We have been on an interesting journey over the last several weeks. As we paid attention to the details of each of the Ten Commandments, we also found that we were listening to the story that God is telling about us in the Bible.
The first part of the message you can read on almost every page of this book is how far we fall short of consistently keeping the commands. The Bible summarizes our plight by saying we are enslaved by sin.
We understand that summary from our own experience. No matter how “good” we try to be, we always end up messing up in one way or another. But God has revealed righteousness — His “right way” (think of it as the resume it would take to get you into heaven). Believe it or not, this righteousness is apart from the Law — and both the Law and the Prophets testify to this fact. God’s righteousness comes through faith — to anyone who will believe, there is no kind of distinction or qualification — not gender, race, social status, or even religious background.
In spite of the fact that everyone sins and falls short of the glory of God, all can be justified freely by God’s grace. God approaches us and offers to enter into a covenant with us to provide redemption from our circumstances with sin.
So, what is faith that can get us this righteousness? In order to understand it, we need to understand a little bit about the background of a covenant and of redemption.
Entering into a covenant was like signing a contract in today’s culture. It was a legal agreement between two parties that outlined the duties of the two parties as they worked toward an outcome that would be beneficial to both.
The Bible presents the image of a covenant between God and people. God promises to be their God and they promise to follow Him by faith. The reward is spending eternity together.
The agreement was usually “signed” by both parties through a ritual binding the two parties together. If you have ever signed a contract to buy a house or a car, you understand a little about the “ritual” of such an agreement.
In ancient cultures, the agreement was guaranteed by a blood sacrifice, usually of a lamb. The party would bring their finest lamb and would sacrifice it, cutting it into two pieces. They would agree to the covenant by walking through the pieces guaranteeing the contract would be met. The party was saying, “If I do not meet the obligations of this covenant, may this happen to me.”
The image of redemption further builds our understanding of this covenant. Many times, the agreement involved a debt between the parties. One person provided money or services to the other, which would be paid back over time. But things happen, don’t they? Sometimes circumstances become difficult and the agreed-upon payment cannot be met.
Ancient cultures allowed for redemption to occur when one person could not pay the terms of the debt. A family member could “redeem” the individual — pay off the debt for the family member. The payment could either be for a portion of the debt or the entire debt. The redeemer had to be willing to do so through no coercion.
Take a moment to grasp the message of the Bible. Some argue against its authenticity. Many though — including reasoned scholars like C.S. Lewis, Chuck Colson, and Lee Strobel — have weighed the evidence and trusted its validity. The message of the gospel is indeed good news. God offers to pay the debt we owe, the payment to keep the covenant that we couldn’t pay.
Now, in light of what we know about “covenants,” is it any wonder the Bible describes the Messiah as “the Lamb of God?”
What do we do with this understanding about covenants and redemption? One more word picture will end the discussion for the day.
When the apostles preached this gospel, people asked the very same question. “What do we have to do?” They often responded, Believe — have faith in the things about God that you cannot always “see” — and repent. The Greek word for believe paints another interesting picture.
The word translated repentance is a compound word meaning “a change of outlook” or “to reconsider.” Think of it as changing your mind — I used to think this, now I am thinking that.
From the Greek word for repentance, we get the English word “metamorphosis.” Do you remember that from science class? Metamorphosis is the process of transformation from an immature form to an adult form. We usually think of two prime examples of a metamorphosis.
At one time or another, you may have seen the process with a butterfly. The caterpillar weaves a cocoon and eventually emerges as a butterfly with wings. Another example is the process of a tadpole becoming a frog. What you may not know is that many fish, mollusks, and other sea creatures such as lobsters also undergo a metamorphosis.
So, think again about our repentance. What does God want us to change? Some theologians argue that God wants us to change how we live. They believe that God wants us to stop sinning. If that is the point, I am in trouble because I still sin — and much more than I want to.
Instead, consider that God wants you to change your mind about how you think He wants to relate to you. Most of us see God as a “scorekeeper” or “judge,” someone who keeps track of every time we mess up. When someone asks, “Do you believe you are going to heaven when you die,” most respond hoping they have done enough good things to get there.
God says “Change how you think about that.” That is a debt that you no longer owe. The covenant has already been fulfilled. You have been redeemed. Isn’t that good news? Next week, we will consider God’s message for the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.