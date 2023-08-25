What image do people have of the church today? Several research groups including Barna, Gallup, and the Pew Research Center have been surveying people across America to discover the answer. Marketers would tell you the church seems to have an image problem.
According to the Gallup research, Americans have lost confidence in the church. Thirty-six percent of those surveyed say they have confidence in the church or organized religion — an all-time low. This is a significant change from 1973 to 1985 when people had more confidence in the church than in any other institution or organization in Gallup’s survey. Today it ranks in the middle of the pack.
The Pew Research study shows fewer see the church as a positive force. Their numbers show 52% thinking churches and religious organizations have a positive effect on the way things are going in the country. That number is down from 59% just two years ago. Thirty percent of those polled believe the church has a negative impact. Their research indicates this belief comes from a significant partisan divide.
The Barna Group divides its respondents into three groups: practicing Christians, non-practicing Christians and non-Christians. One of the sharpest differences in the research shows that 80% of practicing Christians have a positive view of the church. Only 21% of non-Christians think of the church in a positive way. That is a gap that is startling.
When we talk or write about religious topics, only one in five non-Christians begin with a positive image in mind. Those numbers create an incredible barrier. We begin our discussion with a perception gap and the distance between the two sides is huge.
In addition, the Barna study found that Millennials think the church is disconnected from the real issues that the world is facing. The image of the church among these younger Americans includes words and phrases like “irrelevant to me,” “hypocritical,” “only known for what they are against,” “detached from real issues facing my community,” and “judgmental.” These aren’t qualities that people should expect from Christians, but too often that is what they have been shown.
If perception is reality, the church has a lot of ground to make up. Its image is divided. There are over 200 active denominations in the United States alone and almost another 200 divisions within one denomination. The cure for the church’s image problem is for Christians to be more authentically Christian. Loving. Gracious. Embracing. Jesus-like.
Over the past several weeks, we have been talking about allegories in the Bible describing the church. Over the years, these images helped members and non-members understand what the church was to be through the comparison to a common item. These word pictures are found throughout the Bible. They show us an image of what the church should be.
There are several more images of the church — a body, a family, a building — but one of my favorites was given by Jesus in a parable recorded in the gospel of Matthew. Jesus responded by telling still more stories. “God’s kingdom,” he said, “is like a king who threw a wedding banquet for his son" (Matthew 22:1 MESSAGE).
The kingdom of God is a party. In his book by the same name, Tony Campolo tells of a passage in Deuteronomy 14 where the people of Israel were to bring a tenth of their income to the temple in Jerusalem. The money wasn’t to be used for mission work or charity. It was not earmarked for temple improvements or salaries. The money was to fund a celebration and all the people who didn’t have luxuries — widows and orphans and poor — were to be invited to the party.
Is it any wonder that David would sing “I was glad when they said, let’s go to the house of the Lord?” Who wouldn’t be thrilled to go to a gigantic party? This celebration at the top of Mount Zion had food and drink, dancing and singing. There were probably party hats and cake.
Why in the world would God instruct the people to bring their money together to throw a party? The party was — and still is — about the kingdom of God. The parties thrown by His people were to be a shadow of what heaven will be like. Life may be hard and full of troubles. But the temple — the place where God meets with His people — is supposed to remind us of what is in store for us.
So, Jesus says “The kingdom of God is like a king who threw a wedding banquet for his son.” You have probably been to some extravagant wedding receptions. You may have even thrown one or two. But imagine a king with unlimited resources throwing the grandest of wedding receptions for his son. And you are invited.
When the church is being the image of what the church should be to the world, it is sending out a message that the Kingdom of God is at hand. When it does so with laughter and song, and love and grace, it gives an image and vision that is relevant to everyone. There is more to this life than pain and suffering.
Many of the Pharisees of Jesus day found Him to be an embarrassment because He upended their preconceived images of what religion was supposed to be. In a culture where the preconceived images of the church are not good, perhaps it’s time the church threw a party and invited everyone to come.
Over the next few weeks, we are going to talk to leaders of several churches and discover what image and impact their church is trying to make within our community.
