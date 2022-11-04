Last weekend, my “to-do list” included buying a new shirt so a trip to a local department store was added to the already packed agenda. Upon entering the doors, it became abundantly clear the holiday shopping season is upon us.
Festive colors of greens and reds were splashed upon the canvas walls of the store. Christmas trees, candy canes, sparkly ornaments, and ribbons with bows subtly beckoned my Christmas shopping dollars.
Roughly three weeks ushers in the arrival of Thanksgiving and another four weeks welcomes Christmas day. The celebrations unite friends and families for times of feasts and football, moments and memories. How quickly the sands of time slip through the feeble grasps from frail fingers.
In the midst of a hectic pace, frazzled nerves, and stretched patience, let's keep two important attitudes in front of us during these holidays. Over the next eight weeks, we will explore several aspects of the value of thankfulness and importance of the structure of traditions.
Both thankfulness and tradition are ground into the reason for the season. Tucked into the verses of the Christmas story is the account of Mary and Joseph presenting the baby Jesus before the priests and rabbis in the Temple in Jerusalem. The Law required such presentations in the Temple on the eighth day if at all possible. Had it not been for the census, Mary and Joseph would probably not have made it to the Temple. But Bethlehem was only a hard day’s journey from Jerusalem, and so the couple traveled to fulfill the Law.
In the Temple sat an elderly prophetess named Anna. Rarely are we told the ages of women in Scripture, but Luke, ever the meticulous historian, reveals that she is 84. She spent her nights and days in the Temple, praying, fasting, looking for the day when the Messiah would come. On this day, she was not disappointed. Anna was given words by God about the baby. Mary and Joseph marveled at what she spoke. And Anna gave thanks to God.
Tradition and keeping the commandments of the Law brought Mary, Joseph and Jesus to the Temple shortly after the birth. Saul Levine, Professor Emeritus in Psychiatry at the University of California at San Diego, assures us tradition helps us achieve four vital ingredients for our mental health.
First is a sense of being — the inner peace and self-acceptance that comes from being ground in our core identity. Next is the sense of belonging, of being united with family, friends and others who share the same values and support system.
Third is the sense of believing. Levine stresses that people have a need to believe in a system or structure through which life functions at its best. This system of belief is comprised of moral principles , the understanding of right and wrong, and the foundation for ethical behavior. Finally, traditions stress benevolence, the sense we have to be helpful to others in need.
In an article entitled, “Do Traditions Matter in Today's World?” Marianne Furtado de Nazareth writes, “Traditions represent a critical piece of our culture and our lives. They help form the structure and foundation of our families and our society. They remind us that we are part of a history that defines our past, shapes who we are today and who we are likely to become. Once we ignore the meaning of our traditions, we're in danger of damaging the underpinning of our identity.”
The sense of benevolence leads us into the second important attitude of thanksgiving. The holidays tug us along a road of gratitude, first setting aside a special day for us to remember to be thankful and then offering us several occasions to receive gifts for which to be thankful. Only a Scrooge could wander through the season without giving pause about the people and things for which to be thankful.
Recent studies, though, are indicating that we should do more than just pause. Dr. Robert Emmons, professor of psychology at the University of California Davis, in his ground-breaking book, "The Psychology of Gratitude," challenges us to write down our notes of thanksgiving. He believes that the act of writing allows us to see the meaning of events going on and reaffirm them in our lives.
The idea is certainly catching on. Social networks allow us to “tweet” messages of thanks or to “like” certain things, this generation’s avenue of thanksgiving. At the online gratitude community, thankfulfor.com, people are given a 24/7 opportunity to express thanks. What do people write about most in their gratitude journals? While there are plenty of posts like, “I am thankful for Bud Light,” material things ranked below people, relationships and experiences. In fact, jobs and money were listed ninth out of the top ten.
As you travel through your days to the celebration of the holidays, pause at several points along the way to be thankful. Give thanks for your family who has been so instrumental in bringing you to this place and this time in your life. Give thanks for your circumstances, which allow you to be where you are and with whom you enjoy life. Remember to be thankful for the God who is working behind the scenes of your life, orchestrating and directing.
This Thanksgiving and Christmas, step up to the plate and give thanks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.