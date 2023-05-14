The Jewish information website called Chabad.org speaks about the third commandment through several articles. Each article repeats the command, “You shall not take the name of the Lord your G-d in vain.” Just to make sure, the website does not print the vowel to pronounce the name.
We are working through a series that is taking us through the biblical Ten Commandments. This week we are pausing to consider the third commandment or truth, “Do not misuse the name of the Lord your God.” Let’s take a little time to consider what that commandment is asking us to do.
Why are the Jews so particular about this command? It is the only one of the Ten Commandments that states God will not forgive a person who violates the commandments. Jewish tradition saw that this commandment could be broken in one of three ways. A person could use God’s name as an utterance of surprise or displeasure. A second way the command could be broken is mentioning His name for no real purpose or reason.
These first two are probably the explanations we break most often. Using God’s name as profanity seems to be foreign to the historic understanding, though it has become common place in our culture.
But the Jews were most concerned about using God’s name in an oath that they would not be able to fulfill. Swearing or taking an oath and using God’s name added weight and validity to the promise. Rightly so, for Jewish tradition could demand death for the one who failed to fulfill such an oath. Is it any wonder that Jesus urged his disciples to never offer such an oath?
The Chabad website urges its readers to avoid saying G-d’s name extending to all expressions except prayer and the reading of the Torah. Even reading the Scripture should be done with precaution. Many faithful Jews will see the name of God in the Scripture and will actually read the word “Adonai” – the Hebrew word for “Lord” – as a precaution.
If one has a slip of the tongue and mentions the Lord’s name in vain, he should immediately hurry to praise, glorify, and venerate it. Tradition holds that he should quickly utter, “Blessed be the name of the Lord forever.” Christian traditions often use similar phrases in their liturgies.
None of these concepts should be dismissed, especially our propensity to use God’s name in profanity, but there may be an even deeper meaning in the command. Even in our culture our names are important to us. Ever misspell or mispronounce someone’s name? We treat a name with a degree of reverence.
When we don’t, we call it either slander or libel. They are both legal terms. Slander is a term used to describe defamation or the act of harming a person or business’s reputation by telling one or more people something that is untrue or damaging about them. Slander is communicated verbally to a third party which makes the law consider it temporary.
People often confuse slander and libel. Libel is printed or broadcast on television, radio or the Internet. It may involve spoken words but because of the nature of the medium, it is considered less temporary. These words can last forever. Words written on a blog that only has five readers can be considered libel.
How could we slander or libel the name of the Lord? Follow a piece of logic: when an irreligious person commits evil, it does not do damage to God or the religion. But when religious people commit evil, particularly in God’s name, they are doing terrible damage to God and the religious establishments representing Him. When a minister falls, it usually takes years for the church to recover. The bad “flavor” may never go away.
When religious people torture, bomb, and commit murder – all in the name of God – God’s name suffers. Haven’t you thought, “I would not want to be a part of that religion?” One of the frequent arguments against God and religion concerns the sins and hypocrisy of its members.
Let’s take the reasoning a step further. What if you teach things about God that are not true? Are those teachings damaging His name and reputation?
Prosperity theology (also known as the prosperity gospel or a health and wealth gospel) is a strong movement in some Protestant circles that financial blessing and physical health are always God’s will for believers. This teaching often includes that donations to religious causes will increase one’s material wealth. This theology is often associated with evangelists with large television and Internet audiences.
Healing revivals have been popular in American culture since the late 1950s. Prominent leaders in these movements stress that illness and physical problems can be healed through attendance and generous giving. Some of these organizations have urged against visiting doctors or using medicines.
So, if I have been taught that God always heals, and I pray fervently for the healing of a loved one who eventually dies, I am likely to blame God or assume that God either doesn’t care or doesn’t exist. God’s name and reputation has been damaged by teaching that is not true. Do you see that what I say about God may be more important than the profanity uttered when I hit my thumb with a hammer?
The truth before us is that we should not misuse or abuse the name of God. We have thought a little today about what that might involve. Perhaps the lesson is that we should always think before we speak about God – either His name or teaching about Him. So often our thoughtless words get us in trouble.
