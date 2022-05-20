We went to church last week for what was a typical Sunday morning for our family.
The parking lot was packed, making maneuvering in and out slow and challenging.
The song service was energetic and spirited. The preacher had a moving sermon.
As is often the case, the length of our service was a bit longer than the nearby church, so there was already a line at the restaurants. We stopped for a not-so-quick lunch and headed home.
Not once did I think about a man with a gun.
Later in the afternoon, my journeys took me to a particular grocery store that almost always has my preferred brand of cola. Picking up an item here and there, the self-serve aisle seemed the quickest option. In and out in 20 minutes, the rest of the afternoon included watching some sports on television and getting a start on the week's writing.
Not once did I think about a man with a gun. My guess would be neither did folks in Buffalo, New York, or Laguna Woods, California.
During the days between Easter and Pentecost, we have been talking about God's presence in culture. One focus has been upon how God's words are conveyed and represented by His followers. Pentecost celebrates the beginning of the church and remembers when God gave the Ten Commandments to Moses on Mt. Sinai. Today, let's consider the godly response to the presence of evil in society.
While I didn't think about the potential for disaster in the everyday circumstances of life, evil is pushing its way into almost every crevice. It becomes imperative that I think about how I choose to respond to those circumstances. My words and my behavior need to reflect my belief system with consistency and compassion.
Every culture has values that deviate from its own standards, and particularly from the standards based upon spiritual truth. For a person of faith to respond in a godly manner, the individual must know what God's words teach. The person must also be committed to honoring and obeying those words. Applying the words to the circumstances of the day provide a challenge that requires discernment and care.
Days after the shootings on both coasts, the nation remains outraged. The president offers sincere words of condolence and condemnation of the terrible acts of violence. One local government official called the murders “pure evil.”
Don't misunderstand the purpose for this article. This is not another “do away with guns” tirade. I am not opposed to large hammers, but if someone were going around hitting people over the head with a mallot, there would be a column about it. What kind of response should we have to acts of violence? How do I react when the violence targets one group of people?
Some will respond with displays of anger. It may surface as outrage, but it settles down into anger. The anger simmers at the individual doing the shooting. It bubbles at guns and those who support using them. Anger boils at politicians for not doing something about it. Anger may even be directed at a God who “allows” evil to exist. Believers are tempted to sugarcoat the feelings, calling it instead “righteous indignation.”
Many will respond with fear. Get rid of guns, lock the doors, and bolt the windows. They choose to avoid going out where large crowds will gather. Heads shake, wondering what the world is coming to.
The easiest response is to remain quiet. The believer in today's culture often chooses this route because to avoid offending someone and creating a conflict. Often we remain quiet because we just don't know what to say.
If we want God's words to affect our words and our behavior, there seems to be a handful of principles for us to follow.
1) Responding to anger with anger rarely produces lasting results. Bohdi Sanders once wrote, “Never respond to an angry person with a fiery comeback, even if he deserves it. Don't allow his anger to become your anger.”
2) If the anger is attributed to “conservative positions of faith,” properly respond that your understanding of faith does not teach that. Doesn't our faith affirm the value of all and condemn acts of hatred and violence? Let's be able to articulate what we truly believe.
3) Fight the temptation to be silent. Whether we see the victim or the troubled individual, consider how you can respond with love. Don't get bogged down in trying to determine motives. Motives are next to impossible to perfectly diagnose. Our understanding of faith is that God can transform individuals. How can we encourage the transformation? It may involve the presentation of the gospel. Sometimes it means adding structure. It may mean adding boundaries. Occasionally it requires tough love. Ignoring the circumstance and walking idly by never provide an answer.
4) Words without actions are empty and meaningless. Mia Kunis, a well-known celebrity, said the invasion into Ukraine by Russia left her “awestruck and proud to be from the region.” Her decision to show support by starting a fundraiser put fuel and passion to her words. The $30-million GoFundMe campaign sent real money to refugee and humanitarian aid efforts. Let's not just say we are opposed to senseless violence. Let's do something about it.
Everyone has a role in addressing the evils of the age. People of faith must be willing to talk more openly and honestly. Our words of truth must be accompanied with love or it won't be heard.
Perhaps Albert Mohler said it best: “The problem wasn't what the young man held in his hand. The problem was what he held in his heart.” Let's focus on changing hearts.
