The headlines on news service websites Wednesday were startling.
Seventy-nine-million Americans braced for the worst as damaging tornados formed in Missouri and started their march eastward. Tornadoes were confirmed in the early hours of Wednesday morning near Glenallen, Missouri. Fatalities and injuries have already been reported. Fierce weather patterns again hit too close to home, and Louisville would see tornadoes confirmed later in the day.
The latest weather outbreak comes on the heels of last week's harsh weather. Over 100 tornadoes ravaged through six states killing at least 31 people and injuring 150 others. President Biden has opened the way for federal resources to help offset the financial devastation.
The weather may put a damper on our plans, but it does not drown our sorrows. Our hearts are still heavy from the tragic developments in Nashville a little over a week ago. A former student carefully plotted an attack that killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school. The killer forced entry into the school armed with two assault-style weapons, a handgun, and ample ammunition. A detailed map with commentary reflecting surveillance of the building was found, also hinting that multiple locations had been targeted.
This incident was the latest in a series of mass shootings. According to the Gun Violence Archive there have been 130 mass shootings in the United States this year, over a dozen involving a school. These shootings, terrifying students, parents, and educators, polarized the nation over gun rights and what to do to ensure safety. Education Weekly counts 157 school shootings since 2018. When is enough, enough?
Meanwhile, Ukrainian defense forces repelled about 20 Russian attacks in the area near the city of Bakhmut. The BBC reports that between 20,000 and 30,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the battles for this Ukrainian city since last summer. Ukraine's military has also paid a heavy price. Estimates place their casualties at 11,000 in February alone. Wars and rumors of wars seem to be painting our world into an inevitable corner.
Sin — or incredibly bad decisions — is running rampant. We are at the end of our week and the end of our rope.
A little over 2,000 years ago, the hours were ticking off to the end of a week. We call the Friday "good," but the day would have been more appropriately called "grim." A man was stretched out to be crucified on a cross erected on one of the hills of Palestine. This man wasn't the first. By the time of his death, historians estimate that the Romans had put as many as 30,000 people to death in such a fashion.
Peter reminds us, though, that this death was unique: "the righteous for the unrighteous, that he might bring you to God" (1 Peter 3:18). Accompanying the death of Jesus were some incredibly unusual events. John MacArthur, evangelist and author, explains these events "are God's commentary on the cross."
Mark tells us that Jesus was placed on a cross at about 9 a.m. (Mark 15:25). Matthew explains that "from noon until three darkness came over the whole land" (Matthew 27:45). In the Old Testament, darkness was often a sign of judgment (Amos 5:18). Remember darkness came over the land of Egypt for three days as a result of the ninth plague (Exodus 10:21-22). Darkness came before the final plague: death.
Matthew next adds that "the curtain in the sanctuary was torn in two from top to bottom" (Matthew 27:51). Some scholars suggest the curtain is what separated the court of the Jews from the court of the Gentiles, particularly keeping the holy of holies from the other parts of the temple. Tearing this curtain signifies the opening of a way for all people to directly approach God.
Matthew then adds "the earth quaked, and the rocks were split" (Matthew 27:51). While earthquakes were common in the area, this was more than just a common event. Warren Wiersbe connects the quake with the presence of God — something that happened when God was giving Moses the Ten Commandments at Mt. Sinai. Wiersbe suggests that this earthquake showed that the demands of the Law were about to be fulfilled.
Finally, Matthew explains "the tombs were also opened and many bodies of the saints who had fallen asleep were raised" (Matthew 27:52). Many theologians see this event as a declaration of another resurrection that would be just days away. But on this particular day, the tomb stretches forth its boney arms to welcome another into its clutches.
Throughout the history of Christianity, Tenebrae services have been held in churches, often during each of the last three days of Holy Week. Liturgical worship services are held in Catholic, Anglican, Lutheran, Methodist, Reformed, some Presbyterian and a few other denominations on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday. The word “tenebrae” is Latin for “darkness” or “shadows.” The services are characterized by the gradual extinguishing of candles and by a “strepitus” or loud noise which ushers the place into utter darkness at the end of the service.
The traditions of the Roman Catholic church settled on 15 candles providing the lighting for the service. One candle was extinguished after each of nine psalms were read during the ceremony. The final candles were put out as chants and prayers were given. Following the great noise of the slamming of the large family Bible, the congregation would rise and depart in silence and darkness.
The Tenebrae provided an impressive symbolic image of our world today. Stained by sin, the world uneasily rests, plunged into the depths of darkness, void of anything but empty shadows, facing a future with no hope. We don't need to read many headlines to know this is where our world still sits.
With his last gasps of air, Jesus whispers, “It is finished,” bringing his Friday and ours to an end. But even in darkness, don't lose sight: Sunday's coming.
