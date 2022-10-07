Last week, the column presented a challenge to you to begin reading the Bible every day. Will you read from the Bible every day during the month of October? I hope many of you have taken up the challenge and have read each day so far. If you have not, join us in this journey and start today.
You may choose to tackle the challenge by reading a good amount of Scripture each day. Start at the beginning of Mathew in the New Testament. If you read 4 chapters a day, you will read through all the Gospels and the book of Acts in the month of October. The average reader could read four chapters in 20 minutes.
If you don’t have that much time, but still want to participate, you can read a verse a day. A verse for each day of the week can be found on the Church Directory this month. Read the large verse of the day for Saturday, then on the side panel you will see a verse for the rest of the days until next Saturday. You could easily read these verses in about a minute.
Next Saturday, there will be an online survey for you to take about some of your habits of reading the Bible. There will be a QR code on the Church Directory and I will list this web address here in the column. Please fill out the survey. It will help me know how many of you are reading and participating in our journey.
We have begun to think about some of the benefits of reading the Bible on a regular basis. We talked a bit last week about the importance of having a spiritual perspective. The Scripture helps build that foundation.
This week we want to think about how the Bible helps provide an understanding of our purpose in life. Many scholars link having a purpose in life to physical, emotional, and mental health. The Bible helps us define purpose and an understanding of a bigger picture.
Anthony Burrow, professor of Human Development at Cornell University, stresses the importance of having a sense of purpose. “Purpose is a forward-looking directionality, an intention to do something in the world. It’s different than a goal, which can be accomplished. Wanting to be a father is a goal, but to be a great father is more of an intention. On some days, one might come closer to the ideal than others.”
Stanford psychologist William Damon and his colleagues define purpose as “a stable and generalized intention to accomplish something that is at once meaningful to the self and of consequence to the world beyond the self.”
Rick Warren, pastor and author of The Purpose Driven Life, speaks of five purposes that we are all created for. The ministries of Saddleback Church in California are built around the purposes of worship, fellowship, spiritual maturity, ministry or service, and mission. These purposes answer life’s most basic questions: Why am I here, Does my life matter, and What do I need to be doing with my life?
Jesus helped us focus and understand our purpose when He talked about the greatest commandments. He said, “You should love your God with all of your heart, soul, mind, and strength. You also should love your neighbor as yourself” (Mark 12:28-30). Jesus gives us challenging words to steer our purpose.
A local minister described loving God with our all as being “totally sold out to God.” Those words sound good, but we really don’t go all out for very many things. Many of us get close to that in our feelings for our children. We are willing to do most anything to help protect them and help them be successful.
We are also to love others as we love ourselves. Most of us are fairly self-centered. We look out for our interests first. We see the behavior of others in terms of how it will impact our lives. We need to move beyond that feeling and elevate the importance of others on our priority ladder. How can I best serve you?
The most important service we can provide others informs them on the plans and purposes of God. The truth of God is both practical and passionate. Having an understanding of God and His ways helps you be a better person. The Bible provides a foundation for behavior and character development.
But God’s truth is passionate. His love for you is all-encompassing. The feelings are deep enough that He is willing to pursue you and participate in securing your salvation. Forgiveness and a future is certainly good news. He wants you to be passionate about sharing that good news with the people you influence — your family and your friends.
Paul puts it this way. “God put the world square with himself through the Messiah, giving the world a fresh start by offering forgiveness of sins. God has given each of us the task of telling everyone what he is doing. We are Christ’s representatives. God uses us to persuade men and women to drop their differences and enter into God’s work of making things right between them” (2 Corinthians 5:16-20 MESSAGE).
The Message says’s we are Christ’s representatives. Some translations use the word “ambassadors.” We cannot truly understand our purpose unless we understand the analogy of being God’s ambassadors.
An ambassador is an individual appointed by the political process to represent his or her home government before the rulers and people of another country. They are sent to a foreign country to live inside its borders but to be in a building that is owned and represents the home nation. It is important that the ambassador understands and articulates the policies and procedures of the government he represents.
We are God’s ambassadors. Can there be a higher calling or purpose?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.