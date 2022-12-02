As the calendar turned its pages toward December, our thoughts have also turned toward some of the traditions we enjoy at the holiday season. Some of those traditions are couched in the Christmas story itself. Traditions tend to reflect the values, beliefs, and lifestyles that mold and shape us.
Does your family have food traditions at the holidays? A special family meal at Christmas has long been a part of the day’s celebrations. The food served varies from region to region. Some countries also have special meals for Christmas Eve. Sicily, for example, celebrates the evening by enjoying 12 different types of fish.
In many areas, attention is given to the special desserts that are prepared for the holiday. Christmas puddings, mince pies, Christmas cake, Panettone, and Yule log cakes often adorn the meals. In England, you will find even royalty finishing their meals wearing paper hats and a festive smile. The tradition comes from a cracker.
A Christmas Cracker is a cardboard paper tube, wrapped in brightly colored paper twisted at both ends. Inside the wrappings are two strips of paper that contain chemicals that react to friction. Two people grab hold of the ends of the cracker and pull, creating enough force to make a popping sound.
Inside the cracker, there is a paper hat made from tissue paper, a motto or joke, and a small gift, often a candy. The Christmas Crackers are a tradition dating back to Victorian times in the 1850s when London confectioner Thomas Smith added mottos and special paper to his wrapped chocolate bonbons.
One popular dessert is the sweet Milanese bread called panettone. Legend says the bread was developed in the 1400s by a woman named Adalgisa, a poor baker’s daughter. The rich bread revived the bakery. At Christmas, they added dried fruit and citron. It was so successful that it made them wealthy and allowed Adalgisa to marry.
Many cultures include the tradition of eating plum pudding during the Christmas season. Some credit a decree in the Roman Catholic Church to make a 13-ingredient pudding to represent Christ and the apostles. On the informally named “Stir it Up Sunday” families made the pudding by taking turns stirring the batter from east to west to commemorate the journey of the Magi.
Another favorite holiday dessert bears the name Mincemeat Pie. The original pie was a mixture of chopped meats combined with dried fruits, sugar, spices and sometimes nuts. The pies were a way to stretch the meat supply and use up any leftovers. Through the centuries, less and less meat was used even though the name remained the same. Today’s recipes are made entirely from the fruits and nuts, often combined with alcohol.
In the 16th century mince pies became a British Christmas treat. Some stories insist that the pies became a popular way of saying thank you to the Roman priests in the Vatican. The mince pies were often used as gifts presented to neighbors and friends at the holiday season.
More than just a line in a song, nourishing chestnuts may have been one of the earliest food traditions around the holidays. Unlike many of the traditional foods, chestnuts were not a rare luxury because they grow wild. Their humble nature may be a part of their connection to Christmas. The poor would often be given a symbolic gift of chestnuts at the holidays.
Giving chestnuts a candied glaze goes back to French traditions and gives rise to them “roasting over an open fire.” Pop, pop, pop.
If one beverage has become synonymous with the Christmas season, it is eggnog. Few people are ambivalent about the nutmeg-flavored, dairy-based drink. People either love the flavor or are repulsed by it. For many families, eggnog is as much a holiday tradition as ugly sweaters.
The custom of toasting the Christmas season began in Britain during the early medieval years. The tradition was carried to the States when they gained their independence. Food historians would argue that eggnog began as a posset. A posset is a hot drink that contains sweetened or spiced milk. The milk is then curdled with ale or wine. In proper England, the drink was consumed by the wealthy using a good and expensive sherry.
When the tradition continued in the colonies, sheer was too expensive and often unavailable. Families started to swap the sherry ingredient with the more prevalent whiskey. Bourbon and rum soon became additions to the drink as well. History records that George Washington served an eggnog drink to his guests at Mount Vernon.
The desserts for our family were orchestrated by our grandmother. Her long hours in the kitchen were rewarded by our gleeful faces as we devoured her treats. Two delicacies could always be found at the family Christmas table. Grandma consistently made several batches of fudge. Chocolate and peanut butter fudge were sure to be found. Most years she made a special third kind of fudge, often using a different flavor like vanilla or maple.
The other treat was a light, sweet concoction Grandma called “divinity.” The airy candy was made from only five ingredients, but the flavor was simply heavenly. The meringue-like substance was crafted with pecans, but often Grandma added different extracts to give it a fruity spin.
Two important features went into creating her divine divinity. She always made the candy on a cool, dry day. Sugar attracts water, so any humidity in the air would affect how the candy turned out. Grandma would also store the candy in an air-tight Tupperware container in the cool garage.
Whatever your meal traditions, the Scripture would encourage you to add God’s Word to your diet. Jesus said, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry” (John 6:35 NIV).
Enjoy your holiday food traditions.
