The days before Easter are set aside in many church denominations as a season of Lent. The time began this past Wednesday and lasts for 40 days, not counting Sundays. The English word means “the lengthening of days,” progressing from the darkness of winter to the light of spring. Many other languages have a name for the season that is derived from the word forty. It is the season of the forty.
The number forty plays a significant role in the Bible. Noah watched the rain fall for forty days and forty nights. Moses was at the top of Mt. Sinai for forty days receiving the 10 Commandments from God. The Israelites wandered for forty years in the desert areas before entering the Promised Land. Jesus spent forty days in the wilderness preparing for His ministry.
The season of Lent mirrors the forty days that Jesus spent in the wilderness. The time reminds us of the beginning of His ministry on earth and that Jesus was tempted by the Devil during that time. Scholars debate whether Jesus was tempted only during this time, but a strong case can be made that Jesus was tempted throughout His time on earth.
Matthew begins the fourth chapter of his gospel with the words, “Then Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil” (Matthew 4:1 NIV). This takes place following His baptism.
During the weeks of Lent, we will be centering our thoughts and discussions on temptations. Some time will be spent examining each temptation the Scriptures discuss. In addition, consideration will be given to the nature of temptations and how they can be overcome.
But today let’s think first about the wilderness. The image that occurs for many of us is the American wilderness trailblazed by Daniel Boone and others. The wilderness outside of Jerusalem is quite different, even today. Videos on the internet show an accurate portrayal of the Judean Wilderness and the Jericho Road.
The Judean Wilderness is located southwest of Jerusalem. The area rambles alongside the western shore of the Dead Sea. The terrain contains parched desert, peaks of mountains, and steep ravines. The temperatures often peak to over 104 degrees. The rainfall varies from as little as 1.8 inches a year on the eastern slopes to 19.7 inches on the west. The western slopes are prime targets for flash flooding.
The Scripture says Jesus was led by the Spirit to go into the wilderness. How did that “leading” occur? The Bible does not clearly explain that to us. Have you ever felt “led” to do something? It isn’t often that we are physically led by the hand from one place to another. Rather being led means that we have felt a strong inclination that prompts us to act a certain way. Jesus completed a significant spiritual event (His baptism) with a positive feeling that He wanted to spend time in prayer and fasting.
It is doubtful that Jesus thought “Let’s head to the wilderness to be tempted.” With good intentions in mind, Jesus set out for some solitude and contemplation as He began teaching the people. The devil sat lurking right around the corner.
Isn’t that just the way the devil operates? You set about to do something with good intentions to produce something really positive, and all of a sudden disaster strikes. Perhaps things spin out of control or maybe the circumstances change just enough to take you in a different direction. You begin a good thing and temptation leads you to stray from your goal.
Where is your wilderness? Notice three characteristics of the wilderness where Jesus traveled outside Jerusalem. First, it was a place where Jesus was away from good spiritual influence. He had not yet called disciples to follow Him. There were no cell phones or places to go to meet friends. Jesus was miles away from the positive friendships and encouragement. He was isolated from others.
My faith is stronger when I am with other believers. It is easier to overcome temptations. Good decisions flow stronger with less interruptions. It is easier for my thinking and feeling to have less resolve and more doubts when I am alone.
The second characteristic about the wilderness of Jesus was a rough terrain. It is easier for my thoughts to turn negative and critical when the circumstances in my life are edgy and difficult. Sometimes those circumstances come from natural causes, but sometimes they evolve because of the world around me. I am less likely to question spiritual matters when my life is going well.
Finally, the wilderness is almost always a time of personal sacrifice. Jesus spent His time there away from the comforts of the town. He spent His time fasting, away from others. It was not a place that you would expect to find the Son of God.
Notice the temptations Jesus faced. “Turn these stones into bread.” You are sacrificing food as you fast. Let’s change that. “Bow down and worship me and I will give you anything the world offers.” You have nothing here. You are God. Let me give you what you deserve. “Leap off the top of your Father’s house.” He won’t let you fall. He will send angels to catch you. You don’t have to be alone.
We all go through wilderness experiences in our walk of faith. The wilderness can be exhausting and draining. We may be keenly aware of the sacrifices we have made. The wilderness tests our deepest secrets and convictions. The wilderness can either draw us closer to God or find us falling for the wiles of the devil.
Over the next few weeks, we will look in more detail at each of the temptations that Jesus faced.
