During my college days in Cincinnati, when someone would refer to Jesus’ words during the first temptation, “Man does not live by bread alone,” someone else would respond, “It also takes Skyline Chili, Graeter’s Ice Cream, and LaRosa’s Pizza.” At the risk of being sacrilegious, the emphasis was clear. It takes more than bread to be truly satisfied.
Continuing our journey toward Easter, we are thinking about the temptations of Jesus in the wilderness. While these were certainly not the only temptations he faced, they crystallize the approach of the devil toward God’s son and His people.
The temptation of Jesus is described by Matthew, Mark, and Luke in their gospels (Matthew 4:1-13; Mark 1:12-13; Luke 4:1-13). Mark summarizes the event in less than a paragraph. Matthew and Luke discuss each temptation in detail. All three mention that Jesus was in the wilderness forty days and that he was tempted by Satan. Matthew and Luke add that during the time Jesus fasted.
Let’s think for a moment about the fasting itself. Many times, we assume things about fasting from our perspective, moving it away from its practice and meaning in ancient times. The Law of Moses only required one day of the abstinence of food. The Day of Atonement was to be a day of fasting. Generally fasting was observed from sunrise to sunset. Over the years, Jewish custom added more public fasting days. Some groups encouraged other private fasts.
We know that many things affect our eating habits. Sometimes we get really busy during our day and eventually notice that we “missed” lunch. Anxiety, sadness, and sickness can make us “not feel like eating.” When we awaken from our sleep, we are said to “break” our fast, even though there was nothing spiritual about the fast. Fasting from food means different things to different people.
If someone asks, “What did you have to eat today?” I might respond, “Oh nothing.” The truth is that I nibbled on several things but compared to sitting down and eating a full dinner with the family, I had nothing to eat.
Luke tells us Jesus had nothing to eat, but both he and Matthew agree that Jesus was hungry. The moment builds a monument to want and desire. We have all been there at one time or another.
When I am hungry in the evening, I am often the tempter of the family. “Who wants ice cream?” Dairy Queen is a mile from our home; Graeter’s a mile and a half; Sonic two. Immediately satisfy the desire.
My temptation has little consequence except to the waistline. If I am on a diet and am hungry, the urge and craving are there. Normally I might consider running out for ice cream but realize that I probably shouldn’t. But when I am hungry, I don’t stop to think. Some days I honor my commitment to the diet, but too often I do not.
Satan follows the same routine, but the stakes are much higher. The first temptation of Jesus is not about bread. It is about hunger.
Hunger is a part of our daily life. Sometime before each meal, hunger urges us to the table. It whispers to us that our pleasure and our existence depends on satisfying its urges. Hunger is so universal that books and movie spinoffs captivate our attention. Hunger stems from a lack of food, but it represents a yearning that is as big as all outdoors.
Think of how you use the word “hunger.” At its extreme, we see people who are “starving” for attention or affection. One has a “hunger” for knowledge. A person is said to be “hungry” for success. When a person is hungry — literally or metaphorically — they want to be satisfied immediately.
An interesting study was conducted about ten years ago regarding hunger. The research found people will do things out of character and unrelated when they are hungry. They may lie, steal, or go out on a shopping or alcohol binge. Or they may not think about consequences when they are tempted.
The husband craves for affection and is tempted to enjoy an affair without thinking of his wife or family. The employee is hungry for one month when the bills are paid on time and sees the money collected for the poor. The individual longs to find peace and searches for it by numbing the senses and stopping the pain.
“Go ahead. Satisfy your craving. Don’t be hungry anymore. Turn the stones to bread.” Instead of acting without thinking, Jesus pondered and said, “Scripture tells us man doesn’t live by bread alone but by the words that are breathed by God. It isn’t wrong to stay hungry.”
Perhaps that is why Jesus would later say in the Sermon on the Mount, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst after righteousness, for they will be filled” (Matthew 5:6). Do you see the two steps Jesus used to overcome temptation? First, he paused to consider the consequences before he acted. Second, he realized we need a standard to guide behavior. The standard he used to determine his behavior was God’s word.
One final note about this temptation. Both Matthew and Mark comment that after the temptations, angels came and ministered to Jesus. We will discuss this in much more detail after the third temptation. The point to take here is that even at the point of temptation God has not left you alone. You don’t have to battle on your own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.