Let’s think just for a moment about what we have been discussing over the past several weeks. Our thoughts have centered upon the Ten Commandments. The validity of these truths does not push us to religion but guides us into a more successful and enjoyable life. The radio host and author Dennis Prager writes “The Ten Commandments are still the best moral code that civilization has ever produced.”
The commandments start by having us consider who or what is the most important thing in life. While we can argue whether the God of the Bible exists, the truth of the command is that something holds the highest authority to which all the other decisions in your life must bow. Who or what is that in your life?
The commands teach some truths about that god. First, there can only be one highest authority in your life. Two rulers cannot share the same throne. Compromising situations and conflicts of interest demand that only one god can be served. Second, for that god to have authority over you in some way it must be beyond your life. If you have to carve an image to represent that god, it cannot really be God. Finally, do not take lightly how you speak about the most important thing in your life.
While the last half of the commandments speak about our relationship with others, all of the commands are intertwined. One of the Jewish teachers came to Jesus and asked, “Of all the commandments, which is the most important?” Jesus answered, “The most important one is ‘Hear O Israel, the Lord is one. Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength. The second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no commandment greater than these” (Mark 12:28-31 NIV).
Last week we considered the command to not murder. The Bible stresses the sacred nature of life. It positions human life as made in God’s image. Taking life usurps an authority and judgment that humans do not have.
Today’s command tells us not to commit adultery. By definition adultery speaks of damaging the relationship in a marriage by finding intimacy with another person. Although physical acts are normally the focus, Jesus expands the understanding of this commandment.
Like murder, Jesus explains that adultery begins in the heart and mind. Thoughts lead to words and words eventually lead to planning and scheming for the actions to take place. The foundation of marriage is faithfulness and trust. Adultery shatters the foundation.
When a marriage crumbles, members of the family are pulled in different directions. Emotional stresses challenge relationships. Physical distance causes separation. New relationships cause mixed loyalties and breed insecurities. Obviously, this does not mean that every broken marriage causes insurmountable harm to the family members, but it does place additional stresses and hurdles for the members to overcome.
A strong and healthy family is vital for a prospering society. But it is also important on a spiritual level. Throughout the Old and New Testaments, the relationship between God and men and women is compared to a marriage. When God’s people would weaken their exclusive faithfulness to God and follow idols, they were described as having committed spiritual adultery. Be faithful — to your spouse and to your God.
The problem with this and any of the commands is that we don’t like to be told what to do. We think we know better. We feel like we should not be deprived of happiness or satisfaction. We tend to think we see something better beyond the horizon.
The concept of spiritual adultery against God is a dominant theme throughout the Old Testament (Isaiah 54:5, Jeremiah 3:20, Ezekiel 16:15-19). The concept is illustrated throughout the chapters of the book of the prophet Hosea. The prophet’s wife symbolizes the infidelity of the people of Israel (Hosea 2:2-5, 3:1-5). Hosea’s commitment to her pictures God’s faithfulness to us even when we stray.
God takes faithfulness seriously because it is a part of his nature and character. Faithfulness is a trait that we have as a part of his image. But it is a trait that has been severely damaged because of sin. We fool ourselves into thinking that no one will see our indiscretions.
Isaiah speaks about that when he writes “You felt secure in your wickedness, you said, ‘No one sees me;’ your wisdom and your knowledge led you astray, and you said in your heart, ‘I am, and there is no one besides me’” (Isaiah 47:10).
When someone keeps the commandments, they are setting an example to others of how life can be successfully lived. A person who is not given to murderous displays of anger and action shows the world that violence does not have to be the response to disagreements. A person faithful in their marriage shows the world this is how a family can prosper.
As we think of the commandments, most of us would like to also think of ourselves as faithful. In the world around us, faithfulness is often in short supply. Remember the old proverb — Many a man proclaims his own steadfast love, but a faithful man who can find (Proverbs 20:6)?
The only way to become more faithful is to practice faithfulness. Begin with what you have been given. Be faithful to your spouse and then to the other members of your family. Show your faithfulness in fulfilling your responsibilities in your community, at your place of work, and among those with whom you worship.
As David says, “Trust in the Lord, and do good; dwell in the land and befriend faithfulness” (Psalm 37:3).
