begin to be restored. The book of Leviticus describes in detail the different types of sacrifice that God required and the proper way of offering them. There were even options if the sacrifices could not be offered properly.
When it comes to offering sacrifice to God, the Lord simply requests compliance. The prophet Samuel said, “to obey is better than sacrifice” (1 Samuel 15:22).
Truthfully, the blood of bulls and goats could never really remove sin; rather it just set sin aside, promising to address it at some other time. Paul says “in the fulness of time” God sent His Son to the world (Galatians 4:4). Jesus’ sacrifice – the perfect human – was able to remove the sin, to forgive it, once and for all.
Following the example of Jesus, I am to figuratively sacrifice myself, a “living sacrifice,” Paul says. I put to death my sinful desires and I clothe myself with the nature of Christ. I am no longer living on my own. It is Christ who lives in me.
But it feels as if I am the one who is giving up things. When all of my friends are doing whatever they want, I am asked to live a disciplined, structured life. When I am enjoying the good things of living, I am not supposed to pursue unrestrained pleasure. When I tithe or present offerings, I am giving up a tenth of the money I make. When I help the needy friend, I am the one giving of my time, my talents, my wealth.
But are these things really mine? I wouldn’t have anything if it were not for the grace and blessing of God. When it comes to giving up things, even for Lent, God provides the sacrifice.
But sacrifice means more than just giving up bad things. Sacrifice may mean giving up good things that we have become to dependent upon. It may even involve adding things to our life that we would normally overlook.
Giving up the evil things – the sins in our lives – is the no-brainer. It is something that we are supposed to refrain from doing all the time. Eliminating things like drunkenness, anger, lying or using the Lord’s name in vain makes sense to us. We want to sacrifice these things.
But what about the things that don’t really have the stench of sin attached to them? What if for the next 40 days you gave up gossiping, arguing, complaining, or lying? What would that do for your spirituality? What if we completely gave up drinking – after all, every drink makes us a step closer to drunk? What if we cleaned up all of our language, not just making sure we didn’t use God’s name in the process?
Maybe there is something good in your life that you have leaned on too much. Should you sacrifice those things during Lent? For me it would probably include late night snacking, using hot sauce on vegetables, and hitting the snooze button in the morning. Adding good things to my life that I normally overlook would surely include exercise and adding more water to my diet.
Years ago, as a youth minister, I encouraged the young people to “tithe” their free time. If they spent 10 hours a week listening to music, take one hour of that and listen only to Christian music. Back then it meant they had to listen to Bill Gaither for an hour, but today they could listen to almost every genre.
Can you think of other applications? Time on the internet? Frivolous shopping? Reading? Rather than totally giving up things, let’s redirect some of the things we do so that God is given His “fair share” of our time, our talents and our money.
