Decades ago, television viewers were presented with a commercial from the growing fast-food giant McDonald's. Accompanied with a catchy jingle and fast-paced choreography, potential customers were enticed with the simple phrase, “You deserve a break today.” Decades later we are still searching for a break from our hectic lifestyle and culture.
Centuries before the Israelites were given the important truth to take a break. “Remember the Sabbath Day and keep it holy.” The word sabbath means a break, a rest. The word holy means to set it apart. Set apart one day to break your patterns of behavior.
We have been working our way through the Bible’s Ten Commandments — ten truths that regardless of your religion or philosophy of life can provide a moral or ethical compass for your behavior. Our discussion today settles on the fourth of these truths.
Our first thoughts about the Sabbath usually include worship and regulations. The debate begins on the day of the week. Should your worship be on a Saturday or a Sunday? Does going to church on Wednesday or Thursday count? The talk quickly moves to understanding the word work. Should your job require you to work on this day? Should your business be open to sell chicken or hobby supplies on this day?
Such discussions were present 2,000 ago during the time of Jesus. The Jewish traditions had even defined what work was and how much of it you could perform. For example, you could walk up to an eighth of a mile and it didn’t cause you to work. You could carry something half that distance.
Jesus addressed our tendency to place restrictions upon everything: “The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath” (Mark 2:27). So, what does this command mean and how should we apply it to our lives?
If you re-read the original verse, you will find the word worship is not to be found (Exodus 20:8-11). The two words we need to focus upon start with the letter “r” — rest and remember.
Let’s start with the word “rest.” My grandmother often repeated the adage “There is no rest for the weary.” There are times life makes us feel weary — and it is not always from working 9 to 5 at the corner drugstore. Struggles with the children in their schoolwork or keeping up with their frantic schedules leave pangs of weariness in the soul. Stretching the final dollar in the checking account to buy gas and groceries is an accountant’s nightmare and a spirit’s weariness.
The command says for six days out of the week you need to do your work. Obviously, this speaks to physical work, but toil includes emotional, mental, and physical turmoil as well, doesn’t it? Have you ever been exhausted physically but couldn’t sleep because your mind wouldn’t stop racing? Six days work, but then rest.
It is interesting the boundaries the command itself gives us. You should not work on this day. Don’t make your sons or daughters do work either. They may be under your roof and control, but don’t push things off on them just because they don’t have a “real job.” Don’t make the household servants work. Would we call them employees today or services? Don’t hire “Merry Maids” to come in and clean your house.
Don’t let the animals work on that day. They certainly aren’t setting aside a day to “worship,” but if they are doing work, they are probably being directed by you. The command may go beyond animals. Don’t spend the day programming i-robot to clean your kitchen.
And if a foreigner comes to your house from out of town, don’t have them work. Encourage them to pause and enjoy the rest. Everyone deserves a break this day.
There are a couple of very practical aspects to the background of this command. Multiple avenues of research attest to the truth people are happier, healthier, and more productive when they take regular time off. But think about the background of the Jewish people at the giving of the Ten Commandments.
The people of Israel had been enslaved in Egypt for 400 years before the Exodus. There was no time off for the slaves. They worked from sunrise to sunset every day, seven days a week. Free people have the ability and the perspective to take a day of rest. The commands started with God’s affirmation “I am the Lord your God who brought you out of Egypt.”
Allow your thoughts to wander a little philosophical for a moment. The Christian faith stresses that people are enslaved to sin. It rules our lives and dictates our thoughts and actions. The purpose of faith and the relationship with Christ is to provide freedom from that enslavement. With freedom comes the ability — and perhaps necessity — to rest.
The command also teaches that when you rest, you remember. What are you supposed to remember? First, remember the source of your freedom. For the Israelites, they were to remember that their God had brought them out of the land of Egypt and into freedom in a new land.
The problem is that I don’t remember things well. The older I become, the more difficult the remembering process seems to be. Although I can try to remember on my own, corporate worship brings me to a place where I can remember. I can ponder the goodness of a gracious God who provided me freedom so that I don’t have to work every day.
Second, I can pause to remember who I am. The command reminds me that I am created by a God who set an example for me to rest from my work once a week. The entire process of my work and my life is bigger than me. Its activities and its stresses take a wear and tear on my body and mind. God knew that I needed a break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.