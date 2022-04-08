Over the next few days, let’s turn our attention to the final seven days of the life of Jesus. How do you allow your faith to grow during the days leading up to Easter Sunday?
Throughout the traditions of the Jewish people, seven days before the Passover people would travel to Jerusalem to begin to prepare for the Passover service. In many ways, preparation was the beginning of the celebration. The most important task of preparation was to select the lamb that would be used for the Passover feast.
Folks from all over the area would travel together to worship at the temple in Jerusalem. The event was celebrated over several days. Another feast would be held about 50 days later, so many who traveled from far regions would bring enough supplies to stay the entire time. Worship around the Passover was a huge event.
Jewish law required every adult who was able and within traveling distance of Jerusalem to return to the temple to worship during the Passover. The roads to Jerusalem were crowded with friends and relatives much like Interstate 65 on the weekend before Spring Break. But imagine wandering on foot from Gary in the northern corner of Indiana to Jeffersonville in the south.
The city of Jerusalem was built on the top of a hill. Every road that led to the city followed a path climbing the peak. As the groups of people made their pilgrimage to Jerusalem, they would often chant some of the Psalms together. Psalms 120 through 134 became known as the Psalms of Ascent. One theologian called these psalms the “stepping stones to God’s heart.”
The last dozen miles of the journey would require travel along a winding path etched into the sides of steep hills. While there would have been places large enough to pause and rest, most of the roadway was wide enough only for two people shoulder to shoulder. If you have wandered through the hills of Tennessee, pausing at lookout points, you will have a little glimpse of the expedition of this itinerant preacher and his band of men during those final miles.
Weary from the pilgrimage, Jesus sent a couple of his disciples ahead to borrow a donkey for the last mile or so of the trip. This last stretch would have the steepest decline of the journey, followed by a harsh ascent to the gates of Jerusalem. Jesus was no doubt relieved to ride the last stretch of road rather than walk.
During the time of Jesus, the area was occupied by a Roman presence. Because so many people attended the event in Jerusalem, Roman security increased. Soldiers lined the countryside and hills to Jerusalem, ensuring peace among the people. Religious leaders of the Jews chased the donkey, begging Jesus to quiet the crowds, lest the Romans fear an uprising and respond with force. A sheepish grin had to cover his face as he confessed that if the people were coerced into silence, even the rocks would begin to cry out.
As word began to spread that Jesus was within shouting distance of the city, the people began to give a buzz and cheer akin to tickertape parades thrown for World Series champions returning to New York. Just a few short months ago, Jesus had raised Lazarus from the dead. Even without the internet, word of this miracle flooded Jerusalem like a tsunami. As the narrow path got wider closer to the city, men and women, boys and girls, lined the path and spread palm branches over the dusty desert road, a gesture reserved for the return of conquering military heroes.
The final psalm recited is filled with the phrase, “Praise the Lord!” “Hosanna! Hosanna!” The words today bring a good feeling of spiritual peace to our minds, but it was anything but that in Jesus’ time. Hosannas were shouted with jubilant exuberance before the reigning king. “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord” was the quotation of an Old Testament scripture.
The people, silent at first, took their cues from the disciples and began to shout “Hosanna” (a political term meaning “Deliver me!” or “Give me freedom”) and they waved palm branches. Palm branches were featured on the coins minted by Israel during the Maccabean reign, their last time as a free people. Both declarations were about as political and nationalistic as the people could offer. The palm branch to the Jew of Jesus’ day was equivalent to our flag or our eagle, symbols of American freedom.
This acknowledged that Jesus was not “a” king of Israel — this was “THE” king. This king was the one the Jews believed God had anointed to be the Messiah — the one who would restore Israel to the power it enjoyed during the reign of King David. The hopes of thousands were placed squarely on the shoulders of this young rabbi.
Churches that follow traditional liturgies and services will celebrate Palm Sunday with festivity. Many will use replicas of palm branches to remind their people of the events of the Sunday before the last earthly Passover in Jesus’ life.
The tradition of many denominations is to dry and burn the palm leaves used during Palm Sunday to become the ashes of Ash Wednesday the following year. Many churches have jars filled with the ashes from several years of services.
In many ways Palm Sunday sets the stage for the events of Holy Week. The emotions expressed range from extreme joy to intense sorrow and then back to joy. The circumstances of that week follow the same path.
As we think about Palm Sunday this year, consider the question, “Who owns your Hosannas?” To whom are you willing to offer your praise? If your praise is directed toward governments or programs, remember their fickle and fleeting nature. Today’s triumphs often turn into tomorrow’s tyrannies. Shout your praises to a God who dwells in a place even higher than Jerusalem. Pause each day to read a psalm, to hum a favorite hymn, or bow your head in silence. This week, let’s practice praise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.