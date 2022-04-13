Even if you grew up in a very formal, liturgical church, you may not be familiar with the term “Spy Wednesday.” The phrase is an alternative name for the Wednesday of Holy Week, a particularly dark day during Jesus’ final hours on Earth. But this day our thoughts center not on Jesus, but on Judas.
Let’s look to the Bible to connect the dots and place our attention on Judas and Wednesday of Holy Week. The scheme devised by Judas to betray Jesus is recorded in the gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke (Matthew 26:14-16, Mark 14:10-11, Luke 22:3-6). Luke provides a representative summary.
Then Satan entered Judas, called Iscariot, one of the Twelve. And Judas went to the chief priests and the officers of the temple guard and discussed with them how he might betray Jesus. They were delighted and agreed to give him money. He consented and watched for an opportunity to hand Jesus over to them when no crowd was present (Luke 22:3-6 NIV).
Matthew, a former tax collector and accountant, records the exact amount of money. Judas agreed to betray Jesus for 30 pieces of silver. They counted the coins on the table. Payment was made in advance. It makes you wonder if the silver made the bottom-line balance in Judas’ heart.
Hours before Judas sought money from the religious leaders, something happened that set Judas off, triggered the worst to come out in him. A woman anoints Jesus’ feet with very expensive perfume and very costly tears. According to John, Judas yelled at her for being so wasteful. The other gospels indicate that several disciples chimed in. The money could have been given to the poor. Judas probably thought she should have given it to him. “I can distribute money to the poor. In fact, most of the time I am pretty poor.”
John provides a telling commentary. “He did not say this because he cared about the poor but because he was a thief; as keeper of the money bag, he used to help himself to what was put into it” (John 12:6 NIV).
Luke tells us it was at that point that Satan entered Judas. What entered Judas was an incident that sent greed into the forefront of his mind, causing a vicious cycle of destruction. “Why didn’t this lady sell the perfume and give us the money? I could have been carrying around more money than I have seen in ages.” It was all Judas could think about. It consumed his every breath.
Isn’t that exactly how temptations work against you and me? They come at our weakest link. We work to overcome them, but the temptation wanders back into our minds and our opportunities. Sin snares us at our most vulnerable point.
Judas’ story plays to a tragic end in the hours beyond Wednesday. After signaling to the guards who Jesus was by a kiss, Judas returned to the coven of Jewish authorities and tossed the bag of coins on their table. Matthew provides a little insight. He records that Judas was seized with remorse. “I have sinned,” he said.
The story of Jesus is a story of redemption and restoration. They could have provided the content for the final chapters of the story of Judas. Instead, Judas chose to write his own ending.
But a real lesson from betrayal unfolds in the Upper Room as Jesus participates in the Passover meal with his disciples. “I tell you the truth, one of you will betray me — one who is eating with me.”
The disciples were saddened, cut to the core. One by one, they replied to Jesus, “Is it I, Lord?”
Is there something about me that could betray you? Do I have a weakness, a character flaw that would cause me to turn my back on you, to turn you in and to be against you? “Is it I, Lord?”
As the question wandered slowly around the table, can’t you picture the outspoken, first to respond Peter is now conspicuously quiet. It might be me. I often act before I think. One moment I am being praised for allowing God to speak through me about Jesus being the Messiah and the next I am chided to “Get behind me, Satan.” One instance I am walking on water, the next I am up to my neck in liquid.
It could be my fault.
John was just as pensive as Peter. They don’t call me a “Son of Thunder” for no reason. I wanted to call down fire from heaven on our enemies. It might be me. I coerced my mother to ask Jesus to give me a throne next to his in the kingdom. I have spent half my life arguing with my brother.
It could be my fault.
The table doesn’t stop with the disciples. My temper can get the best of me. It is hard for me to tolerate inconsiderate people. Reactions can occur without patience or thought. “Is it I, Lord?” Does betrayal occur by my choices of friends, by the television I watch, or by the places I visit?
It could be my fault.
Don’t we all need to ponder those questions in moments of reflection? Could I betray Jesus for an easier path with less suffering? Does the promise of financial gain tempt me to lean into Jesus and offer a “good-bye” kiss? Might wanting to fit into the mores of culture keep me from affirming the teachings of the Bible? Is it easier to be still than to have my words cause a commotion?
Don’t I betray Him almost every day?
And sometimes for a lot less than 30 pieces of silver.
