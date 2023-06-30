The television show was to have premiered on Tuesday evening, Dec. 18, 1956, on CBS as a primetime program. A pilot episode aired in New York and was well received. Advertisements had reached the print media, billboards, and television commercials touting the debut of “Nothing but the Truth.” CBS newsman Mike Wallace had hosted the pilot.
A last-minute change of plans had Wallace replaced by game show veteran Bud Collyer. On Dec. 17 executives made another last-minute change, renaming the series “To Tell the Truth.” The show, in its various incarnations, has been on the air 33 of the 67 years since 1956, has been broadcast in 16 different countries besides our own, and has been hosted by nine different regulars, including the storied Alex Trebek.
In the year 2000, two versions of the series were telecast in the United States. The Animal Planet cable network labeled its animal-themed version of the show “You Lie Like a Dog.” More than a handful of dad jokes are sure to follow.
The original series promoted the unstated question “How well do we tell lies?” Apparently, we are pretty adept at deception. The University of Massachusetts recently conducted a series of studies and found that 60% of people cannot go 10 minutes without telling a lie. They concluded that every week the average American tells 11 lies. The top 1% of liars told 17 lies a day; the bottom 1%, though, had nearly no instances of lying during the day.
Some other interesting statistics were uncovered in the study. Parents are the primary victims of lying, with your closer friends being a tight second. Siblings, spouses, and bosses round out the top five victims of our untruthfulness. Ninety percent of all lying occurs online or on the phone. A person is 70% more likely to lie when they are not talking face-to-face with someone.
Is it any wonder why some people seem paranoid, while others believe everything is a conspiracy? Uncertainty follows us everywhere. Have you ever doubted the validity of something you heard on television? A recent Gallup study showed that Americans remain distrustful of mass media. Do you believe the advertisements you see, promoting anything from products to politicians?
The Pew Research Center reports that two-thirds of us say made-up news and information causes a great deal of confusion about the basic facts of current issues and events today. We also think it impacts our confidence in our government and in each other. With all of the lying, we have reason to doubt what we read or hear.
Over the last few weeks, we have been considering a set of moral principles we call the Ten Commandments. Given as a foundation for better living, the commands encourage us to stretch for a higher standard of behavior. The ninth command holds truth as the standard for which to reach.
Although truth impacts all of society, the command is phrased to apply inside a courtroom. “Do not bear false witness against a neighbor.” Jesus explained in a parable your neighbor is more than just the person who lives next door. The courtroom magnifies the need for truth. If someone presents a lie in a courtroom, there can be no justice. (Don’t we hear cries for “justice” at almost every turn?) Without justice there can be no hope. Without hope, society will crumble.
The Hebrew Bible was so strong on the subject of truth that further Levitical law imposed the same punishment of a witness who gave a false testimony as the one that would have been given to the accused. If the crime was punishable by death and perjury was committed, the false witness was liable to be put to death.
A society operates upon many important values, but truth stands at the top of the list. One writer posed that “virtually all the great evils of society have been based upon lies.” Perhaps that is why the old Soviet Union’s Communist Party newspaper was labeled Pravada — the Russian word for truth. Communism believed that the Party, not objective reality, was the actual source of truth.
It used to seem that the difference between a truth and a lie was as clear as the difference between the colors of black and white. As we have questioned the existence of objective truth, both colors appear to be grey. The New Testament records the politician Pilate wondering, “What is truth?” Today we are more likely to ponder “Is anything true?”
What constitutes a lie? The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy states the most widely accepted definition of lying is “A lie is a statement made by one who does not believe it with the intention that someone else shall be led to believe it.” Tennyson wrote “A lie that is half-truth is the darkest of all lies.”
C.S. Lewis starts the book "The Screwtape Letters" with the warning, “Readers are advised to remember that the devil is a liar.” Most of us believe two lies before we tell one of our own. “This lie is little. It won’t matter.” The second is “I will do this just this once.” Biblical commentator John Owens wrote that trying to hold to “just this once” is like trying to put out a fire by adding another log.
Sir Walter Scott captured it best when he wrote “Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.” Friedrich Nietzche said “I’m not upset that you lied to me. I am upset that from now on I can’t believe you.” Do you see the implications of “I can’t believe you”?
Napoleon Bonaparte once said “History is a set of lies agreed upon.” Maybe it’s time we re-write history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.