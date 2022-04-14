Yesterday’s discussion focused on the importance of the events that occurred on the Thursday and Friday of Holy Week. The significance — both in the life of Jesus and in their meaning for the Christian — plays a vital role in the reflection and doctrines of faith. A conclusion of the discussion led us to realize that Christians should be remembering and worshipping together during these days.
The Friday of Holy Week carries the label of “Good Friday.” Many Christian denominations like the Roman Catholics, Eastern Orthodox, Lutherans, Anglican, and most Reformed traditions observe Good Friday with fasting and church services. In some churches, a Service of the Great Three Hours’ Agony is held from noon until 3 p.m., the time the Bible indicates darkness covered the land as Jesus hung dying on a cross.
The solemn nature of the day is observed around the world. Many Western countries — including 12 U.S. states — declare the day as a legal holiday. Germany, still predominantly a Christian country, has laws prohibiting frivolous activities like dancing and horse racing to remember the nature of the day.
To obey the wishes of the prayer of Jesus for the unity of believers, many organizations like the YMCA and the Salvation Army hold community services commemorating the day. Jim and Cindy Kanning have helped coordinate the services held at the YMCA in New Albany for years. After a two-year absence because of COVID restrictions, the tradition continues this Good Friday.
Jim Kanning commented upon the significance of the event. “This event is an opportunity for all ages and backgrounds to come together to honor Christ, whose death on the cross paved our way to heaven. Jesus prayed most often for unity. So, standing as one and worshipping with this common focus on our risen Savior gives us a bond, especially in these times of great turmoil in our world.”
The events of Jesus’ Friday were anything but good. Following his arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane prompted by Judas’ kiss, Roman soldiers and temple guards bound Jesus and took him to Annas, the high priest from the previous year. It is difficult to know exactly why Annas was chosen instead of the current high priest Caiaphas. Perhaps Annas was the driving force behind the hatred many leaders had for the Galilean rabbi. With little settled, Annas sent Jesus to Caiaphas who had assembled a 70-member court called the Sanhedrin.
Witnesses who brought false accusations against Jesus were assembled for testimony and paid for their efforts. During most of the questioning, Jesus remained silent. When asked point blank, “Are you the Messiah, the Son of God?” Jesus replied, “It is as you have said.” The high priest and Sanhedrin had the words they needed to condemn the man of blasphemy. The crime was punishable by death.
Even though Jewish law offered death as the penalty, Jewish leaders had no authority to kill someone because the territory was under Roman control. The assembly brought Jesus to the Roman governor named Pontius Pilate. As the leaders brought their case before the power of Rome, they emphasized Jesus trying to subvert the nation and making himself to be in opposition to Caesar. Pilate heard the case and said this was a Jewish matter, not a Roman one. Pilate sent Jesus to Herod, the Jewish ruler over Galilee, who was in Jerusalem for the Passover.
Herod could tell the case was hastily thrown together. After beatings and whippings, Herod sent the prisoner back to Pilate to settle the matter. Pilate offered the now famous statement, “I find no fault in him,” and suggested to the leaders they choose between releasing Jesus or releasing Barabbas, one of the most notorious criminals of the day. Pilate thought no one in their right mind would choose to release a hardened criminal like Barabbas. Led by shouts from the Sanhedrin and Pharisees and accompanied by promises and money, the assembled crowd shouted “Crucify him! Crucify him!”
More beatings preceded the actual crucifixion. At some time, you have probably read explanations about the extreme nature of the process. There is a reason the Scripture long ago recorded, “Cursed is the man who hangs on a tree” (Deuteronomy 21:23).
There is nothing wrong with pausing on this day and remembering and reflecting upon the agony and pain that Jesus suffered on that day. Personal applications can be made upon the biblical truth regarding the payment for sin. Today, let’s allow another verse of the Bible to direct our thoughts.
The writer of Hebrews writes that “For the joy set before him, Jesus endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God” (Hebrews 12:2b NIV). It is difficult to imagine joy in connection with a death on a cross. Where would the joy come from?
One source of joy for Jesus was his obedience to God’s will and purposes. Jesus was able to completely fulfill the plan God had in mind. The sacrifice for sin had to be from a sinless individual. Battling temptations throughout his life that were magnified during the last week, Jesus walked the path to the cross without blemish.
As a side note, Jesus was totally abandoned by his friends during this time. Disciples had fled, denied, and betrayed him. My personal time of weakness toward temptations and sin is when I am alone; is that true for you as well? Do you see the importance of gathering together as believers?
No doubt, Jesus’ love for people produced joy in his heart. His actions were securing an eternal salvation for those who would accept his actions and redemption. Though darkness covered the land on that fateful Friday, joy comes in the morning.
