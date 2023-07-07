My dad used to repeat the pithy saying “The grass may be greener on the other side of the fence, but it has to be mowed just as often.” He would use the philosophic thought to help teach us not to jealously long for the things that others had — even the state of their grass. I usually didn’t disagree with Dad’s reasoning.
Our neighbor and I were the same age, attending the same schools together since second grade. During our senior year, her graduation present was a brand-new Camaro. Her dad worked for the company that provided batteries for General Motors cars. Employee discounts help turn the grass on the other side of the fence greener. My dad worked for what is now Duke Energy. I didn’t even get discounted light bulbs as a graduation gift.
The line that turns envy into coveting is as nebulous as the line that turns Indiana into Ohio.
We have spent the last several weeks talking about the Ten Commandments. We have thought about the principles for living that the Commandments line out for us. Our discussions have now reached the last command. Do not covet.
The command is a unique one. We rarely use the word in our conversations. We will talk about jealousy or envy, but we rarely say that we covet. Passion, greed, obsession, and lust seem to be threaded into the definition of coveting. Some theologians comment that coveting is an ungodly, discontented desire.
The command is also unique because it is the only command that does not deal with an action. Of the almost 600 laws in the Old Testament, none of them say anything about thought. But this command looks inside at a spirit or trend that leads to something else. We cannot “see” coveting, but we can often see its effects.
Jordan Peterson, a best-selling author and psychologist, addressed a conference of twenty-somethings. “You are in California and you see someone speeding down the road in a convertible Porsche. You think how lucky he is. But you don’t know anything about them. The ideal you are observing is an illusion that makes you jealous and resentful in your own mind.”
The Hebrew word for “covet” is almost never used in the Old Testament without the following action. He coveted and stole. He coveted and committed adultery. The obsession becomes reality.
Coveting is more than just items on a wish list. The Camaro is parked in the driveway next door, and I would like a car like that someday. We all have bucket lists. Coveting crosses the thin line. “Why did you get that? I wanted it! You have what I wanted, and it makes me resentful and angry. It’s not fair! I don’t like my life now!”
The Westminster Shorter Catechism states “The tenth commandment forbiddeth all discontentment with our own estate, envying or grieving at the good of our neighbor.” Paul makes an interesting connection in Ephesians 5:5 and Colossians 3:5. Greed is idolatry. Comparing greed and idolatry teaches that our desire to take material things because it is owed to us is an attack on God’s exclusive place in our lives.
Think of the first and tenth commandments as a pair of bookends. Both deal with having no other gods but the Lord. Rich Mullins, popular Christian songwriter and singer, wrote “Everybody I know says they need just one thing, and what they really mean is that they need just one thing more.” Is your one thing God or one thing more?
One day Jesus was teaching and a man in the crowd yelled “Teacher, tell my brother to divide the inheritance with me” (Luke 12:13)! Can you imagine a sermon being interrupted for that outburst? Have you ever seen families torn apart after the death of a loved one?
Jesus’ response is telling. “Take care, and be on guard against all covetousness, for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions” (Luke 12:15). Jesus looked past the possible injustices to a dangerous and deceptive spiritual issue — coveting.
Jesus then tells a parable that seems like it doesn’t have anything to do with coveting. The land of a rich man was productive. The man thought “I don’t have anywhere to store the crops. I know what I will do. I will tear down my barns and build bigger ones. Then I will say to myself, 'Soul, you have ample goods, relax — eat, drink, and be merry'” (Luke 12:16-19). Then Jesus says the man died.
How is that about coveting? In every way. The parable isn’t about the man’s coveting but about ours. The barns are the Camaro in the neighbor’s driveway. Everyone looks at the man’s life and says “Wow. He has it made.” But life does not consist of the things we hoard. It never has.
So what does life consist of? Jesus continues the discussion to encourage us to pursue real treasure. “Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat, nor about your body, what you will put on. For life is more than food, and the body is more than clothing” (Luke 12:22-23). He concludes, “Instead, seek God’s kingdom. For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” The implication, like the first commandment, is that the real treasure is God himself.
In this parable, perhaps the only thing more foolish than the man’s pursuit and barn-building is for us to covet the treasures this man possessed. Everybody I know says they need just one thing. What will be the one thing you treasure — that you desire, pursue, or are obsessed with — more than anything else? Choose wisely.
