Several weeks ago, we began to think about allegories in the Bible that are used to describe what the church is to be like. The images paint a picture of what the church as a whole should be as well as giving a glimpse of what the individual believer should be. The Bible is very descriptive in its portrayal.
As we begin to consider the difference individual congregations are making in our community, it is important to give our discussion a context of the difference the church at large has upon a community. The impact can be startling.
The George Barna Group did a study not too long ago wanting to know people’s opinions of the church and their contributions to the community. They found that although the public has become more skeptical of religion, most Americans feel relatively positive about the presence of a church in the community.
The study showed three-quarters of Americans feel the church is either very (53%) or somewhat (25%) positive for their community. About 17% were indifferent and another 5% felt the influence was of a negative nature. Those with the most favorable views were people over the age of 60, married adults, church attenders, women and politically conservative individuals.
The survey wanted to uncover what people hoped the church would contribute to the community. It posed the question “What does your community need, if anything, that you feel churches could provide?” Some of the answers were quite telling.
The majority of those responding felt the most important thing that churches could contribute was addressing poverty within the community. This seemed to include helping the needy, poor, and disabled. Other factors included distributing food and clothing, as well as assisting the homeless to find shelter.
Americans also expected that churches would contribute positively to areas of spiritual truth. The respondents said that churches should teach biblical truths and instill morals and values. A part of this ministry involved developing a sense of belonging for people in the community, showing compassion and love to others, and bringing unity to the diverse population of the community.
About 10% of those who answered the survey believed the church should assist those who are in recovery or in need of personal counsel. They understood the church ought to provide counseling and counseling centers, support and recovery groups, and other forms of guidance and assistance to help people get their lives back on track.
Another 7% of the adults thought that the church ought to help people in terms of finances or career guidance. They saw an important aspect of community participation as helping the unemployed find work, giving financial counsel and planning services, and teaching people to budget and manage their money. Some thought the church should provide financial support to some elements of the poor in a community.
Interestingly less than one percent thought helping people become engaged in politics an acceptable means of contributing to the community.
The role of the church within its community and the development of the church as a community is a topic of debate and discussion both inside the church and outside. Grand Canyon University and Fuller Theological Seminary are both learning institutions with Christian ties that are studying the importance of the church in the community. Not long ago the very secular news website The Huffington Post ran an article titled “The Role and Importance of the Church in the Community.”
The author of the Huffington Post article writes “Churches are a public service to the surrounding communities. Upon learning the close proximity of our church and the services we offer, some people are always delighted to use our assistance, whether it is in the form of our food panty or immigration and free legal clinics, or community seminars on health, finance, or emergency preparation. Making a difference in people’s everyday lives will benefit the believer as well as the community.”
“Care to Change,” a ministry-based website, states “When there are stressful times in the community, churches can offer gestures of peace and goodwill, such as passing out water to the participants. Congregations can set an example for others through activities such a neighborhood clean-ups. The opportunities to touch the community’s heart are endless.”
The Lewis Center for Church Leadership, a branch of the Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C., posts on its website an article listing “50 Ways to Take the Church to the Community” and “Great Leaders Hear the Community’s Voice.” Both articles emphasize getting to know people in the community surrounding your church. Walk the streets. Meet the people. Don’t assume that statistics tell the real story. Pay attention because God is already at work in your community.
Relevant, a worship and ministry website, cites three things the church can do to help build a better community. First, it suggests putting yourself aside. Stepping outside of your own issues begins the process of connecting with others. Next, be willing to invest time. Relationships inside a community take time to build. Don’t force the connection but allow a relationship the freedom to develop at its own pace. Relationships need consistency and time.
Finally, it suggests we walk alongside people, not at them. One of the biggest fears shared by many people involves the question of safety. Christians often have the reputation of walking at people with a finger raised and shaking. Recognize that the world is broken, people are broken, and we all carry a ton of baggage as we journey through the community of life.
As the church continues to find the grace to interact with people in the midst of a broken, hate-filled world, it builds brick-by-brick a congregation that makes a difference.
