Over the last several weeks, we have looked at allegories from the Bible that describe God’s people as they gathered together in the emerging church. Our discussions have shown us that the church is compared to travelers, an olive tree, sheep, and a celebration. The Bible paints many other pictures of what believers are to be like.
Over the next several weeks, we will examine several area churches’ roles within the community. Our focus will be on the ministries they perform for the community. We will also meet some of the leaders in these churches and their impact on the community. It should be a good opportunity for all of us to learn about the mission of the churches of Southern Indiana.
The Bible gives us a glimpse of how communities responded to the gospel message and the presence of believers in a very secularized community. The outside people both embraced Christianity and were agitated by it.
The book of Acts provides a brief summarized history of about the first 30 years of the church’s existence. Following Jesus’ resurrection, the church grew under the leadership of the Apostles in Jerusalem and the immediate regions.
Because the church started in Jerusalem during the Jewish feast of Pentecost, many believers returned to their homes throughout the area as far away as Rome and northern Africa.
From its roots in Jerusalem, the church spread through Samaria and Galilee and progressed slowly west along the northern shores of the Mediterranean Sea. In about 20 years’ time, the church had a strong presence in the Roman capital. Christianity had spread 1,400 miles. History and tradition state that before Paul’s death in 67AD believers had established churches in Spain, an additional thousand miles from Rome.
Over the next several decades, the culture and community had an influence upon the structure of the church. The Roman Catholic Church nestled into the Italian area of the Mediterranean, while other regions gave birth to the Greek Orthodox Church. A church flourished around Alexandria in Egypt and eventually the Eastern Orthodox Church and the Russian Orthodox Church gained strength in their regions.
To kick off these columns let’s look at the response of people to the believers in the Bible. By looking at a couple of passages, we may get a better idea of what the church could be doing in a community. It might also give us some insight into the response that might be expected.
The end of the second chapter of Acts gives us the first picture of the community’s reaction to Christians. Luke records:
“All the believers were together and had everything in common. They sold property and possessions to give to anyone who had need. Every day they continued to meet together in the temple courts. They broke bread in their homes and ate together with glad and sincere hearts, praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved (Acts 2:44-47 NIV).
Notice a couple of characteristics in these verses. These Christians were generous as they met the needs of others around them. They sold possessions so that their needs might be met. Obviously, they were taking care of other believers, but this passage does not rule out generosity to the community at large. Perhaps that is why they received such a favorable response.
The passage also says they broke bread in their homes and ate together. While some theologians see this as a phrase describing what we call communion today, the phrase seems to be bigger than just that. These people liked one another so much they shared meals together. There may not be anything that brings us together more than sitting down at a dinner table. Can you remember how you felt when all of your family was together for a meal or the feeling you had when your college roommates shared almost every meal together for years?
This passage also indicates these Christians met together daily. Some people wonder whether the church should have worship services on a Wednesday, Thursday, or Saturday evening. This passage seems to affirm the practice and encourage even more. Again, perhaps the reason these Christians received a positive response from the community was the fact they had a daily presence within it.
As a side note, they didn’t just meet for an hour in their own building. They met daily in the temple courts — right in the heart of the community.
Let’s look at one more passage at the close of the fourth chapter of Acts to finish our discussion today. Not everyone in the community had a positive response to Christians. Jewish leaders bristled at the teachings of the Apostles because many of them had been involved in putting Jesus to death. The apostles’ understanding of Scripture opposed many of their own personal traditions.
The Jewish leaders seized some of the apostles and wanted to put them to death. A pharisee named Gamaliel, a well-respected teacher of the Old Testament Scriptures, warned them against such actions. “Their behaviors will speak for themselves. If their actions are of human origin, they will eventually fail. But if the activity is from God, you won’t be able to stop these men and you will end up fighting against God.”
Gamaliel used his influence to convince the other Jewish leaders against harming the apostles and Christianity as a whole. Luke’s introduction of Gamaliel early in the book of Acts is a literary nuance used by many historians of the time. Luke would bring up Gamaliel’s name later in the book (Acts 22) when Paul says that he studied at the feet of Gamaliel.
It makes me wonder if Paul ever sat down with his professor and talked about the faith of Christianity. Could Gamaliel have inched toward the edge of his seat as he wanted to learn more about the applications of this new religion? Did the quiet, good works of the Christians make an impact on the beliefs of someone who would have opposed the Christian faith?
Maybe that is the kind of impact the Christian is supposed to have.
