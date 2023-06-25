If you ask the average individual if it is permissible to steal, chances are the majority would say “no.” Philosophers through the ages have embraced the absolute approach. Well-known thinker Immanuel Kant summarized that there can be no exceptions to moral rules. But outside the realm of the ideal, most people don’t operate under such strict standards.
Culture attempts to look for motives and reasoning behind every action. When a mass shooting occurs, people want to know why someone would do such a thing. The hope of many is that an explanation might calm the emotion and justify the action.
Most treat stealing with a similar kindness. The impoverished worker who steals food to feed their family is viewed differently than the thief who steals a purse from a little old lady to support a drug habit. The current economic crisis provides a host of plausible explanations for theft.
But the rationalization continues down other paths. The website ethicsfun.com maintains that rationalizing an entry-level crime like shoplifting leads to more self-justification to perform more serious thefts and eventually more serious crimes. The conclusion for many is that stealing from a large organization or government is a victimless crime.
If a corporation promotes unethical behavior or makes too large a profit, can stealing their products be justified? What if the bureaucracy is so complex that no one would ever miss the product? What if they are my employer and my wages don’t keep up with inflation?
The Psychology Today website recently reported on a study of the explanations offered by individuals who had been found guilty of stealing. The excuses of shoplifters or corporate embezzlers were very similar. “Everybody does it.” “The store overcharges to begin with.” “The store won’t miss it.” “I needed the money.”
One woman who had shoplifted for years before being apprehended referred to herself as a “consumer representative.” She took orders from friends, stole the items they “ordered,” then sold the items at a significant discount. She maintained that shoplifting was a skill that others appreciated.
Such a harsh attitude reflects the belief that the larger entity is always wrong against the individual. The “Robin Hood” philosophy permeates our culture. Big business deserves to be plundered. Wouldn’t a better approach find us using our powers as consumers, workers, and shareholders to push organizations toward more ethical behavior?
The morality of the issue of stealing continues to become more clouded. Are we only prohibited from stealing property? Is it possible to steal another human being? We would label such activity today as kidnapping. Is that stealing? Trafficking individuals for sexual service is an exploding problem around the world. Is that stealing? Would that include any type of slavery?
What about intangible things? Can they be stolen? When your words gossip or slander another, are you stealing their reputation? Unlike property, a person’s good name can never be completely restored. When you humiliate someone, especially in public, are you stealing their dignity and self-esteem?
Let’s pursue this line of thinking down two other avenues. If a used car salesman tricks someone into buying a car that has many problems by either lying or withholding information, is that deception stealing someone’s trust? What about intellectual property? From downloading music or videos or software without paying for it to copying a person’s words in plagiarism, taking what isn’t rightly ours becomes a huge, significant problem.
There is hardly any aspect of life that is not touched in a negative way by stealing. Solomon summarized its effect by sharing, “Bread gained by deceit is sweet to a man, but afterward his mouth will be full of gravel” (Proverbs 20:17).
As we have pondered the principles from God known as the Ten Commandments, we have noticed an underlying truth behind the command. The commands have implications for how life can be lived successfully. God is so opposed to stealing because it goes against His nature. When we steal, we contradict being created in His image.
How does our understanding of God’s image affect our thoughts about stealing? Stealing seems to envelope all the other commandments. Adultery is stealing someone’s spouse. Murder is stealing someone’s life. Dennis Prager, author and radio host, observes all of the other commands have qualifications attached to them, but not this one. Stealing is always wrong.
Several theologians see stealing as both a theological and doxological (what we worship) problem. Theology deals with what we think – or don’t think – about God. We understand that God is Lord of all and sees everything. But when we steal, we believe we are operating in secret. The secrecy of stealing goes against the nature of an omniscient God.
Another aspect of the nature of God is His generosity. His commands about giving to Israel in the Old Testament attempted to teach the people to be generous to others. Stealing develops the opposite feelings, selfishly gathering as many possessions as desired.
Many churches use doxologies in their worship. A doxology is a short hymn that offers praise to God. The word comes to our English through the Latin language which actually borrowed it from the Greek. The tradition itself comes from the Jewish synagogue where a psalm or chant was used to end each section of the worship service.
Considering stealing as a doxological problem means the individual is either worshipping material things or the thrill of doing something wrong without getting caught. A part of the worship of God is the attempt to shine, representing His image to others.
May we reflect what is important to us by our attitude toward this commandment.
