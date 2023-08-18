Some interesting sheep facts made their way to my email inbox this week.
Did you know that sheep have rectangular pupils? The shape allows them to have a wider field of vision. Some can see up to 320 degrees, which means they can almost see everything around them at all times.
Sheep are also very social and communicate through vocalization. A female sheep who has given birth can recognize which lamb is hers by the sound of its calls.
Sheep are emotionally complex and have distinct personalities. They are capable of experiencing a wide range of emotions just as humans do. Scientific studies have shown they can feel afraid, angry, bored, sad, and even happy. Some research indicates they can either be optimists or pessimists.
We have been talking about images in the Bible that portray the faithful believer. The article caught my attention because, in several places in the Bible, believers are compared to sheep. Interestingly, sheep are mentioned more than 500 times, more than any other animal. It isn’t surprising because sheep were important to the agricultural lives of the Hebrew people.
There are many “beasts of burden” that would make stronger comparisons—horses, donkeys, oxen, elephants, camels, and even water buffalo. These animals can pull, carry, and transport burdens. But not sheep. Even some dogs that are not much bigger than sheep pull sleds.
Sheep weren’t designed to bear or carry the weight of a burden. Keep that image in the front of your mind when you read Peter’s words to “cast all of your cares—your burdens—upon Him, for He cares for you” (1 Peter 5:6-7). Jesus Himself said “Take my yoke upon you for my yoke is easy and my burden is light” (Matthew 11:29-30). He knew we couldn’t stand up under the weight.
The Bible takes that analogy one step further. It often compares the troubles of life to burdens, the biggest burden of all being the weight of our sin. Scripture insists that we could never bear to pay the debt of sin.
Instead, Jesus says, “Come to me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light” (Matthew 11:28-30). Jesus also felt compassion for people as Matthew notes, “When he saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd” (Matthew 9:36 ESV).
So why are we compared to sheep? The psalmist says, “Acknowledge that the Lord is God! He made us, and we are His. We are His people, the sheep of His pasture” (Psalm 100:3 NLT). But even though we are a part of God’s pasture, Isaiah tells us, “We have all wandered away like sheep; each of us has gone our own way” (Isaiah 53:6).
One of the qualities of sheep is they need a shepherd. Perhaps you read about the New Zealand sheep named Shrek who hid in caves and evaded the shearers for almost six years. When finally sheared, Shrek had enough wool to make suits for 20 large men. Often the extra coating makes it difficult for the sheep to regulate their body temperature. Most die under those conditions. They depend upon someone to care for them.
Several times in the Bible, the Lord is compared to a shepherd. The Hebrew writer affirms that Jesus is our shepherd: “Now may the God of peace, who through the blood of the eternal covenant brought back from the dead our Lord Jesus, that great Shepherd of the sheep” (Hebrews 13:20 NIV).
There is an interesting phrase in one of the Bible’s most recognizble passages. David writes, “The Lord is my shepherd” (Psalm 23:1) and continues that his “rod and staff, they comfort me” (Psalm 23:4). We know the rod of the shepherd helped guide and protect the sheep.
Another fascinating use of the rod was to examine and count the sheep. The Old Testament referred to this process as “passing under the rod” (Ezekiel 20:37). Under the control and authority of the shepherd, the sheep passes through the most careful and complete scrutiny. No one knows the sheep more closely than the shepherd.
Because of their long wool, it was not always easy to detect disease, wounds, or defects in the sheep. Many of the laws insisted upon the sheep that were to be sacrificed were to be without blemish. A skillful shepherd would take the rod and part the sheep’s wool to determine the skin’s condition and cleanliness.
The process was also a comfort to the sheep. They could be assured that any problems would be spotted by the shepherd long before the problem became a danger.
David realized we need that same kind of care and prevention. This is why he penned the words, “Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting” (Psalm 139:23-24).
One last analogy in this picture. The Scripture also portrays the “rod” as the authority and power of the Word of God. There is no substitute for the Bible in coping with the complexities of modern life. Sharper than a two-edged sword, the Word of God protects, guides, and examines our lives.
The 23rd Psalm ends with the exclamation, “And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Rather than a doctrine of the end of time, the phrase completes the analogy of the sheep. I will dwell here because I know there is no need to go anywhere else.
