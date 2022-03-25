Our focus during the weeks before Easter have been on the steps that we take on our walk to the cross of Christ. Jesus had told both the crowd and His disciples the road would not be easy and would take extreme commitment.
Then he called the crowd to him along with his disciples and said: “Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me. 35 For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me and for the gospel will save it (Mark 8:34-35 NIV).
We have looked at the act of remembering our heritage, looking at what God has done for His people and for us in the past. We next stepped into a stage of reflection and honestly looked at the present with hope for the future. Last week the spotlight turned to the uncomfortable subject of fellowship with suffering. Today, let’s think about the idea of sacrifice.
“You want me to make a sacrifice?” Well, yes and no.
Paul presents an interesting — and quite unusual — concept of sacrifice to the Roman Christians. He urges them to present their bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12:1). At Easter we pause to remember the sacrifice that Jesus made. But what does it mean for us to be a living sacrifice?
The truth is we all make sacrifices. Every day. Because of purposeful decisions that we make. What I want you to do is change how you think about the sacrifices in your life. I want you to see that with a bit of focus, you can sacrifice just the way that Jesus sacrificed. As you become more like Him in the way that you sacrifice, you will become more like Him in everything that you are, everything that you do.
As we think about sacrificing, there are three themes that stand out in the Scriptures. First, sacrifices were to represent the very best of what we have. Second, the sacrifices were to be presented as an offering. Finally, sacrifices were done with a purpose. Let’s turn our attention to giving our best.
We watch athletic contests all year round and notice the sacrifices that people make to achieve their goals. They push their limits and discipline their bodies so that personal best performances can be achieved, records can be broken, and victory secured.
Sacrifice pays off. But sacrifice isn’t always altruistic. Sacrifice is to forfeit something of value for something else considered to have a greater value. Sacrifice does not mean giving up something for nothing. It means giving up one thing for something else that we believe is worth more.
The first lesson that the Bible teaches about sacrifice is to give the best. The first fruits of the ground were offered to God, just as the first-born of the animals. “The animals that you choose must be year-old males without defect, and you may take them from the sheep or the goats” (Exodus 12:5 NIV). The process of Old Testament sacrifice taught us to give our best, to give in a structured way. But it was never about fruit or lambs.
“How much more with the blood of Christ, who through the eternal Spirit offered Himself unblemished to God, purify our consciences from works of death, so that we may serve the living God” (Hebrews 9:14 NIV).
The second reason for a sacrifice was to present an offering to God. Usually, we think of an offering to say “Thanks,” or let God know that we love Him. We place coins in the offering plate as a statement of those feelings. But instead, offerings need to be telling me something.
“Stop bringing meaningless offerings! (Isaiah 1:13 NIV). My offerings aren’t for God; they are for me. Don’t go through the motions of faith. Repent. Change your behavior. Do something. Perhaps that is why Jesus told people, “If you have something against your brother, restore that relationship, then come back and present your offering.”
During a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, several years ago, a 14-year-old student, Jaime Guttenberg, was one of the victims. Her aunt, Abbie Youkilis, shared impassioned words to a watching nation. “My family does not want your hopes and prayers. We want your action. Join us in supporting leaders who will bravely fight for our children’s lives.”
Sacrifice means your faith really does something.
Finally, sacrifices were done with a purpose. We sacrifice for a reason, for a purpose. We sacrifice so that others may understand God’s ways. In a very real sense, we are the Old Testament Scriptures — the Bible — for someone else.
Listen to how Paul describes it to the Galatians. The version of the Bible used is the Message.
The purpose of the law was to keep a sinful people in the way of salvation until Christ came. 23-24 Until the time when we were mature enough to respond freely in faith to the living God, we were carefully surrounded and protected by the Mosaic law. The law was like those Greek tutors, with which you are familiar, who escort children to school and protect them from danger or distraction, making sure the children will really get to the place they set out for (Galatians 3:18, 23-24 MSG).
Sacrifice is a very real concept in the Bible. A perfect sacrifice was necessary to secure salvation and redemption from a life of sin. You are encouraged to sacrifice — not a literal, physical death, but a daily sacrifice to the direction that culture and sin urges you to follow.
Sacrifice by giving your very best. Allow your daily sacrifice to be an offering to God that reminds you to boldly live out your faith. Do your good for a reason. Allow others to see God’s presence in the world through you.
During the week leading to Easter, our focus will be on things churches are doing to remember and reflect upon Holy Week. Is your church doing special things during that week? Write me at the email address below. We would love to tell the community about them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.