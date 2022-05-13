At the heart of Christianity is a story. Many religions tell the story of the relationship between God and his people, but Christianity proclaims the story through the eyes of Jesus. Beyond the lines of its historical context of the first century, the story of the gospel is told and re-told from generation to generation. Its message rings from continent to continent and from culture to culture.
In the days between the Passover and Easter and the celebration of Pentecost, Christians of the first century paused to reflect upon God’s presence in their culture and awaited His Spirit and His Words. Pentecost celebrated the giving of the Ten Commandments to Moses as the people of Israel left Egypt. We continue thinking and reflecting on that presence today.
Even though their specific applications may vary, Christians across cultural lines share various ceremonies and symbols — baptism, worship, communion, and the reading and reflection on scripture — to give meaning and understanding to its listener. Think of them as the object lessons of the teacher.
Christians who connect with their culture use language, music, art, and ceremonies to better tell their story. Throughout history, Christians have taken things that are not Christian and filled it with Christian meaning. The structure of the Roman government floods the structure of the Roman Catholic Church. The heritage of the German pine becomes a Christmas tree. The artist reflects upon God’s presence and represents His work on canvas.
When culture strays from its message, Christians often take a more contentious and combative approach. Christians throughout time have taken stands against alcohol, polygamy, and a host of other issues. At times culture embraces the necessary change. But often culture bristles at its message as an irritation.
Using words that have meaning to both the speaker and the listener is a vital part of telling any story. Jesus spoke an Aramaic form of the ancient Hebrew Language. Since that time, Greek, Latin, German and nearly every other language has been used to allow a culture to tell i story of Jesus. The message of the gospel may be “an old, old story,” but the story is adorned with new meaning and splendor.
Making God’s Word available to people in an understandable vocabulary and dialogue has driven the translation of the Bible through the centuries. From the Latin translation of the Greek and Hebrew to updated version of the Old American Standard Version of the English Bible set to be published in 2022, the Bible has been translated into 704 different languages. The New Testament has been made available in another 1551 languages.
More than 100 complete translations are available in the English language alone. The Evangelical Christian Publishers Association (ECPA) released information about the top-selling Bibles as of June 2021. The New International Version leads the sales, followed by the King James Version. The New Living Translation, English Standard Version, and the New King James round out the top five. Two Spanish versions are included in the top 10.
Are that many approaches to Scripture necessary? Let’s take two examples to illustrate their importance. There is a very familiar verse in the gospel of John that helps us understand the nuances of a language. The best-loved KJV Bible reminds us of John 14:2, “In my father’s house are many mansions.”
In England in the early 1600s the idea of “mansion” helped the reader think of the palaces of royalty. The King James’ translators wanted to express the idea that your place in heaven is “fit for a king.”
But that isn’t exactly the meaning of the Greek word. Technically the word just means a place to dwell that is appropriate for the surroundings. The old American Standard Version published in 1901 used the word “rooms” as the translation, but when it was updated to the New American Standard Version in 1960, they used the phrase “dwelling places.”
But you can dwell just about anywhere. We tend to view heaven as a place of splendor, so dwelling places seems to miss the mark. Some versions use the idea of a “tent” or “tabernacle.” A colloquial paraphrase years ago said, “In my Father’s hotel there are lots of empty rooms.” The Message translation says, “There is plenty of room for you in my Father’s home.”
First, the translators have to decide what image they are trying to convey in the story they are telling. Another question story tellers must decide is who the intended listener will be.
When the American Bible Society produced the “Good News for Modern Man” version of the Bible in the mid-1960s, publishing giant Jan Collins of Harper-Collins Publishing embraced the idea as a personal mission. Billboards, television ads, and radio commercials first teased the public then flooded the market with the message of a new Bible that even a fourth-grader could read.
You may have seen the latest campaign to tell the story to the masses. A group of Christians funded by anonymous donors is flooding the market with over $100 million worth of advertising to let us know that Jesus understands and cares about the messy world in which we live. “He Gets Us” launched in mid-March as an initiative of a group called The Signatry, a Christian foundation based in Overland Park, Kansas.
How do you tell a story two thousand years old so that people will listen and understand its relevance? How can you use today’s vocabulary and vernacular without compromising the truth of the story? Like Paul Harvey, we anxiously wait for the rest of the story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.