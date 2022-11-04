Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving could be difficult on east-west highways, especially in high-profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&