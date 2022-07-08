Last week we began to think about the possibilities — and the need — of taking a “spiritual” vacation. Many of us have plans for getting away during the summer. Let’s think a little deeper about the benefits of renewing and re-energizing our spiritual lives as well.
What do you like about vacations? Studies have shown that folks that take time away from the job gain physical and mental health benefits. The results often is lower stress, a more positive outlook on life, and renewed motivation to be more productive. Transfer those benefits to things of a spiritual nature.
Stress on our spirit often manifests itself in anxiety. Overwhelming anxiety immobilizes an individual and often results in depression.
The outlook upon life is affected by hope, another spiritual characteristic. Those without hope may wander a pathway toward depression. Lack of motivation to perform daily tasks or to handle problems and conflicts may stem from an ill-defined or uncertain purpose in life. The results of which can lead to depression.
Do you see a common thread? Our spirits need a vacation, too, don’t they?
Over the next three columns, we are going to talk about three places that you can visit within a short driving distance. The moments spent away — reflecting, remembering, and renewing — will work wonders toward reducing stress and transforming your spirit. Each place you visit will make a specific contribution toward strengthening your faith.
The concept for us to think about today comes from the tiny New Testament book called Jude. In it the author writes, “Beloved, while I was making every effort to write to you about our common salvation, I felt the necessity to write to you appealing that you contend earnestly for the faith that was once for all time handed down to the saints” (Jude 1:3-4 NASB). There are two points in these verses we should consider.
First, the passages speaks about faith that was handed down to the saints. As much as any other discipline of life, the foundation of faith relies on its connection to the past. Changes take place through every generation. Just think of the changes that have taken place within the church in our lifetime. Styles of music and preaching, clothes worn to worship services, even the translations of the Bible have been altered dramatically.
It is vital that the truth does not change. One way to assure its consistency is to connect with the doctrines and teachers of the past.
A second aspect involves the word “contend.” Contending for the faith — or fighting for the faith as some translations render — conjures up a combative picture. There is no question our world is in the midst of an intense spiritual battle, but even passages speaking about spiritual warfare do not encourage us to take up physical weapons and fight. Instead, we are admonished to “stand.” Read Ephesians 6:10-17 sometime and notice how many times we are told to stand.
Your spirit needs to connect with the truth that has been handed down generation to generation. Preferences of music styles will change, but respect for and submission to the Word of God needs to endure.
The first stop for your spiritual vacation can be just across the river. Nestled into the beautiful Crescent Hill neighborhood in Louisville is the campus of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. The seminary was founded in 1859 and is the oldest of six seminaries affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention.
The school has been a forerunner in theological education, offering one of the nation’s first Ph.D. programs in religion in 1892. Southern has also championed social changes, being one of the state’s first institutions to stand against segregation at public facilities. Over 5000 students call the Seminary their educational home.
Stroll upon the sidewalks of the campus and immediately feel connected to something that is much bigger than yourself. Regardless of your denominational upbringing, you will sense a heritage that meanders through time back to the New Testament days. If you listen carefully, you will hear faint echos of voices in classrooms affirming the doctrines of the faith to future leaders of the church.
While on campus, make sure you visit two of the many buildings. Time and time again, my own steps have taken me to the James P. Boyce Centennial Library for study. The library houses over one million items in its various collections. Books after books line the shelves opening the doors to some of the greatest minds and thinkers within the religious world. A wave of responsibility and accountability floods the soul, urging you to be true in your beliefs and your words. Contend for your faith as you stand upon the truth.
Another building to see is the chapel building. Stained glass windows and a traditional pulpit and pews will greet your every move. During the regular school semesters, chapel services are held every Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Dr. R. Albert Mohler, Jr., author, speaker, and president of the Seminary speaks at many of the services. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Billy Graham have spoken in its halls.
The peaceful moments you spend on the campus will invigorate and inspire your faith.
My own educational experience includes seven years at a seminary in Cincinnati. Several times in my past, the buildings and grounds of the campus provided moments of reflection and renewal. Remembering the faithfulness of the teachers and staff, the truth of their teaching, and their hope for eternal reward challenge me to stay faithful and speak the truth with love.
Your spiritual vacation can begin with a renewal of your present by connecting to your past.
