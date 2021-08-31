This summer we have spent some time thinking about three important books that are worth spending time reading.
The books speak about a subject near and dear – communication. Thinking about communication stretches us beyond the handful of people with whom we are comfortable. Communication is a foundation upon which progress and community occur.
The first book, Eloquence, encouraged us to think about the words we choose to use. Words can be used to influence and persuade others. The second book, People of the Lie, helps us better understand conflict and confusion by explaining the presence of evil and suffering in the world. Communication has an enemy, and it is not people.
You may not be able to judge a book by its cover, but sometimes the title reaches out and grabs you and won’t let you go. The third book captured my attention simply by its title. The title is relatable because it speaks to where life sits. How many times has this happened to you? You are driving down the road and a driver swerves quickly in front of you, cutting you off. You are standing in line at the grocery and the person in front of you is arguing about a five-cent discount. You find yourself arguing with someone whose opinion is completely opposite of yours.
In any of these circumstances, the thought that crosses your mind is, “What an idiot?” You probably don’t think that. You are so much more mature and wise. I am the one that thinks that. “What an idiot! They are everywhere!
The third book in our series carries the title, Surrounded by Idiots: The Four Types of Human Behavior and How to Effectively Communicate with Each. The book was written by Thomas Erikson. The behavior types help us understand how we perceive others and how we interact with them. Understanding these behaviors is crucial for successful communication.
The book uses a widely-accepted method of classifying the different ways that people communicate. The method is called DISC – which is an acronym for Dominance, Inspiration, Stability and Compliance. The four terms try to capture the primary ways that people behave and communicate. They speak to the way that people see themselves in relationship to the people and the world around them.
This book weaves these personalities with colors to help you connect and associate more clearly. The colors connecting to the behaviors are red, yellow, green and blue. Learning how people function challenges us to understand differences and to consider the best way to communicate.
Erikson begins with the idea that communication happens on the terms of the listener. Did you ever notice that it is really easy for you to communicate with some people, but others act as if you are speaking a foreign language? Your words may be the same, but the person is listening through their own frame of reference, experiences, biases and preconceived notions. The listener can interpret what you want to convey in a totally different way than you intended.
In personal conversations, the message of your words are enhanced by your “non-verbal” cues – a smiling face, positive body language, or a pleasant tone of voice. But in today’s world of Tweets, Instagrams and 142 characters, communication aids are at a minimum. You must start your communication considering how the listener will “hear” you.
When you adjust what you say to how the other person will hear you, you become a more effective communicator. The listener will be able to spend their energy and efforts on understanding you rather than reacting to your style of communication.
The four types of behavior are each associated with a color. People tend to be either task and issue oriented or relationship and people oriented. They also tend to be either passive and introverted or extroverted and aggressive. The types of personality can be diagramed like this:
Blue-Compliant: Slow to react, organized, cautious, avoids involvement and deep relationships
Red-Dominant: Alpha-type, quick to react, controlling, direct action, gives little thought to relationships
Green-Stable: Calm reaction, works to connect, does not like change, supportive, avoids conflict
Yellow-Inspiring: Rapid reaction, involved, ready to change, impulsive, does not like to be alone
The personality types are described in very general terms. When you read the list, the chances are that several faces will come to your mind. You may even be able to pinpoint your own style.
No one type is better or perfect. There are strengths and weaknesses to each of the personality types.
Erikson spends time discussing each of the personalities, and explores why some of them get understand the other better. He goes on to talk about how stress and circumstances affect the personality types differently. The book is filled with real-life examples that make the concepts understandable, relatable and enjoyable.
An important chapter in the book is titled, “Adaptation: How to Handle Idiots (i.e. everyone who isn’t like you”.) How should we handle people who are different from us when they react and when they behave? The chapter then suggests ways to adapt to the behavior of each color. Perhaps the most important lesson in the chapter: you can do a great deal of good – if you choose to do so. “At the risk of sounding clichéd – it is all about working together, about meeting one another in the middle.”
From the Catbird Seat, as you begin to understand the styles and the value of the Red, Yellow, Blue or Green types, you will begin to see some practical ways that you can communicate more effectively and efficiently with each type. But perhaps the most important lesson you will see is the people who surround you are not idiots at all. All are individuals worthy of respect, of being understood, and important enough to communicate with.
